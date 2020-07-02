All apartments in Alexandria
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

The Courts of Mount Vernon

3601 Albee Ln · (703) 666-8889
Rent Special
1 month free (3 bedroom); application fee waived. (on select units)
Location

3601 Albee Ln, Alexandria, VA 22309
Mount Vernon

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit T2 · Avail. Aug 8

$1,300

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 686 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit T1 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 103 · Avail. Aug 21

$1,660

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Unit 201 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,665

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 958 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Courts of Mount Vernon.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
garbage disposal
oven
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
parking
pool
on-site laundry
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
e-payments
guest parking
online portal
package receiving
playground
Discover colonial-style living, tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood just off Rte. 1, The Courts of Mount Vernon is a grassy, shady retreat from busy life. This beautiful community is surrounded by quiet streets and homes, and only minutes from I-495, downtown D.C., Ft. Belvoir and the Pentagon. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation are close by. It's a place where you can come home and really unwind, where you can feel far away, yet get back in the thick of things in a second. Now you can get away without getting out of touch. You can have it all, privacy from crowds plus convenience to the places you want to go. Now you can choose a one, two, or three bedroom apartment with updated comfort and out-of-the-way seclusion. Courts of Mount Vernon is a getaway that's great for coming and going!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40
Deposit: $1000 to 2 months rent
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $30
restrictions: Restrictions listed on application, 25 lbs limit
Dogs
deposit: $500
rent: $30
restrictions: Restrictions listed on application, 25 lb limit
Cats
deposit: $50
rent: $30
restrictions: Weight limit 25 lbs, restriction on application
Parking Details: Parking Lot. Surface lot. Parking Lot. Residents must display community parking sticker. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy. Other. Parking Lot. Residents must display community parking sticker. Please call us regarding our Parking Policy.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Courts of Mount Vernon have any available units?
The Courts of Mount Vernon has 4 units available starting at $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does The Courts of Mount Vernon have?
Some of The Courts of Mount Vernon's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Courts of Mount Vernon currently offering any rent specials?
The Courts of Mount Vernon is offering the following rent specials: 1 month free (3 bedroom); application fee waived. (on select units)
Is The Courts of Mount Vernon pet-friendly?
Yes, The Courts of Mount Vernon is pet friendly.
Does The Courts of Mount Vernon offer parking?
Yes, The Courts of Mount Vernon offers parking.
Does The Courts of Mount Vernon have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Courts of Mount Vernon does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Courts of Mount Vernon have a pool?
Yes, The Courts of Mount Vernon has a pool.
Does The Courts of Mount Vernon have accessible units?
No, The Courts of Mount Vernon does not have accessible units.
Does The Courts of Mount Vernon have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Courts of Mount Vernon has units with dishwashers.
Does The Courts of Mount Vernon have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The Courts of Mount Vernon has units with air conditioning.
