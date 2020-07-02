Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated air conditioning bathtub carpet garbage disposal oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool on-site laundry 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments guest parking online portal package receiving playground

Discover colonial-style living, tucked away in a beautiful neighborhood just off Rte. 1, The Courts of Mount Vernon is a grassy, shady retreat from busy life. This beautiful community is surrounded by quiet streets and homes, and only minutes from I-495, downtown D.C., Ft. Belvoir and the Pentagon. Schools, shopping, recreation and transportation are close by. It's a place where you can come home and really unwind, where you can feel far away, yet get back in the thick of things in a second. Now you can get away without getting out of touch. You can have it all, privacy from crowds plus convenience to the places you want to go. Now you can choose a one, two, or three bedroom apartment with updated comfort and out-of-the-way seclusion. Courts of Mount Vernon is a getaway that's great for coming and going!