All apartments in Alexandria
Find more places like Halstead Tower by Windsor.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Alexandria, VA
/
Halstead Tower by Windsor
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:49 AM

Halstead Tower by Windsor

4380 King St · (312) 634-6414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Up to One Month Free + Waived Security Deposit on Select Homes! Offering flexible touring options to tour our community your way - in-person or virtually, guided or on your own.
Browse Similar Places
Alexandria
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

4380 King St, Alexandria, VA 22302

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1306 · Avail. now

$1,820

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 677 sqft

Unit 0602 · Avail. Aug 9

$1,830

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 915 sqft

Unit 0208 · Avail. now

$1,865

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0905 · Avail. now

$2,115

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1035 sqft

Unit 0205 · Avail. Aug 9

$2,245

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1008 sqft

Unit 0510 · Avail. Aug 5

$2,295

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Halstead Tower by Windsor.

Amenities

in unit laundry
golf room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
coffee bar
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
pool table
e-payments
garage
media room
package receiving
elevator
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
carport
cc payments
clubhouse
conference room
courtyard
game room
golf room
hot tub
internet access
lobby
online portal
Halstead Tower by Windsor is the destination for luxury apartment living in Alexandria, Virginia near Washington DC. The pet-friendly community has the highest quality features, such as a full-service fitness studio, golf simulator, billiards table, media room, as well as the rooftop swimming pool, Jacuzzi, and fire pit overlooking Washington DC. Our contemporary apartment homes, ranging from one bedroom to two-story penthouses have reached a level of luxury you simply won't find elsewhere. Our award-winning, architecturally designed apartments feature abundant expansive windows welcoming in natural sunlight. Select homes even offer stunning panoramic views of the monuments! Our gourmet kitchens are fit for a chef with granite countertops, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, and 42" custom wood cabinetry. In addition, our luxurious homes enjoy full- size washers and dryers, enormous walk-in closets, and extraordinary baths with rainfall shower heads and garden soaking tubs.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 per person
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: Move-In Fees: $500
Additional: Renter's insurance required.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Reserved Covered Parking Garage. Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Halstead Tower by Windsor have any available units?
Halstead Tower by Windsor has 14 units available starting at $1,820 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Halstead Tower by Windsor have?
Some of Halstead Tower by Windsor's amenities include in unit laundry, golf room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Halstead Tower by Windsor currently offering any rent specials?
Halstead Tower by Windsor is offering the following rent specials: Up to One Month Free + Waived Security Deposit on Select Homes! Offering flexible touring options to tour our community your way - in-person or virtually, guided or on your own.
Is Halstead Tower by Windsor pet-friendly?
Yes, Halstead Tower by Windsor is pet friendly.
Does Halstead Tower by Windsor offer parking?
Yes, Halstead Tower by Windsor offers parking.
Does Halstead Tower by Windsor have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Halstead Tower by Windsor offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Halstead Tower by Windsor have a pool?
Yes, Halstead Tower by Windsor has a pool.
Does Halstead Tower by Windsor have accessible units?
Yes, Halstead Tower by Windsor has accessible units.
Does Halstead Tower by Windsor have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Halstead Tower by Windsor has units with dishwashers.
Does Halstead Tower by Windsor have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Halstead Tower by Windsor has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Halstead Tower by Windsor?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Broadstone Van Dorn
420 N Van Dorn St
Alexandria, VA 22304
Mount Vernon Square
2722 Arlington Dr
Alexandria, VA 22306
New Brookside Apartments
601 Four Mile Rd
Alexandria, VA 22305
e-lofts
4501 Ford Ave
Alexandria, VA 22302
The Kingsley
500 Madison St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Courts at Huntington
5950 Grand Pavilion Way
Alexandria, VA 22303
The Bradley Braddock Road Station
1260 Braddock Pl
Alexandria, VA 22314
Del Ray Central
3051 Mount Vernon Ave
Alexandria, VA 22305

Similar Pages

Alexandria 1 BedroomsAlexandria 2 Bedrooms
Alexandria Apartments with ParkingAlexandria Pet Friendly Places
Alexandria Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCArlington, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDReston, VANorth Bethesda, MDFairfax, VA
Waldorf, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Del RayLondon Park ApartmentsLarchmont Village Apartments West
Eisenhower East Carlyle DistrictBraddock Road MetroOld Town
Brookville Seminary ValleySouthwest Quadrant

Apartments Near Colleges

Marymount UniversityAmerican University
Catholic University of AmericaUniversity of the District of Columbia
George Washington University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity