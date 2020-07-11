Amenities

in unit laundry golf room patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet extra storage furnished granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible coffee bar fire pit gym parking pool pool table e-payments garage media room package receiving elevator 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center carport cc payments clubhouse conference room courtyard game room golf room hot tub internet access lobby online portal

Halstead Tower by Windsor is the destination for luxury apartment living in Alexandria, Virginia near Washington DC. The pet-friendly community has the highest quality features, such as a full-service fitness studio, golf simulator, billiards table, media room, as well as the rooftop swimming pool, Jacuzzi, and fire pit overlooking Washington DC. Our contemporary apartment homes, ranging from one bedroom to two-story penthouses have reached a level of luxury you simply won't find elsewhere. Our award-winning, architecturally designed apartments feature abundant expansive windows welcoming in natural sunlight. Select homes even offer stunning panoramic views of the monuments! Our gourmet kitchens are fit for a chef with granite countertops, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, and 42" custom wood cabinetry. In addition, our luxurious homes enjoy full- size washers and dryers, enormous walk-in closets, and extraordinary baths with rainfall shower heads and garden soaking tubs.