Amenities
Halstead Tower by Windsor is the destination for luxury apartment living in Alexandria, Virginia near Washington DC. The pet-friendly community has the highest quality features, such as a full-service fitness studio, golf simulator, billiards table, media room, as well as the rooftop swimming pool, Jacuzzi, and fire pit overlooking Washington DC. Our contemporary apartment homes, ranging from one bedroom to two-story penthouses have reached a level of luxury you simply won't find elsewhere. Our award-winning, architecturally designed apartments feature abundant expansive windows welcoming in natural sunlight. Select homes even offer stunning panoramic views of the monuments! Our gourmet kitchens are fit for a chef with granite countertops, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, and 42" custom wood cabinetry. In addition, our luxurious homes enjoy full- size washers and dryers, enormous walk-in closets, and extraordinary baths with rainfall shower heads and garden soaking tubs.