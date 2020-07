Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated bathtub carpet refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse concierge dog park gym on-site laundry playground pool sauna cats allowed parking 24hr maintenance bbq/grill e-payments hot tub online portal yoga

South Port is nestled on 22 acres near the corner of Edsall Rd and Van Dorn Street. Our spacious homes offer you comfortable living with the privacy of a garden apartment. Community amenities include a fitness center, sparkling blue swimming pool, redesigned community room, dog park and playground. Navigate the area with various convenient transportation options. These spectacular Alexandria apartments are on the Metro Bus line with direct access to the Van Dorn Metro Station. You'll have easy access to downtown Washington DC on I-395, I-495 and Route 236. South Port is minutes to Old Town Alexandria with historic sites, galleries, shopping and restaurants. Whether you're a history buff or enjoy the excitement of a hometown parade, there is always something fun and exciting to do in Alexandria! The City offers everything from historic walking tours to diverse cultural festivals and high impact outdoor recreation to the oldest continuously running farmers market in historic Market ...