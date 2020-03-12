Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9902 Tezel Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9902 Tezel Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
9902 Tezel Rd
9902 Tezel Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Braun's Farm
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
9902 Tezel Road, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun's Farm
Amenities
dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9902 Tezel Rd have any available units?
9902 Tezel Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 9902 Tezel Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9902 Tezel Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9902 Tezel Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9902 Tezel Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 9902 Tezel Rd offer parking?
No, 9902 Tezel Rd does not offer parking.
Does 9902 Tezel Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9902 Tezel Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9902 Tezel Rd have a pool?
No, 9902 Tezel Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9902 Tezel Rd have accessible units?
No, 9902 Tezel Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9902 Tezel Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9902 Tezel Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 9902 Tezel Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9902 Tezel Rd has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Newport Apartments
3800 Perrin Central Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78217
Addison Medical Center Apartments
2810 Babcock Road
San Antonio, TX 78240
Villas of Oak Creste
5315 Fredericksburg Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Hill Country Villas
9032 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Joule
10707 W Ih 10
San Antonio, TX 78230
Regatta Apartments
12635 Scarsdale Dr
San Antonio, TX 78217
5 Fifty
550 Heimer Rd
San Antonio, TX 78232
Valencia at Medical
5111 Glen Ridge Drive
San Antonio, TX 78229
Similar Pages
San Antonio 1 Bedrooms
San Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Austin, TX
New Braunfels, TX
San Marcos, TX
Kyle, TX
Universal City, TX
Live Oak, TX
Boerne, TX
Converse, TX
Schertz, TX
Buda, TX
Lockhart, TX
Castle Hills, TX
Nearby Neighborhoods
Stone Oak
Highland Hills
Vance Jackson
Downtown San Antonio
North Central
Oak Park Northwood
Terrell Heights
Shearer Hills Ridgeview
Apartments Near Colleges
Our Lady of the Lake University
St Philip's College
San Antonio College
St. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio