Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9902 Tezel Rd
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9902 Tezel Rd

9902 Tezel Road · No Longer Available
Location

9902 Tezel Road, San Antonio, TX 78254
Braun's Farm

Amenities

dishwasher
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9902 Tezel Rd have any available units?
9902 Tezel Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 9902 Tezel Rd currently offering any rent specials?
9902 Tezel Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9902 Tezel Rd pet-friendly?
No, 9902 Tezel Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9902 Tezel Rd offer parking?
No, 9902 Tezel Rd does not offer parking.
Does 9902 Tezel Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9902 Tezel Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9902 Tezel Rd have a pool?
No, 9902 Tezel Rd does not have a pool.
Does 9902 Tezel Rd have accessible units?
No, 9902 Tezel Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 9902 Tezel Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9902 Tezel Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 9902 Tezel Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9902 Tezel Rd has units with air conditioning.
