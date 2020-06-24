9734 Knob Oak, San Antonio, TX 78250 Northwest Crossing
Amenities
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 story home in a great location off Dover Ridge, park nearby and Alamo Ranch around the corner, nice big private yard. Three bedrooms, Two bathrooms. Spacious and open floor plan. Great sized back yard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9734 KNOB OAK have any available units?
9734 KNOB OAK doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.