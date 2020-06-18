9515 Kirk Pond, San Antonio, TX 78240 Alamo Farmsteads
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
One Story Home near Medical Center**4 Bedrooms **2 Bath** Fresh Painted**New Carpet**Split Masterbedroom **Master Bath has Garden Tub **custom Tile Shower**and Double vanity**Spacious Kitchen** Breakfast Bar** Ample Cabinets**Living /Dining feature CCrown Molding** High Cieling **open to Kitchen** Easy to Show***
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 9515 KIRK POND have any available units?
9515 KIRK POND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.