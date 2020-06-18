All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 9515 KIRK POND.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
9515 KIRK POND
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9515 KIRK POND

9515 Kirk Pond · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Alamo Farmsteads
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

9515 Kirk Pond, San Antonio, TX 78240
Alamo Farmsteads

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
bathtub
carpet
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One Story Home near Medical Center**4 Bedrooms **2 Bath** Fresh Painted**New Carpet**Split Masterbedroom **Master Bath has Garden Tub **custom Tile Shower**and Double vanity**Spacious Kitchen** Breakfast Bar** Ample Cabinets**Living /Dining feature CCrown Molding** High Cieling **open to Kitchen** Easy to Show***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9515 KIRK POND have any available units?
9515 KIRK POND doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 9515 KIRK POND have?
Some of 9515 KIRK POND's amenities include patio / balcony, garage, and bathtub. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9515 KIRK POND currently offering any rent specials?
9515 KIRK POND is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9515 KIRK POND pet-friendly?
No, 9515 KIRK POND is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 9515 KIRK POND offer parking?
Yes, 9515 KIRK POND offers parking.
Does 9515 KIRK POND have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9515 KIRK POND does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9515 KIRK POND have a pool?
No, 9515 KIRK POND does not have a pool.
Does 9515 KIRK POND have accessible units?
No, 9515 KIRK POND does not have accessible units.
Does 9515 KIRK POND have units with dishwashers?
No, 9515 KIRK POND does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Hidden Lake Apartments
8910 N Loop 1604 West
San Antonio, TX 78249
The Flats at Westover Hills
1538 Cable Ranch Rd
San Antonio, TX 78245
Mission Oaks
7575 Callaghan Rd
San Antonio, TX 78229
Parkvista
5470 W Military Dr
San Antonio, TX 78242
Cortland Estates at TPC
22800 Bulverde Rd
San Antonio, TX 78261
Highpoint South
7110 Wurzbach Road - 302
San Antonio, TX 78240
Costa Cadiz
2819 South WW WhiteRoad
San Antonio, TX 78222
Wiregrass at Stone Oak
20303 Stone Oak Pkwy
San Antonio, TX 78258

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio