Last updated June 9 2020 at 4:06 AM

8610 KIHNU WILLOW

8610 Kihnu Willow · (210) 690-0050
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

8610 Kihnu Willow, San Antonio, TX 78251

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,150

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2258 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
garage
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Semi-custom built energy star luxury appointed single story home. Located next to NSA, close to Lackland, Medical Center, SWRI, and other businesses in and around Westover Hills. Backyard faces south with lots of natural light. Spray foam insulation in walls and attic, ultra high efficiency on demand gas water heater, whole house electric surge protector, granite floor, travertine floor, slate floor, double step crown molding throughout home, granite counters, 2.5 car insulated garage, must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8610 KIHNU WILLOW have any available units?
8610 KIHNU WILLOW has a unit available for $2,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 8610 KIHNU WILLOW currently offering any rent specials?
8610 KIHNU WILLOW isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8610 KIHNU WILLOW pet-friendly?
No, 8610 KIHNU WILLOW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 8610 KIHNU WILLOW offer parking?
Yes, 8610 KIHNU WILLOW does offer parking.
Does 8610 KIHNU WILLOW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8610 KIHNU WILLOW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8610 KIHNU WILLOW have a pool?
No, 8610 KIHNU WILLOW does not have a pool.
Does 8610 KIHNU WILLOW have accessible units?
No, 8610 KIHNU WILLOW does not have accessible units.
Does 8610 KIHNU WILLOW have units with dishwashers?
No, 8610 KIHNU WILLOW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8610 KIHNU WILLOW have units with air conditioning?
No, 8610 KIHNU WILLOW does not have units with air conditioning.
