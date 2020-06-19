8610 KIHNU WILLOW

Amenities

Semi-custom built energy star luxury appointed single story home. Located next to NSA, close to Lackland, Medical Center, SWRI, and other businesses in and around Westover Hills. Backyard faces south with lots of natural light. Spray foam insulation in walls and attic, ultra high efficiency on demand gas water heater, whole house electric surge protector, granite floor, travertine floor, slate floor, double step crown molding throughout home, granite counters, 2.5 car insulated garage, must see!