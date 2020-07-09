All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 6631 SPRING HURST ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
6631 SPRING HURST ST
Last updated May 28 2019 at 6:05 AM

6631 SPRING HURST ST

6631 Spring Hurst Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Babcock North
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

6631 Spring Hurst Street, San Antonio, TX 78249
Babcock North

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6631 SPRING HURST ST have any available units?
6631 SPRING HURST ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 6631 SPRING HURST ST currently offering any rent specials?
6631 SPRING HURST ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6631 SPRING HURST ST pet-friendly?
No, 6631 SPRING HURST ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 6631 SPRING HURST ST offer parking?
No, 6631 SPRING HURST ST does not offer parking.
Does 6631 SPRING HURST ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6631 SPRING HURST ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6631 SPRING HURST ST have a pool?
No, 6631 SPRING HURST ST does not have a pool.
Does 6631 SPRING HURST ST have accessible units?
No, 6631 SPRING HURST ST does not have accessible units.
Does 6631 SPRING HURST ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 6631 SPRING HURST ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6631 SPRING HURST ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 6631 SPRING HURST ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Westmount at Three Fountains
7935 Pipers Creek
San Antonio, TX 78251
1221 Broadway Lofts
1221 Broadway St
San Antonio, TX 78215
Cascadia
8823 Dugas Rd
San Antonio, TX 78251
Bowie San Antonio
223 Rainbow Dr
San Antonio, TX 78209
San Juan Square II
2404 S Calaveras
San Antonio, TX 78207
Cortland Walker Ranch
12803 West Ave
San Antonio, TX 78216
The Highline
5655 UTSA Blvd
San Antonio, TX 78249
Pecan Hill
5420 Callaghan Road
San Antonio, TX 78228

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 BedroomsSan Antonio Dog Friendly Apartments
San Antonio Pet Friendly PlacesSan Antonio Studio Apartments
Bexar County ApartmentsWilliamson County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXSeguin, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXConverse, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioOak Park NorthwoodNorth Central
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio