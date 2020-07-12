/
/
/
babcock north
Last updated July 12 2020 at 7:16 PM
282 Apartments for rent in Babcock North, San Antonio, TX
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 9 at 09:01pm
Contact for Availability
The Benton
6710 Babcock Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$894
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,070
1004 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1216 sqft
Are you searching for the best apartment homes in San Antonio, Texas? Welcome to The Benton. We are a beautiful apartment home community located within walking distance of Murray E.
1 of 4
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11743 Spring Dale
11743 Spring Dale Drive, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1315 sqft
- (RLNE5912850)
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
6616 Spring Lark
6616 Spring Lark Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
896 sqft
- (RLNE5880686)
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
11327 Babcock bend
11327 Babcock Bnd, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
1940 sqft
Smart home with all security features. Excellent location, very close to UTSA, USAA, La Cantera, Medical center. Energy efficient brand new home.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6505 Spring Hurst Dr
6505 Spring Hurst Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1584 sqft
WE NEED SOMEONE THAT CAN MOVE IN BY THE 1ST WEEK OF AUG. WITH INCOME 3 X RENT AND GOOD RENTAL HISTORY. LARGE,1584 SQ. FT. TOWN HOME. NEWER REMODELED KITCHEN CABINETS & COUNTER TOPS.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6630 SPRING MANOR ST
6630 Spring Manor Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1584 sqft
NEW ROOF NEW FLOORING DOWNSTAIR LIVING ROOM AND UPSTAIRS MASTER BEDROOM THIS TOWN HOME HAS RECENT NEW AC/HEATING SYSTEM, YOU WILL LOVE ALL THE NEW APPLIANCES, FRESH PAINT. ALL BEDROOM ARE UPSTAIRS.
1 of 14
Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
6727 SPRING LARK ST
6727 Spring Lark Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1064 sqft
Recently updated, charming little one story home nestled on a quiet street. Easy access to the Med center, UTSA and zoned to exemplary NISD schools. Oversized backyard for BBQ's and your furry friends. The perfect rental home!
Results within 1 mile of Babcock North
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
10 Units Available
Providence Estates Townhomes
6298 Lockhill Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,219
904 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,333
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,863
1387 sqft
Luxury residential community near the Moreno Valley Mall and the Moreno Valley Golf Club. Community features include a resort pool and spa, fitness studio, and well-appointed clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:18pm
27 Units Available
Retreat at Hart Ranch
6061 De Zavala Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$765
623 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
856 sqft
Welcome to the Retreat at Hart Ranch, located minutes from USAA, UTSA, La Cantera, and The Rim. With easy Access to I-10 and 1604. We offer comfortable One and Two bedroom floor plans for you to call home.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 12 at 06:03pm
26 Units Available
Monterra Apartments
6033 De Zavala Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
573 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
841 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1193 sqft
Located near Interstate 10 close to the University of Texas at San Antonio and Six Flags Fiesta. Pet-friendly apartment community amenities include dog park and basketball court. Recently renovated units feature dishwashers and walk-in closets.
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 08:40pm
1 Unit Available
6135 Windbrooke Street
6135 Windbrooke, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2041 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
12027 Hart Path
12027 Hart Path, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1824 sqft
1ST TIME RENTAL ON QUIET CUL-DE-SAC!!! VINYL FLOORS IN LR AND DR. TILE IN KITCHEN AND BATHROOM. BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED. TENANT TO PAY 1ST $50 OF ALL REPAIRS. APPLICATION FEE MUST BE SUBMITTED AS MONEY ORDER OR CASHIERS CHECK WITH APPLICATION.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
12519 Valle Dezavala
12519 Valle De Zavala, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1077 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom 2 bath garden home . Back patio is great for relaxing or entertaining. Fresh paint throughout, faux wood blinds, tile in all wet areas and new wood vinyl throughout remainder of house.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6010 Venado Trace
6010 Venado Trace, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2887 sqft
Luxury energy-efficient home ready NOW! Exquisite 2-story Magnolia has large Master down with separate tub & shower, Junior Master up & formal dining room leads to spacious kitchen.
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6623 WILLOW FARM
6623 Willow Farm, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2755 sqft
Beautiful Two-story home in the highly desirable Steubing Ranch community & NISD! This home has an open floor plan throughout,island kitchen, and a spacious backyard, perfect for entertaining.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
11814 Gravetree Street
11814 Gravetree, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1902 sqft
Two-Story Home in Tanglewood Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,902 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
1 of 20
Last updated July 11 at 02:36pm
1 Unit Available
6650 Prue Road
6650 Prue Road, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$720
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to a beautiful property with a natural, wooded setting close to the Medical Center, major San Antonio employers, I-10 and Loop 1604.
1 of 21
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
12219 Stable Road Dr.
12219 Stable Road Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
2115 sqft
- BEAUTIFUL HOME IN N. CENTRAL SA WITH EASY ACCESS TO LOOP1604/IH10. MINUTES DRIVE TO MEDICAL CENTER. BE IMPRESSED WITH GORGEOUS BRAZILIAN HARDWOOD FLOORS AND CUSTOM MIRROR-WALLED BREAKFAST ROOM.
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
7347 Corian Park Dr
7347 Corian Park Drive, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1821 sqft
7347 Corian Park Dr Available 07/20/20 7347 Corian Park - BEAUTIFUL 2-STORY 4-BEDROOM HOME WITH SPACIOUS LIVING AREA, FIREPLACE. HAS GREAT CURB APPEAL. REFRIGERATOR AND BUILT IN MICROWAVE. HOME FEATURES LARGE INDOOR PANTRY/LAUNDRY ROOM.
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
12215 STABLE RIDGE DR
12215 Stable Ridge Drive, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1683 sqft
Wonderfully comfortable, inviting, open floor plan, nestled on a quite cul-de-sac among 36 soaring twisted oaks in a park-like setting. You'll instantly feel at home entering the WOOD FLOORED living area.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
6317 STABLE FARM
6317 Stable Farm, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1879 sqft
This beautiful 4 bedroom home has all the living space your family could want and is Available Now! The floor plan has a nice front living room perfect for entertaining & holiday celebrations, plus a relaxing family room with a beautiful built-in
Results within 5 miles of Babcock North
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
26 Units Available
Edge Studio
4041 Bluemel Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$739
564 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
775 sqft
Luxury apartments with laminate flooring, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Recently renovated residents lounge. Picnic area. Swimming pool with hot tub, free laundry facility and business center.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 12 at 07:00pm
34 Units Available
Ventana Apartments
11020 Huebner Oaks, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$939
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,689
1339 sqft
Enjoy luxurious details in apartments with crown molding, nine-foot ceilings, and brushed nickel fixtures. 24-hour gym available. Tons of shopping and dining options right across the street at Huebner Oaks Center.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
27 Units Available
The Jax
12222 Vance Jackson Rd, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$785
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1409 sqft
Stunning, resort-like community. Apartments feature faux hardwood floors, oversized closets and chef-inspired kitchens. Pet-friendly with lush courtyards for animals to exercise in. On-site swimming pool and fitness center.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXHelotes, TXTimberwood Park, TX