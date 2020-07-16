All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 2 2020 at 6:41 PM

5342 Vista Run Drive

5342 Vista Run Drive · (210) 899-0455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5342 Vista Run Drive, San Antonio, TX 78247
Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,945

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2114 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
granite counters
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Come see this charming 1 story home in the award winning Northeast Independent School District. This home boasts an open floor plan, eat-in kitchen with a large bay window, and granite countertops. The house is surrounded by mature trees and the shady backyard is a perfect retreat. Schedule your tour today! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!
We care about your health and safety as well as the community during the COVID-19 crisis. Even when using a self-showing option, please comply with all local directives and orders aimed at reducing exposure. When touring any home, please take necessary precautions with frequently touched surfaces and objects (for example, counters, light switches, doorknobs and cabinet handles) to help reduce the potential spread of covid-19, per measures recommended at www.cdc.gov
This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options. ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.
The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5342 Vista Run Drive have any available units?
5342 Vista Run Drive has a unit available for $1,945 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5342 Vista Run Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5342 Vista Run Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5342 Vista Run Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5342 Vista Run Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5342 Vista Run Drive offer parking?
No, 5342 Vista Run Drive does not offer parking.
Does 5342 Vista Run Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5342 Vista Run Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5342 Vista Run Drive have a pool?
No, 5342 Vista Run Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5342 Vista Run Drive have accessible units?
No, 5342 Vista Run Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5342 Vista Run Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5342 Vista Run Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5342 Vista Run Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 5342 Vista Run Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
