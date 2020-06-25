All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:41 PM

524 Iowa St. - Apt #1

524 Iowa St · No Longer Available
Location

524 Iowa St, San Antonio, TX 78203
Lavaca

Amenities

Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
524 Iowa St. - Apt #1 Available 09/01/19 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment Near Downtown SA at Iowa St & Hackberry - Apartment available, 1 bedroom 1 bath, approximately 600 sf, with living, area, bedroom, kitchen and backyard. Refrigerator and gas Stove/Oven included. Water included in rent.
Located at corner of Iowa St & Hackberry, next to Las Palmas Bakery

If interested please call 210-503-8000 to schedule a showing or visit us at keyrentersanantonio.com for more information or to apply.

Small pets allowed. Pet Fee and agreement required.

(RLNE4811848)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 524 Iowa St. - Apt #1 have any available units?
524 Iowa St. - Apt #1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 524 Iowa St. - Apt #1 have?
Some of 524 Iowa St. - Apt #1's amenities include pet friendly, some paid utils, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 524 Iowa St. - Apt #1 currently offering any rent specials?
524 Iowa St. - Apt #1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 524 Iowa St. - Apt #1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 524 Iowa St. - Apt #1 is pet friendly.
Does 524 Iowa St. - Apt #1 offer parking?
No, 524 Iowa St. - Apt #1 does not offer parking.
Does 524 Iowa St. - Apt #1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 524 Iowa St. - Apt #1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 524 Iowa St. - Apt #1 have a pool?
No, 524 Iowa St. - Apt #1 does not have a pool.
Does 524 Iowa St. - Apt #1 have accessible units?
No, 524 Iowa St. - Apt #1 does not have accessible units.
Does 524 Iowa St. - Apt #1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 524 Iowa St. - Apt #1 does not have units with dishwashers.
