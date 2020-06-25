Amenities

pet friendly some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

524 Iowa St. - Apt #1 Available 09/01/19 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment Near Downtown SA at Iowa St & Hackberry - Apartment available, 1 bedroom 1 bath, approximately 600 sf, with living, area, bedroom, kitchen and backyard. Refrigerator and gas Stove/Oven included. Water included in rent.

Located at corner of Iowa St & Hackberry, next to Las Palmas Bakery



If interested please call 210-503-8000 to schedule a showing or visit us at keyrentersanantonio.com for more information or to apply.



Small pets allowed. Pet Fee and agreement required.



