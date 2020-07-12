/
/
/
lavaca
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:52 PM
220 Apartments for rent in Lavaca, San Antonio, TX
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 06:05pm
$
21 Units Available
HemisView Village
401 Santos St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$998
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1117 sqft
Modern apartments with garden tubs and private patios. Enjoy the on-site library, lounge and fitness zone. Easy access to I-37. Near the Alamodome. Close to the Institute of Texan Cultures.
Verified
1 of 9
Last updated July 12 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
Refugio Place
300 Labor St, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$925
1025 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
947 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Private community with 1, 2 or 3 bedroom homes. Workout area, business center with internet access, and parking for residents. Homes have gourmet kitchens, oval soaking tubs, and w/d hookups.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1326 S. St Mary’s st 5
1326 South Saint Mary's Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
510 sqft
Downtown hot spot one bedroom for rent - Property Id: 310226 Ground floor, water paid, one tenant staying will be $770, if two people will be $79 for rent . Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
130 LAVACA ST
130 Lavaca Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1288 sqft
Best of Both Worlds... Beautiful BASSE (1910) Historic Home in the heart of downtown San Antonio, featuring Hard Wood Floors w/2 BdRms/1 Bath, w/a Formal/Dining area; Within walking distance to the Riverwalk, LaVillita, Henry B.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 07:03am
1 Unit Available
121 San Arturo Street
121 San Arturo Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1170 sqft
Amazing 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house in San Antonio. Amenities included: central air, central heat, deck, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, updated kitchen, updated bathroom, washer dryer, yard, and fully furnished.
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
606 LEIGH ST
606 Leigh Street, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1425 sqft
FURNISHED Remodeled Downtown San Antonio/Southtown Home Near Alamodome & The Convention Center! Your San Antonio adventures begin at this newly remodeled 3Bed, 2Bath house! Perfect for 10+ guests, this charming home provides travelers with desirable
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:48pm
1 Unit Available
139 VITRA PL
139 Vitra Place, San Antonio, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1754 sqft
The cutest 3 bedroom home with 2 bathrooms in all the action of Southtown, blue star, Lone Star, The Pearl, the river, San Pedro Creek, Farmers markets, The Missions and much more.
Results within 1 mile of Lavaca
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
The Baldwin
239 Center Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$932
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,611
1195 sqft
Upscale community in the heart of Downtown featuring a swimming pools, fitness center and pet park. Units have stainless appliances, plank flooring and tile backsplash in the kitchens.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
CL: Cevallos Lofts
301 E Cevallos St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,043
637 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,188
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1151 sqft
A fantastic urban community in the heart of the downtown area. Apartments feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site valet, yoga, dog park, pool and media room. A smoke-free community.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
40 Units Available
Agave
633 S Saint Marys St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,068
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,387
860 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,792
1140 sqft
Located just off of I-37, on the south side of San Antonio. New one- and two-bedroom apartments, all with patio/balconies, hardwood flooring, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Garage spaces available for additional monthly fee.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:08pm
90 Units Available
Flats at Big Tex
423 Blue Star, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,093
578 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,791
1175 sqft
Indoor fitness center, media lounge, demonstration kitchen and skyline views at this community right on the river. Pet-friendly environment with two bark parks. Stainless steel kitchen appliances. Quartz counters and plank flooring.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Southtown Flats
111 Probandt, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,240
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,283
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,884
1143 sqft
Spacious studio, one-, and two-bedroom apartment homes in a historic neighborhood. Amenities include an on-site art gallery, gaming lawns and a rooftop deck. Minutes from downtown San Antonio in artistic Southtown.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
22 Units Available
Vistana
100 N Santa Rosa Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,254
723 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
1058 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,990
1444 sqft
One, two and three-bedroom homes in downtown San Antonio, close to shops and restaurants. Concrete floors and private patios that overlook the city skyline. Internet access, 24-hour fitness center, business center and package lockers.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
17 Units Available
Maverick
400 E Houston St, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$761
297 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
840 sqft
Minutes from Alamo Plaza and I-37. Stunning architecture in a high-rise building. On-site amenities include Google fiber, media room, gym and coffee bar. A green community. Recently renovated. Minutes from bars and shops.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
58 Units Available
Soap Factory
500 N Santa Rosa Ave, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$665
394 sqft
1 Bedroom
$715
559 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
836 sqft
Inviting, pet-friendly apartment community with pools, a gym and door-to-door trash valet. Recently renovated homes in a historic building. In downtown San Antonio within minutes of the Alamo, the Pearl District and the River Walk.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
$
147 Units Available
Encore SoFlo
326 South Flores Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
1137 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time. Please schedule yours today.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
51 Units Available
The '68
623 Hemisfair Blvd, San Antonio, TX
Studio
$1,044
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,339
571 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,954
1234 sqft
THE’68 Apartments are the premier addition to the urban scene in Downtown San Antonio and located in the middle of Hemisfair. Lake Flato Architects oriented the modern building to maximize every resident’s views and relationship to Hemisfair.
1 of 21
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1112 WYOMING ST
1112 Wyoming Street, San Antonio, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
1987 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED 4/2 HOME READY FOR YOUR FAMILY - Brand new house on the interior! Let me tell you about it: New Flooring New bathroom New laundry room New kitchen Full paint throughout New Heating and Cooling high efficiency mini split
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
248 Clifford CT 1
248 Clifford Ct, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
925 sqft
Beautiful newly remodeled unit, ready for occupant - Property Id: 226268 Ready for immediate occupancy .... Beautiful Unit, completely renovated ....... 2 large bedrooms, tiled bathroom with all new fixtures.
1 of 19
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
125 Adams St 2
125 Adams Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1000 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/31/20 King William area apartment - Property Id: 313290 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/313290 Property Id 313290 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5903719)
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
210 E Arsenal St. 2
210 East Arsenal Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
2688 sqft
Beautiful Historic Home - Property Id: 309220 Beautiful historical home. Walking distance from river walk and Bluestar Art Complex. Newly remodeled restroom. Beautiful original hardwood floors. Washer and dryer in unit.
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
803 Montana
803 Montana Street, San Antonio, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
938 sqft
803 Montana Available 08/07/20 Denver Heights - 19th century 2/1 home in downtown San Antonio. Home and lawn well manicured. Nice porch on front of the house to enjoy your lawn. (RLNE3232780)
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 08:35am
1 Unit Available
1331 South Flores
1331 South Flores Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$2,095
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Quality furnishings, towels and linens; tasteful decor with custom drapes; high ceilings; maple cabinets; fully equipped kitchen; granite counters with matching granite island; stained concrete floors; stainless steel appliances; two flat screen
1 of 11
Last updated July 11 at 02:35pm
1 Unit Available
633 S ST MARYS
633 South Saint Mary's Street, San Antonio, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,143
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Live right on the Riverwalk in gorgeous, downtown San Antonio. You will be able to walk to the Blue Star Arts Complex, the King William District and Southtown.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
San Antonio, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXUniversal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TXSchertz, TXCastle Hills, TXAlamo Heights, TX
Selma, TXLeon Valley, TXFloresville, TXFair Oaks Ranch, TXBalcones Heights, TXWindcrest, TXBulverde, TXCastroville, TXOlmos Park, TX