All apartments in San Antonio
Find more places like 5042 CANNON DR.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
5042 CANNON DR
Last updated December 25 2019 at 2:30 PM

5042 CANNON DR

5042 Cannon · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Antonio
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5042 Cannon, San Antonio, TX 78228
Culebra Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This is a 1 bedroom unit in a 4 plex. Water and electricity

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5042 CANNON DR have any available units?
5042 CANNON DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 5042 CANNON DR currently offering any rent specials?
5042 CANNON DR is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5042 CANNON DR pet-friendly?
No, 5042 CANNON DR is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 5042 CANNON DR offer parking?
No, 5042 CANNON DR does not offer parking.
Does 5042 CANNON DR have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5042 CANNON DR does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5042 CANNON DR have a pool?
No, 5042 CANNON DR does not have a pool.
Does 5042 CANNON DR have accessible units?
No, 5042 CANNON DR does not have accessible units.
Does 5042 CANNON DR have units with dishwashers?
No, 5042 CANNON DR does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5042 CANNON DR have units with air conditioning?
No, 5042 CANNON DR does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Villas De Sendero
8841 Timber Path
San Antonio, TX 78251
Arrive Eilan
17803 La Cantera Terrace
San Antonio, TX 78256
Retreat at the Rim
5650 Worth Parkway
San Antonio, TX 78249
Terra Alta Apartments
411 Everest St
San Antonio, TX 78209
Westchase
7820 Woodchase
San Antonio, TX 78240
Boston Woods
800 Gentleman Rd
San Antonio, TX 78201
Viridian
5415 North Foster Road
San Antonio, TX 78244
Windbury Apartments Homes
4515 Gardendale St
San Antonio, TX 78240

Similar Pages

San Antonio 1 BedroomsSan Antonio 2 Bedrooms
San Antonio Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Antonio Pet Friendly Places
San Antonio Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Austin, TXNew Braunfels, TXSan Marcos, TXKyle, TX
Universal City, TXLive Oak, TXBoerne, TXConverse, TX
Schertz, TXBuda, TXLockhart, TXCastle Hills, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stone OakHighland HillsVance Jackson
Downtown San AntonioNorth CentralOak Park Northwood
Terrell HeightsShearer Hills Ridgeview

Apartments Near Colleges

Our Lady of the Lake UniversitySt Philip's College
San Antonio CollegeSt. Mary's University
The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio