Home
/
San Antonio, TX
/
3712 Medical Dr. SA3711
Last updated January 14 2020 at 9:44 PM

3712 Medical Dr. SA3711

3712 Medical Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3712 Medical Drive, San Antonio, TX 78229

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
basketball court
business center
conference room
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
playground
pool
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
tennis court
Luxury 1BD | $1035 | W/D Incd | Dog Park | Garage - Property Id: 150903

I am an Apartment Locator and ALL of my Clients receive a $100 Rebate after move in for listing me as your Referral Source on your Guest Card & Application.

Community Features:
Trash Pickup, Dog Park, Business Center, Clubhouse, Conference Room, Cabana, Gym, Spa, Pool, Playground, Basketball & Tennis, Package Service, Gated Controlled Access.

Apartment Features:
Wi-Fi Ready, W/D Included, Ceiling Fans, Security System, Storage Units, Fireplace, Wheelchair Accessible, Dishwasher, Disposal, Ice Maker, Granite Countertops, Pantry, Kitchen, Microwave, Oven, Refrigerator, Hardwood Carpet & Tile Flooring, Built-In Bookshelves, Crown Molding, Walk-In Closets, Linen Closet, Balcony & Patio.

512-784-5481 Don, Agent
Spirit Real Estate Group

*Availability of apartments, prices, special offers and specifications are subject to change without notice. Square footage listed for the floor plans are approximations and are subject to change depending on where each floor plan is located.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/150903
Property Id 150903

(RLNE5381794)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3712 Medical Dr. SA3711 have any available units?
3712 Medical Dr. SA3711 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 3712 Medical Dr. SA3711 have?
Some of 3712 Medical Dr. SA3711's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3712 Medical Dr. SA3711 currently offering any rent specials?
3712 Medical Dr. SA3711 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3712 Medical Dr. SA3711 pet-friendly?
Yes, 3712 Medical Dr. SA3711 is pet friendly.
Does 3712 Medical Dr. SA3711 offer parking?
Yes, 3712 Medical Dr. SA3711 offers parking.
Does 3712 Medical Dr. SA3711 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3712 Medical Dr. SA3711 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3712 Medical Dr. SA3711 have a pool?
Yes, 3712 Medical Dr. SA3711 has a pool.
Does 3712 Medical Dr. SA3711 have accessible units?
Yes, 3712 Medical Dr. SA3711 has accessible units.
Does 3712 Medical Dr. SA3711 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3712 Medical Dr. SA3711 has units with dishwashers.

