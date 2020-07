Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance clubhouse courtyard e-payments fire pit hot tub internet access

Welcome to Park Greene Townhomes, and escape the bustle of professional life and enter a private vista called “home”. The property’s footprint is integrated seamlessly into the rolling hills of Northern Hills Golf Club with uncommonly spacious floor plans, limited access, privately fenced yards, outdoor gathering pavilions and so much more. Enjoy all the amenities of our Alamo City plus golf course views, tree-lined streets and serene landscapes. Our apartments are built to fit the needs of its residents, while also exhibiting affordability. With the highest standard of comfort and convenience, our apartment homes feature finishes such as plank flooring, oak cabinetry, wood-burning fireplaces, garden windows and loft options. Your open kitchen is the perfect place to try out your culinary skills any day of the week. Located on the Northern Hills Golf Course, you’re just minutes from Randolph and Fort Sam AFB, Wurzbach Parkway and Hwy 35. All the necessities you need are easily within