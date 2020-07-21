Rent Calculator
324 Lebanon St.
Last updated August 30 2019 at 10:54 AM
324 Lebanon St.
324 Lebanon Street
No Longer Available
Location
324 Lebanon Street, San Antonio, TX 78223
Amenities
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
324 Lebanon St. Available 09/06/19 - Open floor plan. Large kitchen with spacious breakfast area. Ceiling fans throughout. Easy access to 410, Lackland, downtown.
(RLNE2612571)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 324 Lebanon St. have any available units?
324 Lebanon St. doesn't have any available units at this time.
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 324 Lebanon St. currently offering any rent specials?
324 Lebanon St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 324 Lebanon St. pet-friendly?
No, 324 Lebanon St. is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 324 Lebanon St. offer parking?
No, 324 Lebanon St. does not offer parking.
Does 324 Lebanon St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 324 Lebanon St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 324 Lebanon St. have a pool?
No, 324 Lebanon St. does not have a pool.
Does 324 Lebanon St. have accessible units?
No, 324 Lebanon St. does not have accessible units.
Does 324 Lebanon St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 324 Lebanon St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 324 Lebanon St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 324 Lebanon St. does not have units with air conditioning.
