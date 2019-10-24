Rent Calculator
315 FAIR AVE
Last updated July 16 2019 at 11:07 PM
315 FAIR AVE
315 Fair Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
315 Fair Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78223
Riverside
Amenities
granite counters
range
Unit Amenities
granite counters
range
Property Amenities
Close to dining and shopping. This second floor apartment comes equipped with range and granite counter tops. Easy access to IH-37 and major highways.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 315 FAIR AVE have any available units?
315 FAIR AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
San Antonio, TX
.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
San Antonio Rent Report
.
Is 315 FAIR AVE currently offering any rent specials?
315 FAIR AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 315 FAIR AVE pet-friendly?
No, 315 FAIR AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in San Antonio
.
Does 315 FAIR AVE offer parking?
No, 315 FAIR AVE does not offer parking.
Does 315 FAIR AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 315 FAIR AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 315 FAIR AVE have a pool?
No, 315 FAIR AVE does not have a pool.
Does 315 FAIR AVE have accessible units?
No, 315 FAIR AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 315 FAIR AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 315 FAIR AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 315 FAIR AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 315 FAIR AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
