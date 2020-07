Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup carpet oven range Property Amenities accepts section 8 accessible clubhouse courtyard gym parking internet access cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly alarm system business center cc payments e-payments

This architecturally stunning community features gorgeous exteriors built over private parking areas. Enter this urban/traditional community created with your tastes and needs in mind---from the styling of your 1, 2, or 3-bedroom home, to the great workout area, to the business and conference area with internet access. Enjoy sunlit living rooms overlooking choice views of downtown, the Alamodome, or quiet courtyards. Ease into the evening with dinner cooked in a gourmet kitchen, before taking some time to yourself to sink into a relaxing bath in your oval soaking tub. You've come home to style. You've come home Downtown style. Live the Downtown Life. Refugio Place Apartment Homes. Please note that prices include "affordable" program units in which income restrictions apply. Please call us for details.