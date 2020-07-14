All apartments in San Antonio
French Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:00 PM

French Place

109 W French Pl · (210) 446-5307
Location

109 W French Pl, San Antonio, TX 78212
Monte Vista

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 01-D202 · Avail. Sep 11

$989

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 500 sqft

Unit 01-D203 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,209

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01-B104 · Avail. Jul 24

$1,369

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Unit 01-C306 · Avail. Nov 5

$1,389

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 865 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from French Place.

Amenities

24hr laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
elevator
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
on-site laundry
24hr laundry
bbq/grill
bike storage
carport
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
***Ask about our Remote Tours and SMARTMOVE, our Contact-Free Move in Process***

Live it. Love it. at French Place Apartments! If you are looking for an apartment in the historic Monte Vista neighborhood of San Antonio, look no further than French Place! Located near the The Pearl and Downtown, our one- and two-bedroom apartments feature classic architectural details complimented with modern features including black appliances, wood plank floors, and brushed nickel accents. Our residents love lounging in our courtyards, taking a dip in the pool, and letting their pups enjoy our Bark Park. We are proud to be recognized as Top Rated by Apartment Ratings, an award for which only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify. Schedule a tour, give us a call, or stop by to see for yourself why French Place is the place to be. You will experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it. Live it. Love it. Guarantee. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.

*We accept leases shorter than 12 months.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 (& $35 additional for spouse)
Deposit: $100 (1 bedroom), $150 ( 2 bedroom)
Additional: Renter's insurance required $25 (Trash removal) $3 (Pest Control)
Pets Allowed:
limit: 3
Storage Details: Storage is an additional $10.00

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does French Place have any available units?
French Place has 4 units available starting at $989 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does French Place have?
Some of French Place's amenities include 24hr laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is French Place currently offering any rent specials?
French Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is French Place pet-friendly?
Yes, French Place is pet friendly.
Does French Place offer parking?
Yes, French Place offers parking.
Does French Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, French Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does French Place have a pool?
Yes, French Place has a pool.
Does French Place have accessible units?
No, French Place does not have accessible units.
Does French Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, French Place has units with dishwashers.
