Amenities

24hr laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar courtyard dog park elevator parking pool 24hr maintenance on-site laundry 24hr laundry bbq/grill bike storage carport e-payments guest parking internet access online portal package receiving trash valet

Live it. Love it. at French Place Apartments! If you are looking for an apartment in the historic Monte Vista neighborhood of San Antonio, look no further than French Place! Located near the The Pearl and Downtown, our one- and two-bedroom apartments feature classic architectural details complimented with modern features including black appliances, wood plank floors, and brushed nickel accents. Our residents love lounging in our courtyards, taking a dip in the pool, and letting their pups enjoy our Bark Park. We are proud to be recognized as Top Rated by Apartment Ratings, an award for which only 5% of apartment communities in the US qualify. Schedule a tour, give us a call, or stop by to see for yourself why French Place is the place to be. You will experience a move-in so exceptional, we guarantee it. Live it. Love it. Guarantee. We are here for you and available to take your call 24/7.



*We accept leases shorter than 12 months.