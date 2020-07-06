All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated January 14 2020 at 10:17 AM

Location

2515 Sequoia Height, San Antonio, TX 78251

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
2 WEEKS FREE RENT FROM APPROVAL!*3 Bed 2.5 Bath 2086 sq ft Home. 9 ft Ceilings, Tile Floors down. New Carpets and Paint! Formal Dining Room. Open Kitchen w/Fridge, Stove, Microwave, Dishwasher, Walk-in Pantry. Breakfast Nook, Living Room w/Wood Burning Fireplace. Large Game Room w/Built-in Desk, 3 Beds Up. Master Bed w/9ft Ceiling, Ceiling Fan, Large Walk-in Closet. Master Bath w/Sep Shower/Garden Tub, Dual Sinks. Fenced Yard w/Covered Patio, Mature Trees, Shed. ASK FOR SUMMER LEASE TERM OPTION

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 SEQUOIA HEIGHT ST have any available units?
2515 SEQUOIA HEIGHT ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 SEQUOIA HEIGHT ST have?
Some of 2515 SEQUOIA HEIGHT ST's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 SEQUOIA HEIGHT ST currently offering any rent specials?
2515 SEQUOIA HEIGHT ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 SEQUOIA HEIGHT ST pet-friendly?
No, 2515 SEQUOIA HEIGHT ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 2515 SEQUOIA HEIGHT ST offer parking?
Yes, 2515 SEQUOIA HEIGHT ST offers parking.
Does 2515 SEQUOIA HEIGHT ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 SEQUOIA HEIGHT ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 SEQUOIA HEIGHT ST have a pool?
No, 2515 SEQUOIA HEIGHT ST does not have a pool.
Does 2515 SEQUOIA HEIGHT ST have accessible units?
No, 2515 SEQUOIA HEIGHT ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 SEQUOIA HEIGHT ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2515 SEQUOIA HEIGHT ST has units with dishwashers.

