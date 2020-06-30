215 Center St

Amenities
24/7 concierge. Gated, keyfob access. 20th floor sky lounge + kitchen. Pool. Grill. Gym. Business center + meeting room, lounge, printer & computers. Walk to Sunset Station, Hemisphere Park, Convention center, Alamo Dome, RiverCenter Mall, & the River Walk. All yard work, common area maintenance, concierge & pool service included. Gas, Trash & HOA dues included. 1640 sq ft 3rd bedroom option or home theatre. 2 masters. Washer & dryer. 9 ft ceilings. 2 walk-in closets+built-ins 2 garage parking spaces Avail