Last updated October 12 2019 at 4:15 AM

215 Center St

215 N Center St · No Longer Available
Location

215 N Center St, San Antonio, TX 78202
Downtown San Antonio

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
24hr concierge
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
business center
clubhouse
24hr concierge
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
key fob access
media room
24/7 concierge. Gated, keyfob access. 20th floor sky lounge + kitchen. Pool. Grill. Gym. Business center + meeting room, lounge, printer & computers. Walk to Sunset Station, Hemisphere Park, Convention center, Alamo Dome, RiverCenter Mall, & the River Walk. All yard work, common area maintenance, concierge & pool service included. Gas, Trash & HOA dues included. 1640 sq ft 3rd bedroom option or home theatre. 2 masters. Washer & dryer. 9 ft ceilings. 2 walk-in closets+built-ins 2 garage parking spaces Avail

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 215 Center St have any available units?
215 Center St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 215 Center St have?
Some of 215 Center St's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 215 Center St currently offering any rent specials?
215 Center St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Center St pet-friendly?
No, 215 Center St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Antonio.
Does 215 Center St offer parking?
Yes, 215 Center St offers parking.
Does 215 Center St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 Center St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Center St have a pool?
Yes, 215 Center St has a pool.
Does 215 Center St have accessible units?
No, 215 Center St does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Center St have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Center St does not have units with dishwashers.

