17014 Andrew Nook Lane
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

17014 Andrew Nook Lane

17014 Saint Andrew's · No Longer Available
Location

17014 Saint Andrew's, San Antonio, TX 78248

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
The Darrel floorplan is a terrific 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath, two story home. Offers downstairs master bedroom and a gameroom upstairs. Features include wood-grain vinyl plank flooring, two car garage, fenced backyard, and a sprinkler system. LAWN MOWING IS INCLUDED! Lease terms vary from 11 to 23 months depending upon available end dates. The specific options for the lease expiration date will be determined when the security deposit is received.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17014 Andrew Nook Lane have any available units?
17014 Andrew Nook Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Antonio, TX.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
Is 17014 Andrew Nook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
17014 Andrew Nook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17014 Andrew Nook Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 17014 Andrew Nook Lane is pet friendly.
Does 17014 Andrew Nook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 17014 Andrew Nook Lane offers parking.
Does 17014 Andrew Nook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17014 Andrew Nook Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17014 Andrew Nook Lane have a pool?
No, 17014 Andrew Nook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 17014 Andrew Nook Lane have accessible units?
No, 17014 Andrew Nook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 17014 Andrew Nook Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 17014 Andrew Nook Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17014 Andrew Nook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 17014 Andrew Nook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
