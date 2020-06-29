All apartments in San Antonio
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

11722 Caprock St.

11722 Cap Rock · (210) 482-3248
Location

11722 Cap Rock, San Antonio, TX 78230
Vance Jackson

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 11722 Caprock St. · Avail. Aug 24

$1,795

3 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1790 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
pool
tennis court
clubhouse
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
11722 Caprock St. Available 08/24/20 MISSION TRACE - ***COMING SOON***

2 story 3 bedroom 2 full bath garden home located in quiet secluded area, close to Medical Center, USAA, shopping centers and eateries. Brand new carpet installed. Amenities include: jogging trails, 2 swimming pools and tennis courts. 24 hour controlled access with guard. All bedrooms upstairs, Lots of kitchen cabinet space. Includes all kitchen appliances, washer and dryer to remain. Pets considered on a case by case basis.

(RLNE5905359)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11722 Caprock St. have any available units?
11722 Caprock St. has a unit available for $1,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Antonio, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Antonio Rent Report.
What amenities does 11722 Caprock St. have?
Some of 11722 Caprock St.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11722 Caprock St. currently offering any rent specials?
11722 Caprock St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11722 Caprock St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 11722 Caprock St. is pet friendly.
Does 11722 Caprock St. offer parking?
No, 11722 Caprock St. does not offer parking.
Does 11722 Caprock St. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11722 Caprock St. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11722 Caprock St. have a pool?
Yes, 11722 Caprock St. has a pool.
Does 11722 Caprock St. have accessible units?
No, 11722 Caprock St. does not have accessible units.
Does 11722 Caprock St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 11722 Caprock St. does not have units with dishwashers.
