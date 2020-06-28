All apartments in San Antonio
San Antonio, TX
103 CLAREMONT AVE
Last updated June 6 2020 at 5:22 AM

103 CLAREMONT AVE

103 Claremont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

103 Claremont Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78209
Mahncke Park

Amenities

granite counters
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Adorable like-new rental in popular Mahncke Park. Within a few minutes of downtown, museums, shopping and restaurants. This unit is open concept with all stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a one car attached garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

