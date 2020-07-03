All apartments in Plano
3609 Estacado Lane
Last updated February 22 2020 at 2:59 AM

3609 Estacado Lane

3609 Estacado Lane · No Longer Available
Location

3609 Estacado Lane, Plano, TX 75025

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
Great location at west Plano with Frisco ISD top schools. Easy access to 121, Dallas Toll way and DFW airport. Easy shopping Stonebriar center and Dinning Legacy west. The house is facing south, natural color touched by designer with newly upgraded with granite countertop, new Oven, celling fans, lighting, floors and plantation shutters, new toilets, new HVAC, crown molding.... in the daytime it with natural lights bright and cozy. 4 bedrooms are large and conveniently for place any furniture. also large family room and large formal living and Game room. Beautiful community park playground and swimming pool are good family, Easy maintain. Including furniture $3000.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3609 Estacado Lane have any available units?
3609 Estacado Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Plano, TX.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does 3609 Estacado Lane have?
Some of 3609 Estacado Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3609 Estacado Lane currently offering any rent specials?
3609 Estacado Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3609 Estacado Lane pet-friendly?
No, 3609 Estacado Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Plano.
Does 3609 Estacado Lane offer parking?
Yes, 3609 Estacado Lane offers parking.
Does 3609 Estacado Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3609 Estacado Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3609 Estacado Lane have a pool?
Yes, 3609 Estacado Lane has a pool.
Does 3609 Estacado Lane have accessible units?
No, 3609 Estacado Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 3609 Estacado Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3609 Estacado Lane has units with dishwashers.

