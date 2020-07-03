3609 Estacado Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking playground pool

Great location at west Plano with Frisco ISD top schools. Easy access to 121, Dallas Toll way and DFW airport. Easy shopping Stonebriar center and Dinning Legacy west. The house is facing south, natural color touched by designer with newly upgraded with granite countertop, new Oven, celling fans, lighting, floors and plantation shutters, new toilets, new HVAC, crown molding.... in the daytime it with natural lights bright and cozy. 4 bedrooms are large and conveniently for place any furniture. also large family room and large formal living and Game room. Beautiful community park playground and swimming pool are good family, Easy maintain. Including furniture $3000.