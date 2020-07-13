222 Apartments under $1,100 for rent in Plano, TX

Apartment List
1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 06:30am
7 Units Available
Coit-Ridgeview
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,004
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1283 sqft
Outdoor lounge with flatscreen TV and fireplace. Resort-style pool and hot tub with brick water wall, landscaped pocket garden. Private one acre park. All floor plans have utility rooms and walk-in closets for ample storage throughout.
1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Stratford Estates
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Plano just minutes from George Bush Freeway, Highway 75 and DART. Newly renovated apartments feature fireplace, hardwood floors and W/D in unit. Bark park and five saltwater pools!
1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
65 Units Available
Stratford Estates
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
Studio
$968
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,068
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
1229 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers outdoor grilling, a tanning spa and a sparkling swimming pool. Units have walk-in closets, wood flooring and full-size washers and dryers. Conveniently located next to Market Plaza and Point North Park.
1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1658 sqft
Riachi at One21 is conveniently located in the Plano/Frisco area of the Metroplex. Their recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets that are both luxurious and spacious.
1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Ridgewood
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,390
1146 sqft
Amenities at the pet-friendly community include spacious closets, laundry connections and fully equipped kitchens. Conveniently located near George Bush Turnpike, with the Collin Creek Mall and Walmart just minutes away.
1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1307 sqft
Resort-style pool with a hot tub and lounge areas. Homes include great design and easy access to scenic walking trails. Easily reachable tollways and turnpikes to access the city.
1 of 39

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
35 Units Available
Stratford Estates
Aspire Independence
1717 Independence Pky, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
923 sqft
Located just minutes from DART rail and bus system and the Plano Medical Center. Welcoming community with multiple pools, sports court and picnic area. Apartments have granite counters, new appliances and light fixtures.
1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1260 sqft
Comfortable homes with breakfast bars and wood-style flooring. Community includes a tennis court, grilling area, and business center. Enjoy nature at nearby Hoblitzelle Park. Minutes from US 75.
1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1357 sqft
Gated community in Plano within close proximity to Highways 75 and 121, and George Bush Turnpike. Pet-friendly apartment with on-site fitness center, swimming pool, playground and dog park. Includes oversized closets, vaulted ceilings and fireplace.
1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
49 Units Available
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1299 sqft
Located close to the intersection of Highway 75 and the President George Bush Turnpike. This apartment complex offers 1-3 bedroom units with private balconies or patios and in-unit laundry hookups, onsite parking and a clubhouse.
1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
Willow Bend
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,062
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to North Dallas Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike. Residents enjoy units with patio/balcony, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community has pool, trash valet and hot tub.
1 of 25

Last updated July 13 at 06:39am
$
25 Units Available
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,074
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,241
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1125 sqft
Large pool with lap lanes and sun shelf. Well-equipped fitness center with cardio machines, kettlebells, and other strength-training equipment. Garden parking for residents. Interior windows stretch nearly wall-to-wall for plenty of natural light. Immediate access to Dallas North Tollway.
1 of 46

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
30 Units Available
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave, Plano, TX
Studio
$905
434 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,685
1140 sqft
Windsor Metro West redefines glamour. From exceptional amenities and services to master-designed floor plans that answer your need for lavish comfort, our luxury apartments have it all.
1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1362 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood style flooring. Enjoy a business center, resort style pool and fitness facility on site. Just a stone's throw from the Shops at Willow Bend Mall.
1 of 39

Last updated July 6 at 03:43am
34 Units Available
Caddo Park
Aspire Townbluff
2821 Townbluff Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$908
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,085
886 sqft
Yards from Independence Parkway and West Parker Road. These well-appointed apartments feature a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and a modern kitchen. Attractive community includes a pool, a clubhouse and a courtyard.
1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
31 Units Available
Downtown Plano
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A, Plano, TX
Studio
$995
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1138 sqft
Bel Air Downtown is located at 1410 K Avenue Suite #1105A Plano, TX and is managed by American Communities. Bel Air Downtown offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 497 to 1324 sq.ft.
1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Downtown Plano
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159, Plano, TX
Studio
$925
674 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1022 sqft
Residents at this community can enjoy two swimming pools, dog park, courtyard and professional business center. Located only 30 minutes from the Dallas Metro, residents also have easy access to Highway 75. Furnished units.
1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
39 Units Available
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1362 sqft
Welcome home to Thornbury at Chase Oaks, a luxurious way of life.
1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
22 Units Available
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1131 sqft
Harrington Park, the Michaels Shopping Center, and all the Highway 75 retail outlets are within walking distance of this community. It's pet-friendly and has an onsite pool. Units are carpeted and have walk-in closets.
1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
21 Units Available
Willow Bend
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedrooms in gated access community off highway 289, close to Centennial Elementary School. Fireplace and spacious walk-in closets. Pool, hot tub and gym on-site. Carport parking available.
1 of 29

Last updated July 9 at 02:15pm
$
8 Units Available
Armstrong Park
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1115 sqft
Located close to Downtown Plano, Collin Creek Mall and Allen Premium Outlets. Units with built-in bookcases, vaulted ceilings, double pane windows, hardwood floors and wet bars.
1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,007
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,677
1390 sqft
Located only minutes from several of DFW's top shopping and entertainment districts, Legacy West, Shops at Legacy and Stonebriar Centre, Villas of Spring Creek is close to everything but far from ordinary! Villas offers thoughtfully designed, one
1 of 11

Last updated May 30 at 12:19am
$
Contact for Availability
Custer Park
3400 Custer Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1071 sqft
Custer Park has newly renovated one and two-bedroom apartment homes. Stylish interiors make for a decadent living environment. We also have a diverse selection of amenities and a convenient location. Apply for one of our Plano apartments today!
1 of 16

Last updated January 18 at 12:23am
Contact for Availability
Hunters Glen
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
883 sqft
Discover a world of features at Greenbriar. We have lavish one and two-bedroom apartments in West Plano, TX in a variety of sizes and styles. Apply today and see what youve been missing.

July 2020 Plano Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Plano Rent Report. Plano rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Plano rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Plano rents declined significantly over the past month

Plano rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have been relatively flat in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Plano stand at $1,171 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,455 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Plano's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Plano throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Plano

    Rent growth in Plano has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Plano is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Plano's median two-bedroom rent of $1,455 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Plano remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Nashville (+0.7%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,164, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Plano than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Plano is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

