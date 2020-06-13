273 Apartments for rent in Richardson, TX

Apartment List
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
$
29 Units Available
HOMES OF PRAIRIE SPRINGS
280 W Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,339
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,578
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,983
1557 sqft
This community boasts its own coffee bar, clubhouse and gym. Easy to get anywhere due to its adjacency to Highway 75 and Route 190. Units feature fireplaces and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
58 Units Available
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,275
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1450 sqft
Live Well Richardson - Society 190's new one, two, and three bedroom apartments extend ultra modern finishes against large, open concept floorplans - Designed with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
Highland Terrace
31 Units Available
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive, Richardson, TX
Studio
$1,090
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,215
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,895
1244 sqft
Cozy homes with ceiling fans, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to a wine room, fire pit and gym on-site. Close to Central Expressway and Heights Park.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
31 Units Available
Brick Row Urban Village
744 Brick Row Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,930
1470 sqft
Loft-style apartments feature stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and abundant storage. Amenities include covered parking, 24-hour gym and pools. Steps from DART light rail station and close to the George Bush Tollway, I-75 and I-635.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
$
12 Units Available
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
955 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Spring Pointe is a pet-friendly community featuring newly renovated and spacious one bedrooms and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
36 Units Available
Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,413
1448 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. At Jefferson Reserve, life is layered with rich texture, sophistication, and youthful spirit.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Crowley Park
23 Units Available
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1214 sqft
Located close to freeways US 75 and 190 as well as UT, shopping malls and restaurants. Full-size W/D connections, private patios/balconies and huge tubs. Media room, cafe and swimming pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:54pm
$
Richardson Crossing
17 Units Available
Madison at Melrose
1520 Richardson Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1267 sqft
Attached garages and yards with select units. Other units feature upgraded appliances, spacious living quarters, two bathrooms, and new cabinets and countertops. Community amenities include a steam room.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:54pm
$
North College Park
33 Units Available
The Beverly
900 Frances Way, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1114 sqft
The Beverly offers amazing quality in a beautiful environment! Convenient access to Central Express and the High Five puts the metroplex right outside your door.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
Lowest Greenville
17 Units Available
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr, Richardson, TX
Studio
$1,056
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,121
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,409
1241 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Route 75. Apartments feature surround sound systems, kitchen islands and open concept living areas. Amenities include an open courtyard with park access and a social lounge with game area.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
45 Units Available
Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,645
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,419
1456 sqft
Only walking distance from a red DART train station, this luxury 5.4-acre apartment complex boasts stylish clubhouse, private courtyards, modern fitness center and coffee bar. Interiors feature stand-in showers and granite counters,
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
32 Units Available
The Pradera
851 Greenside Dr, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,248
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,473
1258 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,390
1755 sqft
Near Highway 75 and the George Bush Turnpike. This pet-friendly community offers upscale interiors with wood flooring, islands in the kitchen and granite countertops. On-site volleyball court, business center, dog park and theater.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:04pm
Highland Terrace
25 Units Available
Sweetwater at Buckingham
540 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$957
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1001 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
It's where elegance and luxury meet classic Western style. As you pass through our archways onto our park-like property, our stucco and stone design will remind you of a simpler time, when expansive ranches dotted the landscape.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
30 Units Available
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fitness center with cardio theater, free weights, spinning room. Luxury pool with lap lanes. Cabanas with cushioned lounge chairs. Generous in-home storage, with options like kitchen pantries and off-balcony storage in addition to walk-in closets with every floor plan.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
23 Units Available
Parkside Towns
2230 Hibiscus Ave, Richardson, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1367 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
1478 sqft
Two- and three-story townhomes are available in this community. Located only moments from Pavillion North Shopping Center, this great location also has a coffee bar, clubhouse and 24-hour gym. Units feature fireplaces and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
36 Units Available
Camden Buckingham
430 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,109
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1100 sqft
This pet-friendly community is located near the shopping and dining of Northpark Center. Residents stay fit at the 24-hour gym, volleyball court and swimming pool. Units have walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
19 Units Available
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,211
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,659
1508 sqft
Luxury downtown Richmond apartments close to all the action. Rooms come with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Resort-style swimming pool and fitness center. Close to the University of Texas at Dallas.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
13 Units Available
The Flats at Palisades
2625 Empire Drive, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,246
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,461
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cosmopolitan apartments in North Dallas. 1-3 bedroom townhomes available with attached garages, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Community has dry cleaning service and game room. Walking distance to shops and breweries.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
34 Units Available
Arboretum Estates
411 Buckingham Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$938
718 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1084 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,728
1339 sqft
At Arboretum Estates each apartment home has been designed to maximize space, efficiency and comfort. Located just minutes from Richardson's Telecom Corridor, residents can easily maneuver through the metroplex using access to I-635, US Hwy.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
32 Units Available
Jefferson Vantage
2810 Routh Creek Parkway, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,254
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,669
1214 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,298
1431 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Earthy and modern, Jefferson Vantage is a refined lodge with a view.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
32 Units Available
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr, Richardson, TX
Studio
$1,090
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,140
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1481 sqft
Homes feature USB ports and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the pool and cabana, social spaces and yoga lawn. Steps away from a DART stop. By President George Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
13 Units Available
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,335
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exquisite homes with maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a resort-style pool, grilling areas and outdoor lounge. Close to Bush Turnpike and the CityLine/Bush DART station.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
18 Units Available
Creekside Townhomes
3650 Custer Pky, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,550
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,681
1240 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,068
1553 sqft
Situated close to Highway 190 and West Renner Road. Stylish apartments with a patio or balcony, hardwood floors and ice maker. Community includes a pool, playground and internet cafe.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:58pm
372 Units Available
Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,189
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,999
1329 sqft
Welcome to Cue Galatyn Station Apartments located in Richardson, Texas! We’re proud to offer luxury one, two, and three bedroom apartments with a variety of interior touches, including lofty nine-foot ceilings, custom wood cabinetry with sleek

Median Rent in Richardson

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Richardson is $1,061, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,319.
Studio
$890
1 Bed
$1,061
2 Beds
$1,319
3+ Beds
$1,788
City GuideRichardson
Howdy, Tex! Rumor along the trail is you’re on the prowl for the perfect apartment in Richardson, deep in the heart of Texas. Good call! Situated in the cozy north Dallas suburbs, Richardson is one of the Lone Star State’s most affordable communities. Sound like a good fit for you and yours? Of course it does! Luckily, you’ve come to the right place to score your dream dwellings. Just take a moment to peruse the following Qs and As and we guarantee you’ll be living the high life in Richardson...

Having trouble with Craigslist Richardson? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Every town has a shtick. What’s Richardson’s?

Richardson is most recognizable as the home of the “Telecom Corridor,” a vast business center where more than 5,000 companies including many of the world’s biggest technology giants are headquartered. The Corridor employs more than 80,000 people and is a big reason Richardson appears on so many of those “Best Places to Live in Texas” lists. How’s that for a “shtick?”

How’s the nightlife?

The city now sports a decent mix of dive bars, live music joints, hookah cafes, pub houses and other after-hours gathering spots. We don’t want to give you the impression that Richardson is Partytown, Texas, though, because it isn’t. Our advice for night owls: Dallas, with all its charms and hotspots, is just 12 miles away, so lean heavily on the big “D” for your after-hours kicks.

Is there public transportation available?

The Dallas Area Rapid Transit light rail does service the city and hits up the Corridor, but it’s more convenient for outsiders coming into the city than commuters looking to travel around Richardson itself. Just be sure to give yourself plenty of extra time for your daily commute until you get a feel for how long your journey takes.

Are apartments easy to come by in Richardson?

New units have sprung up in recent years around the Corridor, while plenty of other neighborhoods, from Buckingham along the southern edge all the way up to the Plano Road area, offer a fair share of apartments, condos, and houses for rent as well.

What can I expect from an apartment in Richardson?

Most of Richardson’s residential properties were built prior to the 1980s. Other apartments are brand-new or recently renovated, though, so don’t feel like you have to settle for a dated crash pad if you’d rather live in an ultramodern luxury unit. Just be sure to visit a place in advance to see you find its amenities and appearance agreeable or not.

Will an apartment cost me an arm and a leg?

Nope, just a thumb and a toe!

Kidding. Like much of North Texas, Richardson is remarkably affordable. Apartments might go for as much as a couple grand or as low as $500, depending on size and amenities, but a rule of thumb in Richardson is that if you’ve got a grand to spend on rent each month, you’ll have no problem finding an attractive 1-2BR apartment with decent amenities.

Any other advice for apartment shoppers?

Just be prepared. You’ll need a list of previous residences and proof of income to get approved for a lease, as well as a decent credit history (most landlords run background checks on prospective tenants). Or, you'll need a co-signer to piggyback their name onto your lease.

Leases range from 6 months to 1 year or even 2 years, and a few properties also offer short-term, corporate, and month-to-month leases. Chances are, when you sign your lease you’ll have to buck up a good-faith deposit, which is typically refundable if you take good care of your new humble abode.

Make sure you give your apartment a good inspection before settling in and make note (better yet, take pictures) of any blemish you notice. Most property managers in Richardson are almost always willing to fix any imperfections in your apartment (even the most minor ones) regardless of how long you’ve lived there, but it’s always easiest to get their attention before you’ve even unpacked.

Finally, don’t mess with Texas (why? because bumper stickers all over the state say so!) And on that note, you’re ready to begin the hunt for the perfect apartment. Welcome to Richardson and happy hunting!

June 2020 Richardson Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Richardson Rent Report. Richardson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Richardson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Richardson Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Richardson Rent Report. Richardson rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Richardson rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Richardson rents decline sharply over the past month

Richardson rents have declined 0.8% over the past month, and have decreased slightly by 0.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Richardson stand at $1,062 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,319 for a two-bedroom. This is the third straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in February. Richardson's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rent prices have decreased in Richardson over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Rents have risen in 9 of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Richardson rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Richardson, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Richardson is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents slightly increase, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Richardson's median two-bedroom rent of $1,319 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.1% decline in Richardson.
    • While rents in Richardson fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Phoenix (+2.3%), Nashville (+2.1%), and Las Vegas (+1.3%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Richardson than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than twice the price in Richardson.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Richardson?
    In Richardson, the median rent is $890 for a studio, $1,061 for a 1-bedroom, $1,319 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,788 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Richardson, check out our monthly Richardson Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Richardson?
    Some of the colleges located in the Richardson area include The University of Texas at Dallas, Amberton University, El Centro College, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Richardson?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Richardson from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.

