273 Apartments for rent in Richardson, TX

Any other advice for apartment shoppers?

Just be prepared. You’ll need a list of previous residences and proof of income to get approved for a lease, as well as a decent credit history (most landlords run background checks on prospective tenants). Or, you'll need a co-signer to piggyback their name onto your lease.

Leases range from 6 months to 1 year or even 2 years, and a few properties also offer short-term, corporate, and month-to-month leases. Chances are, when you sign your lease you’ll have to buck up a good-faith deposit, which is typically refundable if you take good care of your new humble abode.

Make sure you give your apartment a good inspection before settling in and make note (better yet, take pictures) of any blemish you notice. Most property managers in Richardson are almost always willing to fix any imperfections in your apartment (even the most minor ones) regardless of how long you’ve lived there, but it’s always easiest to get their attention before you’ve even unpacked.

Finally, don’t mess with Texas (why? because bumper stickers all over the state say so!) And on that note, you’re ready to begin the hunt for the perfect apartment. Welcome to Richardson and happy hunting!