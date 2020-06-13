125 Apartments for rent in Plano, TX with balcony

Apartment List
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrict... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
$
34 Units Available
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Thornbury at Chase Oaks, a luxurious way of life.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:08am
Briarwood
9 Units Available
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1738 sqft
Close to Bob Woodruff Park, Colin County Community College and Walmart. Spacious townhome apartments including washer and dryer connections, covered parking and private fenced backyards.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:24am
31 Units Available
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1556 sqft
Community is located just steps away from the Legacy Trail in Plano. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, extra storage and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
40 Units Available
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,103
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1170 sqft
Spacious apartments with large living rooms, in-unit laundry and ice-makers. Community includes a fire pit, dog park and pool. Car charging stations available. Near the Spring Creek Natural Area. By President George Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
8 Units Available
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$921
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1076 sqft
On-site management, maintenance, and laundry facilities. Covered parking included. Wooden picnic deck. Under a mile to President George Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$971
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1090 sqft
Brand new homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and central air. Fully furnished. Community highlights include a business center, pool and barbecue area. By Stonebriar Centre for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
29 Units Available
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1658 sqft
Riachi at One21 is conveniently located in the Plano/Frisco area of the Metroplex. Their recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets that are both luxurious and spacious.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
23 Units Available
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,105
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1167 sqft
Distinct homes within a short distance of University of Texas at Dallas. Community highlights include a dog park, conference room and pool. Close to Gleneagles Country Club.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1260 sqft
Comfortable homes with breakfast bars and wood-style flooring. Community includes a tennis court, grilling area, and business center. Enjoy nature at nearby Hoblitzelle Park. Minutes from US 75.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
8 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
991 sqft
Residents live in units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community also offers parking, pool, gym and BBQ grill. Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-75.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
22 Units Available
Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
995 sqft
Nestled in a bucolic setting is Camden Legacy Creek, home to spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes. Pet-friendly residences feature resort-style pools, outdoor living areas and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
52 Units Available
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,275
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1112 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
40 Units Available
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1539 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a clubhouse, concierge, hot tub and garage parking. Residents can walk right over to the Ridgeview Ranch Golf Course. Units feature hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookup and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,400
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1236 sqft
Contemporary homes with front porches and high-end finishes. Pet friendly. Gated entry. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy nature at nearby Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve, and get daily necessities at Ruisseau Village. By Highway 75.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
85 Units Available
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,428
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,304
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1279 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community in Plano within close proximity to Highways 75 and 121, and George Bush Turnpike. Pet-friendly apartment with on-site fitness center, swimming pool, playground and dog park. Includes oversized closets, vaulted ceilings and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Downtown Plano
37 Units Available
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159, Plano, TX
Studio
$3,510
674 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1022 sqft
Residents at this community can enjoy two swimming pools, dog park, courtyard and professional business center. Located only 30 minutes from the Dallas Metro, residents also have easy access to Highway 75. Furnished units.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Stratford Estates
76 Units Available
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
Studio
$888
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1242 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers outdoor grilling, a tanning spa and a sparkling swimming pool. Units have walk-in closets, wood flooring and full-size washers and dryers. Conveniently located next to Market Plaza and Point North Park.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
15 Units Available
Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr, Plano, TX
Studio
$969
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$926
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
959 sqft
Convenience meets comfort with easy access to 75 and apartments featuring 9-foot ceilings, designer two-tone paint, and breakfast bars. Relax at one of the two swimming pools or the 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Ridgewood
20 Units Available
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities at the pet-friendly community include spacious closets, laundry connections and fully equipped kitchens. Conveniently located near George Bush Turnpike, with the Collin Creek Mall and Walmart just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
39 Units Available
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1328 sqft
Conveniently located just off Central Expressway and close to restaurants, shops and nightlife. Four resort-style pools, large fitness center and steam sauna. Luxury apartment with built-in bookshelves and 9-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
46 Units Available
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1299 sqft
Located close to the intersection of Highway 75 and the President George Bush Turnpike. This apartment complex offers 1-3 bedroom units with private balconies or patios and in-unit laundry hookups, onsite parking and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Willow Bend
21 Units Available
Bel Air at Willow Bend
2525 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,415
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
1-3 bedrooms in gated access community off highway 289, close to Centennial Elementary School. Fireplace and spacious walk-in closets. Pool, hot tub and gym on-site. Carport parking available.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
35 Units Available
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1390 sqft
Located only minutes from several of DFW's top shopping and entertainment districts, Legacy West, Shops at Legacy and Stonebriar Centre, Villas of Spring Creek is close to everything but far from ordinary! Villas offers thoughtfully designed, one
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Plano, TX

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Plano renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

