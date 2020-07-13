All apartments in Plano
Towns of Chapel Hill

6201 Chapel Hill Blvd · (972) 200-9389
Location

6201 Chapel Hill Blvd, Plano, TX 75093
Willow Bend

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1924 · Avail. now

$1,042

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 825 sqft

Unit 1414 · Avail. now

$1,045

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

Unit 0214 · Avail. now

$1,046

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 739 sqft

See 10+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2015 · Avail. now

$1,732

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1164 sqft

Unit 2411 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,737

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1164 sqft

Unit 0115 · Avail. Jul 19

$1,737

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1164 sqft

See 9+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Towns of Chapel Hill.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
media room
lobby
trash valet
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Surround yourself in the luxury of our beautiful townhome community. Tucked away in an exclusive, private residential neighborhood, we're conveniently close to the North Dallas Tollway, President George Bush Turnpike and Legacy Business Park. Award winning Plano Schools are within walking distance, and you'll find several restaurants, movie theaters and Willow Bend Mall nearby as well.From contemporary gas fireplaces and ceramic tile entryways, to kitchen conveniences like a gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, and serving bar, each feature of our apartments will make you feel right at home. Roomy garden tubs, cathedral ceilings, private patios, balconies and private garages are also available in select apartments.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant;$75 per married couple
Deposit: 1 br $150, 2 br $250, and 3 br $350
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee: $150 for all 1 , 2, and 3 br
Additional: Trash: $19/month; Pest control: $3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, birds
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Exotic animals
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Direct Access Garages.Detached Garage. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy.
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in select 2 bedrooms; 2 car garage: included in all 3 bedrooms

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Towns of Chapel Hill have any available units?
Towns of Chapel Hill has 25 units available starting at $1,042 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does Towns of Chapel Hill have?
Some of Towns of Chapel Hill's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Towns of Chapel Hill currently offering any rent specials?
Towns of Chapel Hill is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Towns of Chapel Hill pet-friendly?
Yes, Towns of Chapel Hill is pet friendly.
Does Towns of Chapel Hill offer parking?
Yes, Towns of Chapel Hill offers parking.
Does Towns of Chapel Hill have units with washers and dryers?
No, Towns of Chapel Hill does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Towns of Chapel Hill have a pool?
Yes, Towns of Chapel Hill has a pool.
Does Towns of Chapel Hill have accessible units?
No, Towns of Chapel Hill does not have accessible units.
Does Towns of Chapel Hill have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Towns of Chapel Hill has units with dishwashers.
