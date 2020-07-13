Towns of Chapel Hill

Lease Length: 3-12 MonthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant;$75 per married couple
Deposit: 1 br $150, 2 br $250, and 3 br $350
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee: $150 for all 1 , 2, and 3 br
Additional: Trash: $19/month;
Pest control: $3/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, birds
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Exotic animals
Parking Details: Other, assigned. Direct Access Garages.Detached Garage. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy.
Storage Details: Attached garage: included in select 2 bedrooms; 2 car garage: included in all 3 bedrooms