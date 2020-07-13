Towns of Chapel Hill

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated air conditioning hardwood floors w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access media room lobby trash valet

We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Surround yourself in the luxury of our beautiful townhome community. Tucked away in an exclusive, private residential neighborhood, we're conveniently close to the North Dallas Tollway, President George Bush Turnpike and Legacy Business Park. Award winning Plano Schools are within walking distance, and you'll find several restaurants, movie theaters and Willow Bend Mall nearby as well.From contemporary gas fireplaces and ceramic tile entryways, to kitchen conveniences like a gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, and serving bar, each feature of our apartments will make you feel right at home. Roomy garden tubs, cathedral ceilings, private patios, balconies and private garages are also available in select apartments.