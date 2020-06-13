183 Apartments for rent in Little Elm, TX

Apartment List
1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
14 Units Available
Village at Lakefront
201 E Eldorado Pkwy, Little Elm, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,185
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1229 sqft
Boasting over sixty miles of shoreline, Little Elm is a picturesque place to call home. Nestled on the northeastern portion of Lewisville Lake, it is an ideal location for work or play.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
19 Units Available
Orion McCord Park
2050 FM 423, Little Elm, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,734
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location for golfers, close to eight distinct golf clubs. Units offer residents stainless steel appliances, granite counters and laundry. Community amenities include concierge, game room, parking and pool.
Results within 1 mile of Little Elm
Verified

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 01:00pm
28 Units Available
The Landing at Little Elm
1031 FM 2931, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1172 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1312 sqft
Welcome home to The Landing at Little Elm Apartments! Our upscale community offers brand new one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring spacious floorplans designed with generous storage space and a private patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
12 Units Available
Century 380
26493 E University Dr, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,244
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,814
1408 sqft
Modern homes right near Lewisville Lake. Homes feature a patio/balcony, granite counters and ceiling fans. Enjoy a pool and playground on site. Right along University Drive (US Route 380).
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
22 Units Available
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,543
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,769
1525 sqft
Apartment home community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double sinks, breakfast bar with pendant lighting. In-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, central A/C. Pet-friendly. Community pool, clubhouse, fitness center.
Results within 5 miles of Little Elm
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
28 Units Available
The Kathryn
4255 Cotton Gin Rd, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,090
565 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,169
706 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,583
1231 sqft
Luxury apartments with custom cabinetry, private patios and customizable closets. Community amenities include a media room, dog park and conference room. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Close to Frisco Commons Park.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
42 Units Available
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1480 sqft
Close to shopping, restaurants, Dallas North Tollway. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, built-in desks, garden soaking tubs, granite countertops, GE kitchen appliances and double kitchen sinks. Community pool with fountains, entertainment/game room, gym, dog wash area.
Verified

1 of 49

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
196 Units Available
Skyhouse Frisco Station
6633 John Hickman Pkwy, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,409
644 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,606
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,466
1191 sqft
NOW OPEN + NOW LEASING! Rising 25 stories into the Texas blue in the heart of Frisco, SkyHouse is a new high-rise community for aficionados of balanced urban living.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
15 Units Available
The Edison at Frisco
8811 Eldorado Pkwy, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,655
1248 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,825
1697 sqft
Located in the quiet suburb of Frisco, TX, The Edison at Frisco offers a variety of one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments designed to provide residents both comfort and sophistication.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:23pm
36 Units Available
Lebanon Ridge Apartments
2355 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,033
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,819
1317 sqft
This community offers a fitness center, billiards room and covered parking. Apartments feature walk-in closets, window coverings and vaulted ceilings. Eastvale Park and the Legacy Center are just short drives away.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
$
61 Units Available
Domain at the Gate
6688 John Hickman Parkway, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,269
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,785
1228 sqft
Unwind in unparalleled luxury at the Domain at the Gate Apartments, where suburban tranquility meets urban sophistication.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
53 Units Available
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,212
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,821
1460 sqft
Just off FM-423 in Frisco, with easy access to dining, entertainment and shopping. Interior features include granite countertops, crown molding, separate dens, framed mirrors and air conditioning.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
197 Units Available
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,147
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,852
1351 sqft
Be inspired by the art of nature around you and the art of living in modern luxury at Alaqua at Frisco Garden Rise Apartments. Find your style in one, two and three-bedroom residences with upgraded amenities.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
202 Units Available
Waterford Market
9355 John W Elliott Drive, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,040
527 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,190
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,670
1221 sqft
Waterford Market Apartments are the epitome of live, work and play apartments in Frisco TX.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:03pm
$
48 Units Available
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1453 sqft
Stunning apartments with private balconies or patios. Large closets and big windows. Cable television-ready. Pet-friendly complex with media room and 24-hour fitness center. A stone's throw from both the Dallas North Tollway and Highway 121.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:07pm
9 Units Available
Plaza At Frisco Square
8843 Coleman Blvd, Frisco, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,289
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1254 sqft
Boutique homes with a patio/balcony and walk-in closets. Community includes a gym, hot tub and pool. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Near FC Dallas Stadium (Toyota Stadium).
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
19 Units Available
Central Square at Frisco
6235 Main St, Frisco, TX
Studio
$961
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$986
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,471
1233 sqft
Self-guided tours available! Call or email to schedule. Live in opulence at Central Square at Frisco Apartments.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
15 Units Available
Residences at Starwood
6595 Lebanon Rd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,052
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,563
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,835
1434 sqft
Tudor-style homes with ceiling fans and granite counters. Recently renovated. On-site amenities include a pool, fire pit and gym. Easy access to the Dallas North Tollway. Near Stonebriar Country Club.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:32pm
$
28 Units Available
Satori Frisco
11900 Research Rd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,209
813 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,049
1469 sqft
Welcome to Satori Frisco Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Frisco, Texas. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 115

Last updated June 12 at 02:30pm
22 Units Available
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,205
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1672 sqft
Legends at Legacy offers one- to three-bedroom apartments with an updated look, large walk-in closets and spacious bathrooms. Spa-like amenities include a pool and full-service day spa. Easy access to biking and jogging trails.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
28 Units Available
The Maxwell
7777 Adelaide Street, Frisco, TX
Studio
$1,055
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,297
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,896
1161 sqft
Welcome to The Maxwell, a brilliant new vision for luxury apartment living in Frisco, TX.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
5 Units Available
Fox Haven Apartments
7275 Hickory St, Frisco, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
900 sqft
Nicely designed homes with recent appliance upgrades and faux wood flooring. Tenants get access to a clubhouse and pool. Visit the nearby National Videogame Museum during free time. Easy access to Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:08pm
223 Units Available
Newman Village
4444 Felix Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
861 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1205 sqft
Live the way you've always wanted without compromising style or quality. At Newman Village, our apartment residences are designed with you in mind. Now you really can have it all.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
16 Units Available
Olympus Boulevard
6255 Frisco Square Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$846
803 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Just a stone's throw from the Dallas North Tollway and Main Street. Easy access to downtown. Large apartments with plush carpeting, new appliances and huge closets. Lounge, internet cafe and business center for all tenants.

Median Rent in Little Elm

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Little Elm is $1,229, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,528.
Studio
$1,032
1 Bed
$1,229
2 Beds
$1,528
3+ Beds
$2,072
City GuideLittle Elm
Little Elm, Texas, is the tiny city that went boom, as in population boom. The 2000 census reported only 3,646 souls living in Little Elm. By 2010, that number had boomed to almost 26,000, making Little Elm, Texas one of the fastest growing towns in the country.

So, what's the big attraction in Little Elm, Texas? There are no reports of gold, black or yellow, in the vicinity, so why does this town keep growing? For one thing, it can't seem to stop getting awards. The FBI labeled Little Elm the second safest city in the country. It has gotten accolades for its urban forestry program, as well. Little Elm is just a nice, safe town with lots of beaches. A ridiculous number of beaches, really. It keeps getting better, too, enough to draw new families to the area each year. If you are looking to rent in a town that has growth potential and Texas charm, then Little Elm should be at the top of your list.

Is Little Elm the Emerald City?

You would think so given the population growth, and by all accounts, Little Elm is a nice place to call home, especially if living near water is the dream. It seems like all the stuff most towns do wrong, Little Elm gets right. That would explain the exponential population growth of 610 percent over the last decade.

The first thing Little Elm has going for it is location. This little town has miles and miles of shoreline, more than any other city in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. In fact, the city motto is "Town with a LakeAttitude". There is a total of 66 miles of shoreline in Little Elm. Speaking of Dallas/Fort Worth, Little Elm is also close to the Dallas North Tollway, making it a prime choice for those looking to commute to work in the city each day.

The town isn't the only thing winning awards, either. The leadership in Little Elm is building a solid reputation as a government that responds to the needs of the town residents. In 2012, town chairman Michael McClellan won Planning Commissioner of the Year, an honor only bestowed on one other commissioner in Texas.

Little Elm is growing in other ways, too. Current projects include a hydrous wake board park, a boat ramp and beach expansion. Honestly, there is little not to love about it, especially if you are looking to find places to rent with small town appeal.

The bad news is that finding a home for rent in Little Elm will take some time. The vacancy rate is low is this growing city. That isn't surprising considering the population boom. Plan ahead so you can find the right place, especially if you're looking for specifics like pet friendly apartments.

It may take six months or more to locate an available rental that meets your needs. The earlier you start, the better. Property owners are likely to be security conscious and want a full background check on potential renters, too. Be prepared to pay the fees for an extensive screening process and to put down a security deposit on the rental property.

Neighborhoods in Little Elm

From end to end, Little Elm covers less than 19 square miles with a total of four designated neighborhoods.

Navo: The largest neighborhood in Little Elm covers the northern half of the town. Navo begins at the intersection of 380 and 423, and includes a large section of shoreline. The vacancy rate is a little higher here than in other parts of Little Elm, probably because of vacation homes and serviced apartments on the shoreline.

FM 423/Walker Lane: Sitting just under Navo is the neighborhood that starts at the intersection of FM 423 and Walker Lane and continues west to Hart Road. This area includes one shoreline and a couple smaller bodies of water.

FM 423/Eldorado Parkway: This region sits in the southeast corner of the town. It moves from Eldorado Parkway and slopes down all the way to Little Elm Parkway, then skirts the Cottonwood Branch shoreline. Going right through the center of the neighborhood is FM 423. This neighborhood offers mostly single family and mobile homes, but like most of Little Elm, it has a low vacancy rate.

CityCenter: Despite the name, the CityCenter neighborhood sits at the tip of Little Elm. It sticks out almost like a peninsula, covered on three sides by water. Of all four neighborhoods, this one has the highest vacancy rate, especially off season.

The Booming Life in Little Elm

You might assume with 66 miles of shoreline, Little Elm would be situated by the ocean, but the town actually rests near the northern border of Texas in Denton County. So, where is all this water coming from, anyway?

Little Elm resides on a spit of land in the middle of one arm of LewisvilleLake, a 194,000-acre-foot reservoir created in the 1940s. The city planning committee is taking advantage of the unique opportunities this lake offers the town. For example, there are four major parks within the city limits.

  • Little ElmPark

  • CottonwoodPark

  • McCordPark

  • UnionPark

The city also has embedded miles of hiking and bike trails that run along the water's edge. Little Elm park offers a swim beach, amphitheater and recreational areas for games, too.

Each year, Little Elm hosts a variety of events over the summer and fall. It starts with the July Jubilee in, you guessed it, July, on the fourth specifically. Little ElmPark lights up with fireworks, exhibits and live music right along the lake. The Autumn Festival is a four day event held by the Little Elm Festival Association around the end of September. Festivities include:

  • Carnival rides

  • Contests

  • Cook-offs

  • 5K run

  • 1 Mile Walk

  • Live bands all four days

  • Fireworks over the lake

Other events to watch for in Little Elm include the Pumpkin Hollow, Summer Rhythms and a seasonal triathlon.

There isn't much in the way of public transportation in Little Elm. One of the perks of living there is its close proximity to major travel routes such as the Dallas North Tollway and the Eldorado Parkway, which is also a major street in Little Elm.

If you are looking for a Texas community with small town charm, lots of water and major growth potential, they don't come much better than Little Elm. There's a lot to do, especially if you like outdoor activities, and it's proximity to the Dallas Fort Worth area is putting the boom into Little Elm.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Little Elm?
In Little Elm, the median rent is $1,032 for a studio, $1,229 for a 1-bedroom, $1,528 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,072 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Little Elm, check out our monthly Little Elm Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Little Elm?
Some of the colleges located in the Little Elm area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Little Elm?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Little Elm from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.

