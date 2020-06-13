183 Apartments for rent in Little Elm, TX

Is Little Elm the Emerald City?

You would think so given the population growth, and by all accounts, Little Elm is a nice place to call home, especially if living near water is the dream. It seems like all the stuff most towns do wrong, Little Elm gets right. That would explain the exponential population growth of 610 percent over the last decade.

The first thing Little Elm has going for it is location. This little town has miles and miles of shoreline, more than any other city in the Dallas/Fort Worth area. In fact, the city motto is "Town with a LakeAttitude". There is a total of 66 miles of shoreline in Little Elm. Speaking of Dallas/Fort Worth, Little Elm is also close to the Dallas North Tollway, making it a prime choice for those looking to commute to work in the city each day.

The town isn't the only thing winning awards, either. The leadership in Little Elm is building a solid reputation as a government that responds to the needs of the town residents. In 2012, town chairman Michael McClellan won Planning Commissioner of the Year, an honor only bestowed on one other commissioner in Texas.

Little Elm is growing in other ways, too. Current projects include a hydrous wake board park, a boat ramp and beach expansion. Honestly, there is little not to love about it, especially if you are looking to find places to rent with small town appeal.

The bad news is that finding a home for rent in Little Elm will take some time. The vacancy rate is low is this growing city. That isn't surprising considering the population boom. Plan ahead so you can find the right place, especially if you're looking for specifics like pet friendly apartments.

It may take six months or more to locate an available rental that meets your needs. The earlier you start, the better. Property owners are likely to be security conscious and want a full background check on potential renters, too. Be prepared to pay the fees for an extensive screening process and to put down a security deposit on the rental property.