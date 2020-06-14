Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 4:22 PM

221 Apartments for rent in Plano, TX with hardwood floors

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Plano renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particular... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
11 Units Available
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime central location close to downtown Plano and Highway 75. One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with private backyards, faux wood flooring, raised ceilings and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
40 Units Available
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,127
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1170 sqft
Spacious apartments with large living rooms, in-unit laundry and ice-makers. Community includes a fire pit, dog park and pool. Car charging stations available. Near the Spring Creek Natural Area. By President George Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
9 Units Available
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community in Plano within close proximity to Highways 75 and 121, and George Bush Turnpike. Pet-friendly apartment with on-site fitness center, swimming pool, playground and dog park. Includes oversized closets, vaulted ceilings and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
27 Units Available
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1362 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood style flooring. Enjoy a business center, resort style pool and fitness facility on site. Just a stone's throw from the Shops at Willow Bend Mall.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
Stratford Estates
72 Units Available
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
Studio
$923
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,008
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1242 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers outdoor grilling, a tanning spa and a sparkling swimming pool. Units have walk-in closets, wood flooring and full-size washers and dryers. Conveniently located next to Market Plaza and Point North Park.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
17 Units Available
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$967
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1090 sqft
Brand new homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and central air. Fully furnished. Community highlights include a business center, pool and barbecue area. By Stonebriar Centre for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
52 Units Available
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1416 sqft
Residents have many amenities, including a hot tub, volleyball court, gym and media room, to enjoy at this property. Plenty of shopping and dining options at Headquarters Village. Units include hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
39 Units Available
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1328 sqft
Conveniently located just off Central Expressway and close to restaurants, shops and nightlife. Four resort-style pools, large fitness center and steam sauna. Luxury apartment with built-in bookshelves and 9-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
35 Units Available
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1307 sqft
Resort-style pool with a hot tub and lounge areas. Homes include great design and easy access to scenic walking trails. Easily reachable tollways and turnpikes to access the city.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
34 Units Available
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1390 sqft
Located only minutes from several of DFW's top shopping and entertainment districts, Legacy West, Shops at Legacy and Stonebriar Centre, Villas of Spring Creek is close to everything but far from ordinary! Villas offers thoughtfully designed, one
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
20 Units Available
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,046
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
960 sqft
Preston Park Village and Eldorado Park are both convenient to this property. Community amenities include a pool, covered parking and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
22 Units Available
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with grand oval soaking tubs, designer finishes and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy a playground, cyber cafe and bike storage. Near gorgeous Russell Creek Park. Close to Highway 121.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 04:15pm
$
Willow Bend
17 Units Available
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,044
1461 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to North Dallas Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike. Residents enjoy units with patio/balcony, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community has pool, trash valet and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
24 Units Available
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,109
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,529
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1372 sqft
Mirrored walls and doors, fireplaces and walk-in closets adorn these units. The Dallas North Tollway puts the entire city within reach. Community features include swimming pool, fire pit, on-site gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 01:09pm
6 Units Available
Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1155 sqft
Apartments and townhomes overlook towering conifer trees and huge swimming pool at this modern Plano complex. Units have brushed nickel hardware, wood-burning fireplaces and washer and dryer connections. Business center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
$
86 Units Available
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,016
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1463 sqft
Situated alongside the President George Bush Turnpike, this brand new property makes it easy for residents to get wherever they're going. Onsite pool, coffee bar and clubhouse. Units have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
58 Units Available
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,712
1425 sqft
Home-like interiors are just the beginning of the treats at Lincoln at Towne Square. The Plano luxury apartments feature granite counters and a dog park, plus easy access to the Rayburn Tollway and Highway 289.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
$
22 Units Available
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,105
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1167 sqft
Distinct homes within a short distance of University of Texas at Dallas. Community highlights include a dog park, conference room and pool. Close to Gleneagles Country Club.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
15 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1260 sqft
Comfortable homes with breakfast bars and wood-style flooring. Community includes a tennis court, grilling area, and business center. Enjoy nature at nearby Hoblitzelle Park. Minutes from US 75.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 03:26pm
17 Units Available
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1465 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments include walk-in closets, private balconies or patios, in-unit washers and dryers, and wood vinyl flooring. Residents enjoy a poolside fitness center and cyber cafe on the premises.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
$
22 Units Available
Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$987
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,623
1170 sqft
Welcome home to the heart of Plano, Texas, at Avalon at Chase Oaks Apartment Homes. Our prime location is minutes from highways 75 and 121. Enjoy nearby shopping, dining and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 04:14pm
23 Units Available
Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
995 sqft
Nestled in a bucolic setting is Camden Legacy Creek, home to spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes. Pet-friendly residences feature resort-style pools, outdoor living areas and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
28 Units Available
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1245 sqft
Resort-style community with a relaxing courtyard, BBQ/grill area for outdoor dining, pool table and swimming pool. Located near West Plano shopping and dining. Private garages and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 03:27pm
33 Units Available
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,135
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1187 sqft
Windsor Metro West redefines glamour. From exceptional amenities and services to master-designed floor plans that answer your need for lavish comfort, our luxury apartments have it all.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with hardwood floors in Plano, TX

Scoring an apartment with hardwood floors can be a big win for Plano renters. They're typically a beautiful addition to your space. They’re also easier to clean and sweep, particularly if you have pets.

However, there are some downsides. Hardwood floors carry sounds. They can also make your apartment noisy for your roommates and downstairs neighbors.

Ask the landlord or property manager about the hardwood floors before signing a lease. Are they actually hardwood or a popular composite alternative? The latter is probably easier to clean and care for than the real thing.

It’s also important to ask about who’s responsible for any damage to the floors and what that entails. Your security deposit could take a hit from scratches, dents, and other damage.

Consider the type of climate you live in. Hardwood floors typically don’t fare well in damp climates full of moisture. Stains and buckling are common in hardwood floors after rain flooding or excessive moisture.

However, hardwood floors can be ideal for dry climates or sunny areas for renters who love the way they look.

