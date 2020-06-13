149 Apartments for rent in The Colony, TX

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
26 Units Available
Estancia at Morningstar
6399 Morningstar Dr, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,149
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1080 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,539
1292 sqft
Energy-saving kitchens, walk-in closets, breakfast bars and ceramic tile are standard in each unit. Select units may feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and newly renovated bathrooms.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
89 Units Available
Lakeyard District
2570 Lake Ridge Rd, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,171
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,088
1372 sqft
Offering ONE MONTH FREE on select homes! We are open and are available for in-person tours!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
121 Units Available
Flatiron District at Austin Ranch
6740 Davidson St, The Colony, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$955
851 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1353 sqft
Upscale living in the Flatiron District. Modern interiors with faux wood flooring, nine-foot ceilings, and upgraded granite countertops. Football and soccer field, two fitness centers, and five pools, ponds, and lakes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
89 Units Available
The Hudson At Austin Ranch
3075 Painted Lake Cir, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,245
775 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,745
1237 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1646 sqft
Luxury apartments feature a pool with waterfall, hiking and biking trails and lakeside fire pit. Interiors include in-unit laundry, stainless-steel appliances and granite counters. Just off Plano Parkway and Windhaven Parkway.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
28 Units Available
The Atlantic Stonebriar
5620 S Colony Blvd, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1300 sqft
Great location close to shopping and dining on South Colony Boulevard. Apartments have washer/dryer in-unit, private patio/balcony and large walk-in closets. Community features 24-hour gym, volleyball court and sparkling pool.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
69 Units Available
The Boat House
2875 Painted Lake Cir, The Colony, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1232 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,690
1830 sqft
Waterfront living on Painted Lake. Units with custom gourmet kitchens, energy-efficient stainless steel appliances, large soaking tubs, and 10' ceilings. Close to the Dallas North Tollway for easy access to Greater Dallas.
Results within 1 mile of The Colony
Stonebriar
11 Units Available
Stonebriar of Frisco
5200 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1128 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1383 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Stonebriar of Frisco is a pet-friendly community featuring spacious one bedrooms and comfy two-bedrooms.
8 Units Available
Mustang Park Apartments
4645 Plano Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1131 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Deluxe apartments offer walk-in closets, private balconies, kitchen islands and stainless steel appliances. Residents have access to pool, gym and clubhouse. Close to I-35E, Lewisville Lake, several golf courses and numerous shopping and dining venues.
Stonebriar
23 Units Available
Ravello Stonebriar
5225 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,232
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,666
1340 sqft
Upscale Mediterranean-inspired residential community. Outdoor theater, resident garden, pet park and walking trail, and common areas with complementary Wi-Fi. Garage parking and additional storage for all residents.
$
21 Units Available
Lantower Legacy Lakes
2600 Lake Ridge Rd, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,161
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,043
1430 sqft
Situated across the street from East Hill Park. Apartments feature open-concept kitchens and private patios or balconies. Community offers amenities such as a resort-style lounge pool with built-in beverage center and poolside athletic center.
7 Units Available
Fieldcrest
4747 N Josey Ln, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
664 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
895 sqft
1-2 bedrooms in modern style, convenient to I-35 and downtown Dallas. Stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Amenities include pool, gym and sauna. In-unit laundry.
Stonebriar
14 Units Available
Bell Stonebriar
5250 Town and Country Blvd, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1091 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1285 sqft
Located between the Stonebriar Country Club and the Sam Rayburn Tollway, this green community offers yoga, a putting green, sauna, coffee bar and more. Units feature fireplaces and walk-in closets.
25 Units Available
Bella Madera
650 Leora Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
653 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1045 sqft
Just far enough from Dallas to be tranquil but still accessible, residents of this property can get anywhere via the Sam Rayburn Tollway. Onsite gym, pool, clubhouse and hot tub available. Units are recently renovated.
53 Units Available
Cortland Phillips Creek Ranch
6300 Farm to Market Road 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,212
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,516
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,821
1460 sqft
Just off FM-423 in Frisco, with easy access to dining, entertainment and shopping. Interior features include granite countertops, crown molding, separate dens, framed mirrors and air conditioning.
197 Units Available
Alaqua at Frisco
4770 Teel Parkway, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,147
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,426
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,852
1351 sqft
Be inspired by the art of nature around you and the art of living in modern luxury at Alaqua at Frisco Garden Rise Apartments. Find your style in one, two and three-bedroom residences with upgraded amenities.
$
48 Units Available
Sorrel Phillips Creek Ranch
5050 Farm to Market Rd 423, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,054
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1206 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,830
1453 sqft
Stunning apartments with private balconies or patios. Large closets and big windows. Cable television-ready. Pet-friendly complex with media room and 24-hour fitness center. A stone's throw from both the Dallas North Tollway and Highway 121.
$
16 Units Available
Rose Hill
850 Leora Ln, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1266 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury living near shopping, dining, and entertainment. Many upgrades including oval soaking tubs, beveled shaker panel cabinetry, and nickel hardware. Pool with fountains and on-site storage facilities.
Castle Hills
18 Units Available
Provenza at Windhaven
4900 Windhaven Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
New apartment homes that come fully furnished. Ample community amenities, including a shuffleboard, fire pit and fitness center. Close to East Hill Park and Arbor Hills Nature Preserve.
20 Units Available
Avenues at Carrollton
4689 Mustang Pkwy, Carrollton, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1201 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1448 sqft
Upscale apartments with one-, two- and three-bedroom units available. Soaring nine-foot ceilings, modern kitchens, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Saltwater pool with BBQ grills.
$
236 Units Available
Lenox Castle Hills
1835 Parker Rd, Carrollton, TX
Studio
$1,175
588 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,590
1120 sqft
This brand-new apartment community is scheduled to open this Fall for first move-ins. Residents can choose from luxurious homes with private yards, spacious patios or balconies and the best locations within the community.
$
48 Units Available
Discovery at the Realm
3600 Windhaven Pkwy, Lewisville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,216
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,557
1078 sqft
Welcome to Discovery at The Realm, where life goes exploring and discovers a retreat from the pace of the everyday.
$
14 Units Available
The Livingston
6301 Windhaven Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,242
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,653
1280 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,151
1514 sqft
Luxury living in one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments or two-story townhomes. Pet-friendly, updated kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, vaulted ceilings, fireplaces. Enjoy pool, clubhouse. Windhaven Parkway gives easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment.
Results within 5 miles of The Colony
24 Units Available
Legends at Legacy
3700 Legacy Dr, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,105
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1272 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1672 sqft
Legends at Legacy offers one- to three-bedroom apartments with an updated look, large walk-in closets and spacious bathrooms. Spa-like amenities include a pool and full-service day spa. Easy access to biking and jogging trails.
$
63 Units Available
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd, Plano, TX
Studio
$907
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1150 sqft
Modern apartments with w/d in-unit, extra storage, fireplaces and private patio/balcony. Community features a gym, swimming and putting green. Located close to North Dallas Tollway in Plano and the Shops at Legacy.

Median Rent in The Colony

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in The Colony is $1,213, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,507.
Studio
$1,017
1 Bed
$1,213
2 Beds
$1,507
3+ Beds
$2,043
City GuideThe Colony
Why is it called "The Colony?" Here's an interesting tidbit about the name of this city: "The Colony" was chosen because "Colony" was already in use by another city.

Are you searching for a modern city with a small-town feel to call home? Look no further than The Colony, in Denton County, Texas. Named as one of Money magazine's top 50 best places to live in 2013 and Sports Illustrated's 50th Anniversary Sports Town of the United States in 2003, The Colony is definitely a top-notch place to look for rental property. As of the 2010 census, the population in this city was a sizable 36,328 residents. If you are looking for a 2-bedroom apartment, 1-bedroom apartment, or condo to rent, you've come to the right place in your search for quality rental properties.

Finding an Apartment in The Colony

Did you know that the cost of living in The Colony ranks among the highest in the state of Texas? Fortunately, this cost pales in comparison to the most expensive cities in the United States, making it relatively affordable. This, of course, means you must sort your budget out before you even start your hunt for rental housing in this city.

How much to do have to spend on rent? Make a list of your estimated monthly budget and map out how much you can comfortably spend on rent. This ought to give you an idea of the sorts of places within your range, helping you save time by concentrating on the places you can afford. There's no need to look at places outside of your estimated budget, and you can also weed out those places that might fall below expectations.

Utilities

For most people, the issue of amenities is where it gets a little tricky. Did you know that you can save more money in the long run if your apartment is a little more expensive, but has all-inclusive amenities? For instance, if your rent is a little outside of your budget but includes amenities such as gas, electric and water, you could potentially save more money than if the rent was cheaper, but with no utilities included. Be warned, though, that most places that include utilities tend to include only one, such as gas, and not the rest. The choice is yours to decide if this is worth signing on the dotted line for a particular apartment, or if you prefer to look for somewhere else with other qualities you desire in a rental place.

Transportation

Be warned that the public transportation system in The Colony is not on par with some of the other cities in the country, making it a necessity, rather than a convenience, for residents to own a vehicle. The nearest Amtrak station is about 22.1 miles from the center of The Colony, while the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is about 15.8 miles away. The majority of residents drive to their destinations, while others carpool, call cabs or look for other ways of getting around. You can also take any of the buses provided by Dallas Area Rapid Transit to get from one point to the next. The commute in The Colony is relative to what part of town you set out from. The drive from the City Center is between 15 to 20 minutes, while from other parts of town may take up to 30 minutes or more.

Neighborhoods in the Colony

Camey: Camey is a neighborhood in the city of The Colony and is predominantly composed of houses that have been built more recently than those in most of the other neighborhoods. Most of the homes here date from the 2000s, although you will find some that were built between the '70s and '90s. Those hunting for apartment deals will find high-rise type apartment buildings, apartment complexes and single-family homes. This neighborhood is prized for the affordability of its rental properties, close proximity to schools and a reasonable reputation for low crime.

City Center: This neighborhood is more established than Camey, with buildings dating back to between the early '40s and the late '90s. Those searching for apartments to rent will definitely come up short in this part of town, because most of the buildings are in the form of small to large single-family homes. Also, as expected in a neighborhood as old as this one, most of the homes are owner-occupied.

Overlake Drive / Pine Court: The Overlake Drive / Pine Court neighborhood is also mostly composed of established homes, ranging from the '70s to the late '90s. A small fraction of newer homes ranging from the early 2000s can also be found here. Just like the City Center, the predominant types of houses here are medium to large single-family detached homes.

Things to Do in The Colony

One of The Colony's main attractions is its man-made lake, named Lewisville Lake. It sits like an oasis in the hot Texas weather and is a refreshing relief from the relentless sun. You can also go to any one of the several museums, including the Bayless-Selby House Museum and the Denton County Historical Museum. For outdoor recreation, you can visit Cedar Hill State Park or Stewart Creek Park. If you like Mexican food, then you'll enjoy the grub at Rusty Taco, such as the habanero salsa, brisket, beef fajita tacos and chicken tacos. If you have a preference for good and affordable Thai food, you'll like the food at Cozy Thai, especially the Tom Yum soup. Just one thing -- go easy on the spices because they pack quite a punch. For a more all-American meal, try the food at the Texas Roadhouse. Just remember to call ahead, or you could have quite a wait when you get there. Yes, it's that popular.

No matter what type of rental housing you are searching for, you'll most likely find something to fit within your budget and taste in The Colony.

June 2020 The Colony Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 The Colony Rent Report. The Colony rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the The Colony rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 The Colony Rent Report. The Colony rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the The Colony rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

The Colony rent trends were flat over the past month

The Colony rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they have increased moderately by 2.8% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in The Colony stand at $1,213 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,507 for a two-bedroom. The Colony's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of The Colony, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but rose 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to The Colony

    As rents have increased moderately in The Colony, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Compared to most large cities across the country, The Colony is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • The Colony's median two-bedroom rent of $1,507 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.8% increase in The Colony.
    • While The Colony's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in The Colony than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where The Colony is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in The Colony?
    In The Colony, the median rent is $1,017 for a studio, $1,213 for a 1-bedroom, $1,507 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,043 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in The Colony, check out our monthly The Colony Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around The Colony?
    Some of the colleges located in the The Colony area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to The Colony?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to The Colony from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.

