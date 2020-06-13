149 Apartments for rent in The Colony, TX

Finding an Apartment in The Colony

Did you know that the cost of living in The Colony ranks among the highest in the state of Texas? Fortunately, this cost pales in comparison to the most expensive cities in the United States, making it relatively affordable. This, of course, means you must sort your budget out before you even start your hunt for rental housing in this city.

How much to do have to spend on rent? Make a list of your estimated monthly budget and map out how much you can comfortably spend on rent. This ought to give you an idea of the sorts of places within your range, helping you save time by concentrating on the places you can afford. There's no need to look at places outside of your estimated budget, and you can also weed out those places that might fall below expectations.

Utilities

For most people, the issue of amenities is where it gets a little tricky. Did you know that you can save more money in the long run if your apartment is a little more expensive, but has all-inclusive amenities? For instance, if your rent is a little outside of your budget but includes amenities such as gas, electric and water, you could potentially save more money than if the rent was cheaper, but with no utilities included. Be warned, though, that most places that include utilities tend to include only one, such as gas, and not the rest. The choice is yours to decide if this is worth signing on the dotted line for a particular apartment, or if you prefer to look for somewhere else with other qualities you desire in a rental place.

Transportation

Be warned that the public transportation system in The Colony is not on par with some of the other cities in the country, making it a necessity, rather than a convenience, for residents to own a vehicle. The nearest Amtrak station is about 22.1 miles from the center of The Colony, while the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport is about 15.8 miles away. The majority of residents drive to their destinations, while others carpool, call cabs or look for other ways of getting around. You can also take any of the buses provided by Dallas Area Rapid Transit to get from one point to the next. The commute in The Colony is relative to what part of town you set out from. The drive from the City Center is between 15 to 20 minutes, while from other parts of town may take up to 30 minutes or more.