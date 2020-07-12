/
downtown plano
313 Apartments for rent in Downtown Plano, Plano, TX
27 Units Available
Junction 15
930 E 15th St, Plano, TX
Studio
$975
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1216 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in historic downtown Plano, TX. Walk to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Pet-friendly living with modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Easy access to Central Expressway and public transit.
28 Units Available
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159, Plano, TX
Studio
$925
674 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1022 sqft
Residents at this community can enjoy two swimming pools, dog park, courtyard and professional business center. Located only 30 minutes from the Dallas Metro, residents also have easy access to Highway 75. Furnished units.
31 Units Available
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A, Plano, TX
Studio
$995
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1138 sqft
Bel Air Downtown is located at 1410 K Avenue Suite #1105A Plano, TX and is managed by American Communities. Bel Air Downtown offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 497 to 1324 sq.ft.
Results within 1 mile of Downtown Plano
48 Units Available
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,057
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,458
1192 sqft
Spacious apartments with large living rooms, in-unit laundry and ice-makers. Community includes a fire pit, dog park and pool. Car charging stations available. Near the Spring Creek Natural Area. By President George Bush Turnpike.
15 Units Available
Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr, Plano, TX
Studio
$929
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,016
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,201
959 sqft
Convenience meets comfort with easy access to 75 and apartments featuring 9-foot ceilings, designer two-tone paint, and breakfast bars. Relax at one of the two swimming pools or the 24-hour fitness center.
24 Units Available
Anthem Cityline
1250 State St, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,104
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1180 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,659
1508 sqft
Luxury downtown Richmond apartments close to all the action. Rooms come with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Resort-style swimming pool and fitness center. Close to the University of Texas at Dallas.
31 Units Available
Alexan Crossings
120 W Cityline Dr, Richardson, TX
Studio
$1,090
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,165
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,810
1481 sqft
Homes feature USB ports and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy use of the pool and cabana, social spaces and yoga lawn. Steps away from a DART stop. By President George Bush Turnpike.
34 Units Available
Axis 110
110 West Cityline Drive, Richardson, TX
Studio
$1,115
530 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,210
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,870
1244 sqft
Cozy homes with ceiling fans, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry. Tenants have access to a wine room, fire pit and gym on-site. Close to Central Expressway and Heights Park.
22 Units Available
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1131 sqft
Harrington Park, the Michaels Shopping Center, and all the Highway 75 retail outlets are within walking distance of this community. It's pet-friendly and has an onsite pool. Units are carpeted and have walk-in closets.
8 Units Available
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1115 sqft
Located close to Downtown Plano, Collin Creek Mall and Allen Premium Outlets. Units with built-in bookcases, vaulted ceilings, double pane windows, hardwood floors and wet bars.
Results within 5 miles of Downtown Plano
112 Units Available
Cue Galatyn Station
2305 Plaza Boulevard, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,169
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,209
1365 sqft
Welcome to Cue Galatyn Station Apartments, the premier apartments for rent in Richardson, Texas! As a resident, you'll enjoy modern interior design in our one, two, and three bedroom apartments, along with an extensive selection of unparalleled
73 Units Available
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,001
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,638
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,696
1463 sqft
Situated alongside the President George Bush Turnpike, this brand new property makes it easy for residents to get wherever they're going. Onsite pool, coffee bar and clubhouse. Units have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
51 Units Available
Berkshire Preserve
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$992
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,474
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1408 sqft
Numerous amenities including community events, gourmet coffee bars, concierge service and outdoor entertainment space. Located minutes from Spring Creek Forest Preserve. Eco-friendly, no-smoking environment. Spacious interiors.
58 Units Available
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,320
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,425
1450 sqft
Live Well Richardson - Society 190's new one, two, and three bedroom apartments extend ultra modern finishes against large, open concept floorplans - Designed with you in mind.
21 Units Available
The Lofts at Palisades
2525 Empire Dr, Richardson, TX
Studio
$1,223
623 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,151
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,527
1241 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to Route 75. Apartments feature surround sound systems, kitchen islands and open concept living areas. Amenities include an open courtyard with park access and a social lounge with game area.
27 Units Available
Jefferson Galatyn Park
1050 Galatyn Parkway, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,323
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,712
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,664
1456 sqft
Only walking distance from a red DART train station, this luxury 5.4-acre apartment complex boasts stylish clubhouse, private courtyards, modern fitness center and coffee bar. Interiors feature stand-in showers and granite counters,
9 Units Available
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,090
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,430
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1260 sqft
Prime central location close to downtown Plano and Highway 75. One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with private backyards, faux wood flooring, raised ceilings and walk-in closets.
49 Units Available
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1299 sqft
Located close to the intersection of Highway 75 and the President George Bush Turnpike. This apartment complex offers 1-3 bedroom units with private balconies or patios and in-unit laundry hookups, onsite parking and a clubhouse.
42 Units Available
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$883
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,174
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is near major employers and new shopping. Homes offer a patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, a breakfast bar and lots of storage. On-site amenities include grilling area, hot tubs and four pools.
80 Units Available
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1328 sqft
Conveniently located just off Central Expressway and close to restaurants, shops and nightlife. Four resort-style pools, large fitness center and steam sauna. Luxury apartment with built-in bookshelves and 9-foot ceilings.
17 Units Available
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1465 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments include walk-in closets, private balconies or patios, in-unit washers and dryers, and wood vinyl flooring. Residents enjoy a poolside fitness center and cyber cafe on the premises.
15 Units Available
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$971
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans and ample storage space. Play tennis and volleyball on site. Enjoy access to a laundry center, gym and lobby. Near Lone Star Park. By Central Expressway.
65 Units Available
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
Studio
$968
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,068
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,443
1229 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers outdoor grilling, a tanning spa and a sparkling swimming pool. Units have walk-in closets, wood flooring and full-size washers and dryers. Conveniently located next to Market Plaza and Point North Park.
19 Units Available
Windsor Cityline
1250 Hunt Street, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,710
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Exquisite homes with maple cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Tenants get access to a resort-style pool, grilling areas and outdoor lounge. Close to Bush Turnpike and the CityLine/Bush DART station.
