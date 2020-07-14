Amenities
Carrington Park is a welcoming, pet-friendly apartment community and features exceptional amenities such as two beautiful resort-style pools, executive business center, cardio fitness facility, beautiful courtyards with a golf putting green, and an enclosed pet park.
Choose from our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom homes available in eight comfortable floor plans that feature updated interiors, fully equipped kitchens, large living areas and plenty of walk-in closet space. Most units have full-size washer/dryer connections or washer and dryers included. Richly landscaped grounds, spacious apartment homes, and superior location make this the place you'll be proud to call home.
Location, Location, Location
Located in prestigious West Plano, with exceptionally ranked schools, walking distance from The Shops of Willowbend Mall, The Shops of Legacy, Oak Point Park & Nature Preserve, Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, Bob Woodruff Park, Heritage Farmstead Museum, Crayola Experience Plano,