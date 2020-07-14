All apartments in Plano
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:54 AM

Carrington Park

3001 Communications Pkwy · (972) 364-4962
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3001 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX 75093

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1613 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,080

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 761 sqft

Unit 0417 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,127

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Unit 1424 · Avail. Jul 21

$1,227

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 912 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1511 · Avail. Oct 2

$1,363

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1163 sqft

Unit 1525 · Avail. Aug 18

$1,368

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1163 sqft

Unit 0725 · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1062 sqft

See 6+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 0321 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,809

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1362 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Carrington Park.

Amenities

in unit laundry
putting green
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
putting green
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
24hr maintenance
carport
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
package receiving
trash valet
Carrington Park is a welcoming, pet-friendly apartment community and features exceptional amenities such as two beautiful resort-style pools, executive business center, cardio fitness facility, beautiful courtyards with a golf putting green, and an enclosed pet park.

Choose from our spacious one, two, and three-bedroom homes available in eight comfortable floor plans that feature updated interiors, fully equipped kitchens, large living areas and plenty of walk-in closet space. Most units have full-size washer/dryer connections or washer and dryers included. Richly landscaped grounds, spacious apartment homes, and superior location make this the place you'll be proud to call home.

Location, Location, Location

Located in prestigious West Plano, with exceptionally ranked schools, walking distance from The Shops of Willowbend Mall, The Shops of Legacy, Oak Point Park & Nature Preserve, Arbor Hills Nature Preserve, Bob Woodruff Park, Heritage Farmstead Museum, Crayola Experience Plano,

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $65 per applicant
Deposit: $100
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish
fee: $350 per pet
limit: 3 pet maximum
rent: $15/month per pet
restrictions: Doberman Pincher, German Shepherd, Pit Bull Terrier including American Staffordshire Terrier, and Staffordshire Bull Terrier, Rottweiler, Chow, Huskie, Alaskan Malamute, Great Dane, St. Bernard, and Akita, Weight limit: 25 lbs
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Carrington Park have any available units?
Carrington Park has 16 units available starting at $1,080 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does Carrington Park have?
Some of Carrington Park's amenities include in unit laundry, putting green, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Carrington Park currently offering any rent specials?
Carrington Park is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Carrington Park pet-friendly?
Yes, Carrington Park is pet friendly.
Does Carrington Park offer parking?
Yes, Carrington Park offers parking.
Does Carrington Park have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Carrington Park offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Carrington Park have a pool?
Yes, Carrington Park has a pool.
Does Carrington Park have accessible units?
No, Carrington Park does not have accessible units.
Does Carrington Park have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Carrington Park has units with dishwashers.
