135 Apartments for rent in Plano, TX with parking

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Plano apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
27 Units Available
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,575
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1546 sqft
The Villas at Legacy are conveniently located near Plano's premier destination, the Shops at Legacy.
25 Units Available
Willow Bend
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,062
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to North Dallas Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike. Residents enjoy units with patio/balcony, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community has pool, trash valet and hot tub.
21 Units Available
Willow Bend
The Parker
4701 Charles Pl, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,391
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,751
1433 sqft
Sleek townhomes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and spacious designs. Parking available on site. Community amenities include a gym and fitness center. Close to Gleneagles Country Club. Near Preston Towne Crossing for convenient shopping.
15 Units Available
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,890
1555 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Come home at last to Cottonwood Ridgeview apartments.
$
28 Units Available
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,192
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1212 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale living with swimming pool, fitness center and on-site nature path. Nest Wi-Fi and keyless entry in every home. Easy access to the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
31 Units Available
The Grand at Legacy West
6080 Water Street, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,811
1167 sqft
Internet-controlled thermostat, keyless entry and quartz countertops. Luxury homes and apartments just off Dallas North Tollway and Legacy Drive on the west side of Plano. Walking distance to Toyota, JP Morgan Chase and Liberty Mutual.
22 Units Available
Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,465
1007 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,904
1504 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1850 sqft
Cushioned lounge seating in poolside cabanas. Resident clubhouse with foosball, shuffleboard. Windows on at least two sides of all homes for abundant natural light. Walk to shopping and dining at LakeSide Market.
21 Units Available
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,041
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1185 sqft
Located on the west side of the city near employers and shops. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool and outdoor areas. Apartments feature upscale kitchens, wooded views, designer details, and a patio or balcony.
16 Units Available
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1362 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood style flooring. Enjoy a business center, resort style pool and fitness facility on site. Just a stone's throw from the Shops at Willow Bend Mall.
39 Units Available
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1362 sqft
Welcome home to Thornbury at Chase Oaks, a luxurious way of life.
12 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
991 sqft
Residents live in units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community also offers parking, pool, gym and BBQ grill. Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-75.
6 Units Available
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1155 sqft
Luxury amenities like garden tub, vaulted ceilings and built-in bookcases. Property offers special features including a pool, gym, cafe and clubhouse. Right off Independence Highway and close to Willow Bend Mall and Shops of Legacy.
14 Units Available
Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,139
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
995 sqft
Nestled in a bucolic setting is Camden Legacy Creek, home to spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes. Pet-friendly residences feature resort-style pools, outdoor living areas and stainless-steel appliances.
$
20 Units Available
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,085
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1167 sqft
Distinct homes within a short distance of University of Texas at Dallas. Community highlights include a dog park, conference room and pool. Close to Gleneagles Country Club.
9 Units Available
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,400
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1236 sqft
Contemporary homes with front porches and high-end finishes. Pet friendly. Gated entry. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy nature at nearby Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve, and get daily necessities at Ruisseau Village. By Highway 75.
$
19 Units Available
Stratford Estates
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Plano just minutes from George Bush Freeway, Highway 75 and DART. Newly renovated apartments feature fireplace, hardwood floors and W/D in unit. Bark park and five saltwater pools!
23 Units Available
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1357 sqft
Gated community in Plano within close proximity to Highways 75 and 121, and George Bush Turnpike. Pet-friendly apartment with on-site fitness center, swimming pool, playground and dog park. Includes oversized closets, vaulted ceilings and fireplace.
28 Units Available
Downtown Plano
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159, Plano, TX
Studio
$925
674 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1022 sqft
Residents at this community can enjoy two swimming pools, dog park, courtyard and professional business center. Located only 30 minutes from the Dallas Metro, residents also have easy access to Highway 75. Furnished units.
23 Units Available
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1658 sqft
Riachi at One21 is conveniently located in the Plano/Frisco area of the Metroplex. Their recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets that are both luxurious and spacious.
10 Units Available
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1098 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring high ceilings and full appliances. Pool, state-of-the- art gym on-site. Conveniently located near the Dallas North Tollway to the Metroplex, The Shops at Willow Bend, Legacy Town Center and Stonebriar.
30 Units Available
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,007
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,677
1390 sqft
Located only minutes from several of DFW's top shopping and entertainment districts, Legacy West, Shops at Legacy and Stonebriar Centre, Villas of Spring Creek is close to everything but far from ordinary! Villas offers thoughtfully designed, one
41 Units Available
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1539 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a clubhouse, concierge, hot tub and garage parking. Residents can walk right over to the Ridgeview Ranch Golf Course. Units feature hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookup and a fireplace.
24 Units Available
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
960 sqft
Preston Park Village and Eldorado Park are both convenient to this property. Community amenities include a pool, covered parking and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
24 Units Available
Ridgeview Ranch
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Ranch! A beautiful, gated community, located just off of Highway 121 in Plano. We are nestled among residential neighborhoods and within walking distance to a community golf course.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Plano, TX

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Plano apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

