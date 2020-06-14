Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

119 Apartments for rent in Plano, TX with gym

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Plano renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same. Make a list of you... Read Guide >
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
33 Units Available
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,135
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1187 sqft
Windsor Metro West redefines glamour. From exceptional amenities and services to master-designed floor plans that answer your need for lavish comfort, our luxury apartments have it all.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,184
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
11 Units Available
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$927
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1069 sqft
Upgrade options include wood style flooring and brushed nickel fixtures. Generous storage space with numerous closets throughout all floor plans. Plenty of options for outdoor activities with two pools, sports courts and playground.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
7 Units Available
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$931
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1076 sqft
On-site management, maintenance, and laundry facilities. Covered parking included. Wooden picnic deck. Under a mile to President George Bush Turnpike.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
18 Units Available
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,084
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1270 sqft
Home-style one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, granite counters, hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry, pet-friendly. Enjoy pool, spa, fitness center, internet cafe. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
$
23 Units Available
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$921
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans and ample storage space. Play tennis and volleyball on site. Enjoy access to a laundry center, gym and lobby. Near Lone Star Park. By Central Expressway.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
Willow Bend
23 Units Available
The Parker
4701 Charles Pl, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,447
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1433 sqft
Sleek townhomes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and spacious designs. Parking available on site. Community amenities include a gym and fitness center. Close to Gleneagles Country Club. Near Preston Towne Crossing for convenient shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 03:53pm
12 Units Available
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1155 sqft
Luxury amenities like garden tub, vaulted ceilings and built-in bookcases. Property offers special features including a pool, gym, cafe and clubhouse. Right off Independence Highway and close to Willow Bend Mall and Shops of Legacy.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Stratford Estates
31 Units Available
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1000 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Plano just minutes from George Bush Freeway, Highway 75 and DART. Newly renovated apartments feature fireplace, hardwood floors and W/D in unit. Bark park and five saltwater pools!
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
Downtown Plano
42 Units Available
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A, Plano, TX
Studio
$995
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1138 sqft
Bel Air Downtown is located at 1410 K Avenue Suite #1105A Plano, TX and is managed by American Communities. Bel Air Downtown offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 497 to 1324 sq.ft.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Plano
38 Units Available
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159, Plano, TX
Studio
$3,510
674 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1022 sqft
Residents at this community can enjoy two swimming pools, dog park, courtyard and professional business center. Located only 30 minutes from the Dallas Metro, residents also have easy access to Highway 75. Furnished units.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Stratford Estates
71 Units Available
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
Studio
$928
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,008
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,623
1242 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers outdoor grilling, a tanning spa and a sparkling swimming pool. Units have walk-in closets, wood flooring and full-size washers and dryers. Conveniently located next to Market Plaza and Point North Park.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
27 Units Available
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1658 sqft
Riachi at One21 is conveniently located in the Plano/Frisco area of the Metroplex. Their recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets that are both luxurious and spacious.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$993
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1090 sqft
Brand new homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and central air. Fully furnished. Community highlights include a business center, pool and barbecue area. By Stonebriar Centre for convenient shopping.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
$
15 Units Available
Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr, Plano, TX
Studio
$969
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$926
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
959 sqft
Convenience meets comfort with easy access to 75 and apartments featuring 9-foot ceilings, designer two-tone paint, and breakfast bars. Relax at one of the two swimming pools or the 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
38 Units Available
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1328 sqft
Conveniently located just off Central Expressway and close to restaurants, shops and nightlife. Four resort-style pools, large fitness center and steam sauna. Luxury apartment with built-in bookshelves and 9-foot ceilings.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
35 Units Available
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1307 sqft
Resort-style pool with a hot tub and lounge areas. Homes include great design and easy access to scenic walking trails. Easily reachable tollways and turnpikes to access the city.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
10 Units Available
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1098 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring high ceilings and full appliances. Pool, state-of-the- art gym on-site. Conveniently located near the Dallas North Tollway to the Metroplex, The Shops at Willow Bend, Legacy Town Center and Stonebriar.
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
36 Units Available
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1390 sqft
Located only minutes from several of DFW's top shopping and entertainment districts, Legacy West, Shops at Legacy and Stonebriar Centre, Villas of Spring Creek is close to everything but far from ordinary! Villas offers thoughtfully designed, one
Last updated June 14 at 12:24pm
18 Units Available
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,046
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
960 sqft
Preston Park Village and Eldorado Park are both convenient to this property. Community amenities include a pool, covered parking and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 14 at 12:23pm
8 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
991 sqft
Residents live in units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community also offers parking, pool, gym and BBQ grill. Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-75.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
Downtown Plano
23 Units Available
Junction 15
930 E 15th St, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,040
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,157
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,573
1216 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in historic downtown Plano, TX. Walk to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Pet-friendly living with modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Easy access to Central Expressway and public transit.
Last updated June 14 at 12:25pm
26 Units Available
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,308
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1362 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood style flooring. Enjoy a business center, resort style pool and fitness facility on site. Just a stone's throw from the Shops at Willow Bend Mall.
Last updated June 14 at 12:45pm
Ridgeview Ranch
21 Units Available
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1348 sqft
Welcome to The Ranch! A beautiful, gated community, located just off of Highway 121 in Plano. We are nestled among residential neighborhoods and within walking distance to a community golf course.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with gym in Plano, TX

Apartment complexes with a gym offer a valuable amenity to Plano renters looking to get fit and slash their gym membership. However, not all gyms are the same.

Make a list of your must-haves in a gym setting. Ask about the variety and age of any cardio machines. Also ask about any weight training equipment and free weights.

Consider the spaciousness of the workout area. Some apartment gyms are small. Those can create tension with tenants looking to squeeze in a workout before or after work.

If you enjoy circuit training, make sure there’s enough space to spread out and get in the workout you want.

Cleanliness is also crucial to an apartment gym experience. During your apartment tour, carefully inspect the fitness area to check for cleanliness and any extra perks. Also consider the potential savings if you can cancel a gym membership!

Towels, an attendant, flat-screen TVs, and a locked door for exclusive tenants access can all add value to your apartment gym experience.

