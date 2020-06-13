Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:17 AM

143 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Plano, TX

Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Willow Bend
24 Units Available
The Parker
4701 Charles Pl, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1433 sqft
Sleek townhomes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and spacious designs. Parking available on site. Community amenities include a gym and fitness center. Close to Gleneagles Country Club. Near Preston Towne Crossing for convenient shopping.
Last updated June 12 at 06:42pm
Briarwood
9 Units Available
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1738 sqft
Close to Bob Woodruff Park, Colin County Community College and Walmart. Spacious townhome apartments including washer and dryer connections, covered parking and private fenced backyards.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
30 Units Available
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,693
1362 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood style flooring. Enjoy a business center, resort style pool and fitness facility on site. Just a stone's throw from the Shops at Willow Bend Mall.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
7 Units Available
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1236 sqft
Contemporary homes with front porches and high-end finishes. Pet friendly. Gated entry. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy nature at nearby Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve, and get daily necessities at Ruisseau Village. By Highway 75.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
Stratford Estates
79 Units Available
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,938
1815 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers outdoor grilling, a tanning spa and a sparkling swimming pool. Units have walk-in closets, wood flooring and full-size washers and dryers. Conveniently located next to Market Plaza and Point North Park.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
29 Units Available
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,155
1658 sqft
Riachi at One21 is conveniently located in the Plano/Frisco area of the Metroplex. Their recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets that are both luxurious and spacious.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
39 Units Available
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1328 sqft
Conveniently located just off Central Expressway and close to restaurants, shops and nightlife. Four resort-style pools, large fitness center and steam sauna. Luxury apartment with built-in bookshelves and 9-foot ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
46 Units Available
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1299 sqft
Located close to the intersection of Highway 75 and the President George Bush Turnpike. This apartment complex offers 1-3 bedroom units with private balconies or patios and in-unit laundry hookups, onsite parking and a clubhouse.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
35 Units Available
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1390 sqft
Located only minutes from several of DFW's top shopping and entertainment districts, Legacy West, Shops at Legacy and Stonebriar Centre, Villas of Spring Creek is close to everything but far from ordinary! Villas offers thoughtfully designed, one
Last updated June 12 at 01:02pm
62 Units Available
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1371 sqft
Modern apartments with w/d in-unit, extra storage, fireplaces and private patio/balcony. Community features a gym, swimming and putting green. Located close to North Dallas Tollway in Plano and the Shops at Legacy.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
Willow Bend
17 Units Available
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,047
1461 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to North Dallas Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike. Residents enjoy units with patio/balcony, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community has pool, trash valet and hot tub.
Last updated June 12 at 06:12pm
14 Units Available
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1555 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Come home at last to Cottonwood Ridgeview apartments.
Last updated June 12 at 06:02pm
21 Units Available
Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,174
1850 sqft
Cushioned lounge seating in poolside cabanas. Resident clubhouse with foosball, shuffleboard. Windows on at least two sides of all homes for abundant natural light. Walk to shopping and dining at LakeSide Market.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
89 Units Available
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,737
1463 sqft
Situated alongside the President George Bush Turnpike, this brand new property makes it easy for residents to get wherever they're going. Onsite pool, coffee bar and clubhouse. Units have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,645
1260 sqft
Comfortable homes with breakfast bars and wood-style flooring. Community includes a tennis court, grilling area, and business center. Enjoy nature at nearby Hoblitzelle Park. Minutes from US 75.
Last updated June 12 at 06:27pm
Ridgeview Ranch
23 Units Available
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,560
1348 sqft
Welcome to The Ranch! A beautiful, gated community, located just off of Highway 121 in Plano. We are nestled among residential neighborhoods and within walking distance to a community golf course.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
29 Units Available
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,429
1546 sqft
The Villas at Legacy are conveniently located near Plano's premier destination, the Shops at Legacy.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
55 Units Available
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1425 sqft
Home-like interiors are just the beginning of the treats at Lincoln at Towne Square. The Plano luxury apartments feature granite counters and a dog park, plus easy access to the Rayburn Tollway and Highway 289.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
55 Units Available
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,865
1416 sqft
Residents have many amenities, including a hot tub, volleyball court, gym and media room, to enjoy at this property. Plenty of shopping and dining options at Headquarters Village. Units include hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
16 Units Available
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1131 sqft
Harrington Park, the Michaels Shopping Center, and all the Highway 75 retail outlets are within walking distance of this community. It's pet-friendly and has an onsite pool. Units are carpeted and have walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
10 Units Available
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1098 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring high ceilings and full appliances. Pool, state-of-the- art gym on-site. Conveniently located near the Dallas North Tollway to the Metroplex, The Shops at Willow Bend, Legacy Town Center and Stonebriar.
Last updated June 12 at 06:25pm
35 Units Available
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1307 sqft
Resort-style pool with a hot tub and lounge areas. Homes include great design and easy access to scenic walking trails. Easily reachable tollways and turnpikes to access the city.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
40 Units Available
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1539 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a clubhouse, concierge, hot tub and garage parking. Residents can walk right over to the Ridgeview Ranch Golf Course. Units feature hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookup and a fireplace.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
24 Units Available
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1372 sqft
Mirrored walls and doors, fireplaces and walk-in closets adorn these units. The Dallas North Tollway puts the entire city within reach. Community features include swimming pool, fire pit, on-site gym and clubhouse.

June 2020 Plano Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Plano Rent Report. Plano rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Plano rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Plano rents declined significantly over the past month

Plano rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Plano stand at $1,176 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,461 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Plano's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Plano, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Plano

    As rents have increased marginally in Plano, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Plano is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Plano's median two-bedroom rent of $1,461 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Plano.
    • While Plano's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Plano than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Plano is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

