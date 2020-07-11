Apartment List
Last updated July 11 2020 at 12:39 AM

183 Apartments for rent in Plano, TX with washer-dryer

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
6 Units Available
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,095
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,790
1260 sqft
Prime central location close to downtown Plano and Highway 75. One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with private backyards, faux wood flooring, raised ceilings and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
18 Units Available
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$973
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1362 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood style flooring. Enjoy a business center, resort style pool and fitness facility on site. Just a stone's throw from the Shops at Willow Bend Mall.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
14 Units Available
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,087
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,407
1090 sqft
Brand new homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and central air. Fully furnished. Community highlights include a business center, pool and barbecue area. By Stonebriar Centre for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
20 Units Available
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,085
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1167 sqft
Distinct homes within a short distance of University of Texas at Dallas. Community highlights include a dog park, conference room and pool. Close to Gleneagles Country Club.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
25 Units Available
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,103
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1270 sqft
Home-style one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, granite counters, hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry, pet-friendly. Enjoy pool, spa, fitness center, internet cafe. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
83 Units Available
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$890
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1328 sqft
Conveniently located just off Central Expressway and close to restaurants, shops and nightlife. Four resort-style pools, large fitness center and steam sauna. Luxury apartment with built-in bookshelves and 9-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
16 Units Available
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$971
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,276
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans and ample storage space. Play tennis and volleyball on site. Enjoy access to a laundry center, gym and lobby. Near Lone Star Park. By Central Expressway.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
76 Units Available
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,002
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,314
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,695
1463 sqft
Situated alongside the President George Bush Turnpike, this brand new property makes it easy for residents to get wherever they're going. Onsite pool, coffee bar and clubhouse. Units have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
52 Units Available
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,478
1192 sqft
Spacious apartments with large living rooms, in-unit laundry and ice-makers. Community includes a fire pit, dog park and pool. Car charging stations available. Near the Spring Creek Natural Area. By President George Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1260 sqft
Comfortable homes with breakfast bars and wood-style flooring. Community includes a tennis court, grilling area, and business center. Enjoy nature at nearby Hoblitzelle Park. Minutes from US 75.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
26 Units Available
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,271
960 sqft
Preston Park Village and Eldorado Park are both convenient to this property. Community amenities include a pool, covered parking and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
28 Units Available
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,370
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1546 sqft
The Villas at Legacy are conveniently located near Plano's premier destination, the Shops at Legacy.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
56 Units Available
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road, Plano, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,320
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,986
1279 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
$
20 Units Available
Stratford Estates
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1000 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Plano just minutes from George Bush Freeway, Highway 75 and DART. Newly renovated apartments feature fireplace, hardwood floors and W/D in unit. Bark park and five saltwater pools!
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
64 Units Available
Stratford Estates
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
Studio
$958
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$968
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,428
1229 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers outdoor grilling, a tanning spa and a sparkling swimming pool. Units have walk-in closets, wood flooring and full-size washers and dryers. Conveniently located next to Market Plaza and Point North Park.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 12:13am
15 Units Available
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,060
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1555 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Come home at last to Cottonwood Ridgeview apartments.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 12:08am
$
25 Units Available
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,074
632 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,231
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,733
1125 sqft
Large pool with lap lanes and sun shelf. Well-equipped fitness center with cardio machines, kettlebells, and other strength-training equipment. Garden parking for residents. Interior windows stretch nearly wall-to-wall for plenty of natural light. Immediate access to Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 12:39am
16 Units Available
Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,049
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
995 sqft
Nestled in a bucolic setting is Camden Legacy Creek, home to spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes. Pet-friendly residences feature resort-style pools, outdoor living areas and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 10 at 09:38pm
13 Units Available
Villas At Chase Oaks
600 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$984
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified

1 of 66

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
45 Units Available
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,035
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,855
1447 sqft
Garden-style apartment homes with first-class amenities: two salt water pools, 24-hour fitness center, and free coffee bar. Luxury, furnished interiors include granite counters, in-unit laundry, and cozy fireplace. Quiet community with nearby freeway access.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
$
24 Units Available
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,077
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,392
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,310
1618 sqft
Recently updated homes with grand oval soaking tubs, designer finishes and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy a playground, cyber cafe and bike storage. Near gorgeous Russell Creek Park. Close to Highway 121.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
17 Units Available
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1465 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments include walk-in closets, private balconies or patios, in-unit washers and dryers, and wood vinyl flooring. Residents enjoy a poolside fitness center and cyber cafe on the premises.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 10 at 09:37pm
12 Units Available
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1026 sqft
Steps from shopping, schools and commuter freeways. Homes include laundry, patio or balcony and dishwasher. Community features basketball court, dog park, tennis court and pool.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 10 at 10:31pm
45 Units Available
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,285
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1112 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online.

July 2020 Plano Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Plano Rent Report. Plano rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Plano rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

July 2020 Plano Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Plano Rent Report. Plano rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Plano rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Plano rents declined significantly over the past month

Plano rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have been relatively flat in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Plano stand at $1,171 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,455 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Plano's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Plano throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Plano

    Rent growth in Plano has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Plano is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Plano's median two-bedroom rent of $1,455 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Plano remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Nashville (+0.7%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,164, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Plano than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Plano is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

