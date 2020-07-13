Apartment List
135 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Plano, TX

Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 12 at 01:00pm
72 Units Available
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd, Plano, TX
Studio
$906
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$987
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
1150 sqft
Modern apartments with w/d in-unit, extra storage, fireplaces and private patio/balcony. Community features a gym, swimming and putting green. Located close to North Dallas Tollway in Plano and the Shops at Legacy.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
27 Units Available
Downtown Plano
Junction 15
930 E 15th St, Plano, TX
Studio
$975
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,200
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1216 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in historic downtown Plano, TX. Walk to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Pet-friendly living with modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Easy access to Central Expressway and public transit.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
27 Units Available
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,575
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,260
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,015
1546 sqft
The Villas at Legacy are conveniently located near Plano's premier destination, the Shops at Legacy.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
25 Units Available
Willow Bend
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,062
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to North Dallas Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike. Residents enjoy units with patio/balcony, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community has pool, trash valet and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
21 Units Available
Willow Bend
The Parker
4701 Charles Pl, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,391
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,751
1433 sqft
Sleek townhomes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and spacious designs. Parking available on site. Community amenities include a gym and fitness center. Close to Gleneagles Country Club. Near Preston Towne Crossing for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
$
28 Units Available
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,192
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,240
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1212 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale living with swimming pool, fitness center and on-site nature path. Nest Wi-Fi and keyless entry in every home. Easy access to the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
16 Units Available
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,363
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,809
1362 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood style flooring. Enjoy a business center, resort style pool and fitness facility on site. Just a stone's throw from the Shops at Willow Bend Mall.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
39 Units Available
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$954
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,229
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,618
1362 sqft
Welcome home to Thornbury at Chase Oaks, a luxurious way of life.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
12 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,074
991 sqft
Residents live in units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community also offers parking, pool, gym and BBQ grill. Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-75.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 06:51pm
6 Units Available
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,120
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1155 sqft
Luxury amenities like garden tub, vaulted ceilings and built-in bookcases. Property offers special features including a pool, gym, cafe and clubhouse. Right off Independence Highway and close to Willow Bend Mall and Shops of Legacy.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
14 Units Available
Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,139
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,679
995 sqft
Nestled in a bucolic setting is Camden Legacy Creek, home to spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes. Pet-friendly residences feature resort-style pools, outdoor living areas and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
20 Units Available
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,085
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,220
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,640
1167 sqft
Distinct homes within a short distance of University of Texas at Dallas. Community highlights include a dog park, conference room and pool. Close to Gleneagles Country Club.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
9 Units Available
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,400
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,010
1236 sqft
Contemporary homes with front porches and high-end finishes. Pet friendly. Gated entry. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy nature at nearby Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve, and get daily necessities at Ruisseau Village. By Highway 75.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
$
19 Units Available
Stratford Estates
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1000 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Plano just minutes from George Bush Freeway, Highway 75 and DART. Newly renovated apartments feature fireplace, hardwood floors and W/D in unit. Bark park and five saltwater pools!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$902
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,192
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,706
1357 sqft
Gated community in Plano within close proximity to Highways 75 and 121, and George Bush Turnpike. Pet-friendly apartment with on-site fitness center, swimming pool, playground and dog park. Includes oversized closets, vaulted ceilings and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
28 Units Available
Downtown Plano
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159, Plano, TX
Studio
$925
674 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1022 sqft
Residents at this community can enjoy two swimming pools, dog park, courtyard and professional business center. Located only 30 minutes from the Dallas Metro, residents also have easy access to Highway 75. Furnished units.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
23 Units Available
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,375
1658 sqft
Riachi at One21 is conveniently located in the Plano/Frisco area of the Metroplex. Their recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets that are both luxurious and spacious.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
10 Units Available
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,730
1098 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring high ceilings and full appliances. Pool, state-of-the- art gym on-site. Conveniently located near the Dallas North Tollway to the Metroplex, The Shops at Willow Bend, Legacy Town Center and Stonebriar.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
29 Units Available
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,007
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,307
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,677
1390 sqft
Located only minutes from several of DFW's top shopping and entertainment districts, Legacy West, Shops at Legacy and Stonebriar Centre, Villas of Spring Creek is close to everything but far from ordinary! Villas offers thoughtfully designed, one
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 13 at 06:31am
41 Units Available
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1539 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a clubhouse, concierge, hot tub and garage parking. Residents can walk right over to the Ridgeview Ranch Golf Course. Units feature hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookup and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
24 Units Available
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
960 sqft
Preston Park Village and Eldorado Park are both convenient to this property. Community amenities include a pool, covered parking and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 13 at 06:33am
24 Units Available
Ridgeview Ranch
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$949
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1055 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Ranch! A beautiful, gated community, located just off of Highway 121 in Plano. We are nestled among residential neighborhoods and within walking distance to a community golf course.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
17 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$990
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1260 sqft
Comfortable homes with breakfast bars and wood-style flooring. Community includes a tennis court, grilling area, and business center. Enjoy nature at nearby Hoblitzelle Park. Minutes from US 75.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 13 at 06:15am
7 Units Available
Briarwood
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1738 sqft
Close to Bob Woodruff Park, Colin County Community College and Walmart. Spacious townhome apartments including washer and dryer connections, covered parking and private fenced backyards.

July 2020 Plano Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Plano Rent Report. Plano rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Plano rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Plano rents declined significantly over the past month

Plano rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have been relatively flat in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Plano stand at $1,171 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,455 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Plano's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of -0.1%, but trails the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    While rents have remained steady in the city of Plano throughout the past year, cities across the metro have seen a different trend. Rents have risen in 8 of of the largest 10 cities in the Dallas metro for which we have data. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Arlington has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.4%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,272, while one-bedrooms go for $1,024.
    • Over the past year, Fort Worth has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.6%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,155, while one-bedrooms go for $930.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,455; rents were down 0.4% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,133; rents fell 0.2% over the past month but remained flat year-over-year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Plano

    Rent growth in Plano has been relatively stable over the past year - some other large cities have seen more substantial increases; in contrast, rents in a few cities have actually declined. Compared to most large cities across the country, Plano is less affordable for renters.

    • Although rents across cities in Texas have been moderately decreasing, the state's growth as a whole has held steady over the past year. For example, rents have fallen by 0.1% in Austin, 0.6% in San Antonio, and 0.9% in Houston.
    • Plano's median two-bedroom rent of $1,455 is above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While rents in Plano remained moderately stable this year, similar cities saw increases, including Phoenix (+1.9%), Nashville (+0.7%), Seattle (+0.2%); note that median 2BR rents in these cities go for $1,102, $1,164, and $1,678 respectively.
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Plano than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,025, where Plano is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,160
    0
    -0.6%
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.4%
    1.4%
    Plano
    $1,170
    $1,450
    -0.4%
    0
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.9%
    Irving
    $990
    $1,230
    -0.6%
    0.5%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,290
    0
    1.4%
    Mesquite
    $1,110
    $1,380
    0.6%
    1%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0
    0.6%
    Carrollton
    $1,110
    $1,380
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Frisco
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.4%
    0.7%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    0.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,310
    -0.6%
    -1.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,300
    0.2%
    1.9%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0
    -0.5%
    Flower Mound
    $1,830
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    -0.4%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,360
    -0.1%
    -0.7%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    0
    2.4%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    0
    1.2%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,240
    0.4%
    0.8%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,320
    -0.1%
    2.6%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,250
    $1,560
    -0.1%
    2.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0.1%
    0.3%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.1%
    3.4%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,710
    -0.2%
    0.2%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,600
    0.4%
    -0.3%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.5%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    -0.1%
    -1.4%
    Hurst
    $990
    $1,220
    0.5%
    1.9%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0
    0.3%
    The Colony
    $1,220
    $1,510
    0.4%
    2%
    Waxahachie
    $950
    $1,180
    0.2%
    2%
    Little Elm
    $1,240
    $1,550
    1.2%
    3.8%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    -0.1%
    -0.1%
    Sachse
    $1,080
    $1,350
    1%
    -0.8%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,210
    -0.5%
    -4.5%
    Prosper
    $1,390
    $1,730
    1.8%
    -0.7%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

