Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:48 PM

128 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Plano, TX

Finding an apartment in Plano that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along i... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
8 Units Available
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community in Plano within close proximity to Highways 75 and 121, and George Bush Turnpike. Pet-friendly apartment with on-site fitness center, swimming pool, playground and dog park. Includes oversized closets, vaulted ceilings and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Downtown Plano
43 Units Available
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A, Plano, TX
Studio
$995
536 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,025
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1138 sqft
Bel Air Downtown is located at 1410 K Avenue Suite #1105A Plano, TX and is managed by American Communities. Bel Air Downtown offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 497 to 1324 sq.ft.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Downtown Plano
38 Units Available
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159, Plano, TX
Studio
$3,510
674 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1022 sqft
Residents at this community can enjoy two swimming pools, dog park, courtyard and professional business center. Located only 30 minutes from the Dallas Metro, residents also have easy access to Highway 75. Furnished units.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Stratford Estates
74 Units Available
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
Studio
$928
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1242 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers outdoor grilling, a tanning spa and a sparkling swimming pool. Units have walk-in closets, wood flooring and full-size washers and dryers. Conveniently located next to Market Plaza and Point North Park.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
27 Units Available
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,540
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,465
1658 sqft
Riachi at One21 is conveniently located in the Plano/Frisco area of the Metroplex. Their recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets that are both luxurious and spacious.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
17 Units Available
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$971
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1090 sqft
Brand new homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and central air. Fully furnished. Community highlights include a business center, pool and barbecue area. By Stonebriar Centre for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
15 Units Available
Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr, Plano, TX
Studio
$969
600 sqft
1 Bedroom
$926
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
959 sqft
Convenience meets comfort with easy access to 75 and apartments featuring 9-foot ceilings, designer two-tone paint, and breakfast bars. Relax at one of the two swimming pools or the 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
18 Units Available
Bel Air on 16th
651 W 16th St, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$950
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
852 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1131 sqft
Harrington Park, the Michaels Shopping Center, and all the Highway 75 retail outlets are within walking distance of this community. It's pet-friendly and has an onsite pool. Units are carpeted and have walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
46 Units Available
Bel Air Oaks
700 W Plano Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$915
884 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1077 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,360
1299 sqft
Located close to the intersection of Highway 75 and the President George Bush Turnpike. This apartment complex offers 1-3 bedroom units with private balconies or patios and in-unit laundry hookups, onsite parking and a clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
39 Units Available
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,635
1328 sqft
Conveniently located just off Central Expressway and close to restaurants, shops and nightlife. Four resort-style pools, large fitness center and steam sauna. Luxury apartment with built-in bookshelves and 9-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
35 Units Available
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1124 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,760
1307 sqft
Resort-style pool with a hot tub and lounge areas. Homes include great design and easy access to scenic walking trails. Easily reachable tollways and turnpikes to access the city.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
10 Units Available
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1098 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring high ceilings and full appliances. Pool, state-of-the- art gym on-site. Conveniently located near the Dallas North Tollway to the Metroplex, The Shops at Willow Bend, Legacy Town Center and Stonebriar.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
36 Units Available
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1390 sqft
Located only minutes from several of DFW's top shopping and entertainment districts, Legacy West, Shops at Legacy and Stonebriar Centre, Villas of Spring Creek is close to everything but far from ordinary! Villas offers thoughtfully designed, one
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
18 Units Available
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,046
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
960 sqft
Preston Park Village and Eldorado Park are both convenient to this property. Community amenities include a pool, covered parking and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:02pm
$
63 Units Available
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd, Plano, TX
Studio
$907
470 sqft
1 Bedroom
$945
927 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
1150 sqft
Modern apartments with w/d in-unit, extra storage, fireplaces and private patio/balcony. Community features a gym, swimming and putting green. Located close to North Dallas Tollway in Plano and the Shops at Legacy.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
47 Units Available
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd, Plano, TX
Studio
$945
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$986
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1212 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale living with swimming pool, fitness center and on-site nature path. Nest Wi-Fi and keyless entry in every home. Easy access to the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
$
Willow Bend
17 Units Available
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,046
1461 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to North Dallas Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike. Residents enjoy units with patio/balcony, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community has pool, trash valet and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 10:46pm
8 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
991 sqft
Residents live in units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community also offers parking, pool, gym and BBQ grill. Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-75.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:45pm
24 Units Available
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,109
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1015 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,919
1372 sqft
Mirrored walls and doors, fireplaces and walk-in closets adorn these units. The Dallas North Tollway puts the entire city within reach. Community features include swimming pool, fire pit, on-site gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:14pm
$
14 Units Available
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1555 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Come home at last to Cottonwood Ridgeview apartments.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
7 Units Available
Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,584
1155 sqft
Apartments and townhomes overlook towering conifer trees and huge swimming pool at this modern Plano complex. Units have brushed nickel hardware, wood-burning fireplaces and washer and dryer connections. Business center and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
19 Units Available
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$943
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1185 sqft
Located on the west side of the city near employers and shops. On-site amenities include a resort-style pool and outdoor areas. Apartments feature upscale kitchens, wooded views, designer details, and a patio or balcony.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 06:17pm
Coit-Ridgeview
9 Units Available
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1283 sqft
Outdoor lounge with flatscreen TV and fireplace. Resort-style pool and hot tub with brick water wall, landscaped pocket garden. Private one acre park. All floor plans have utility rooms and walk-in closets for ample storage throughout.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:03pm
21 Units Available
Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,424
1007 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1504 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,174
1850 sqft
Cushioned lounge seating in poolside cabanas. Resident clubhouse with foosball, shuffleboard. Windows on at least two sides of all homes for abundant natural light. Walk to shopping and dining at LakeSide Market.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Plano, TX

Finding an apartment in Plano that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

