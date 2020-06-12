Apartment List
/
TX
/
plano
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 1:12 PM

124 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in Plano, TX

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
53 Units Available
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1103 sqft
Residents have many amenities, including a hot tub, volleyball court, gym and media room, to enjoy at this property. Plenty of shopping and dining options at Headquarters Village. Units include hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
20 Units Available
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
1270 sqft
Home-style one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, granite counters, hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry, pet-friendly. Enjoy pool, spa, fitness center, internet cafe. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
16 Units Available
Legacy Apartments
6909 Custer Rd, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1019 sqft
Comfortable homes with breakfast bars and wood-style flooring. Community includes a tennis court, grilling area, and business center. Enjoy nature at nearby Hoblitzelle Park. Minutes from US 75.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
23 Units Available
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1236 sqft
Cozy apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans and ample storage space. Play tennis and volleyball on site. Enjoy access to a laundry center, gym and lobby. Near Lone Star Park. By Central Expressway.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
21 Units Available
Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
995 sqft
Nestled in a bucolic setting is Camden Legacy Creek, home to spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes. Pet-friendly residences feature resort-style pools, outdoor living areas and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
40 Units Available
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1205 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a clubhouse, concierge, hot tub and garage parking. Residents can walk right over to the Ridgeview Ranch Golf Course. Units feature hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookup and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
8 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
991 sqft
Residents live in units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community also offers parking, pool, gym and BBQ grill. Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-75.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
87 Units Available
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1279 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Stratford Estates
34 Units Available
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1000 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Plano just minutes from George Bush Freeway, Highway 75 and DART. Newly renovated apartments feature fireplace, hardwood floors and W/D in unit. Bark park and five saltwater pools!
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
Downtown Plano
39 Units Available
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1022 sqft
Residents at this community can enjoy two swimming pools, dog park, courtyard and professional business center. Located only 30 minutes from the Dallas Metro, residents also have easy access to Highway 75. Furnished units.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
16 Units Available
The Encore Apartments
4700 Tribeca Ln, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,568
1090 sqft
Brand new homes with in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and central air. Fully furnished. Community highlights include a business center, pool and barbecue area. By Stonebriar Centre for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
Ridgewood
19 Units Available
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
928 sqft
Amenities at the pet-friendly community include spacious closets, laundry connections and fully equipped kitchens. Conveniently located near George Bush Turnpike, with the Collin Creek Mall and Walmart just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
39 Units Available
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1016 sqft
Conveniently located just off Central Expressway and close to restaurants, shops and nightlife. Four resort-style pools, large fitness center and steam sauna. Luxury apartment with built-in bookshelves and 9-foot ceilings.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
34 Units Available
The Colonnade At Willow Bend
1100 Meredith Ln, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1124 sqft
Resort-style pool with a hot tub and lounge areas. Homes include great design and easy access to scenic walking trails. Easily reachable tollways and turnpikes to access the city.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 11 at 01:02pm
61 Units Available
Legacy Village Apartment Homes
7001 Parkwood Blvd, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,377
1150 sqft
Modern apartments with w/d in-unit, extra storage, fireplaces and private patio/balcony. Community features a gym, swimming and putting green. Located close to North Dallas Tollway in Plano and the Shops at Legacy.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
$
33 Units Available
AMLI West Plano
5961 W Parker Rd, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,724
1163 sqft
Large pool with lap lanes and sun shelf. Well-equipped fitness center with cardio machines, kettlebells, and other strength-training equipment. Garden parking for residents. Interior windows stretch nearly wall-to-wall for plenty of natural light. Immediate access to Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
24 Units Available
Camden Legacy Park
6600 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1015 sqft
Mirrored walls and doors, fireplaces and walk-in closets adorn these units. The Dallas North Tollway puts the entire city within reach. Community features include swimming pool, fire pit, on-site gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 1

Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
19 Units Available
Old Shepard Place
1520 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
960 sqft
Preston Park Village and Eldorado Park are both convenient to this property. Community amenities include a pool, covered parking and 24-hour fitness center. Apartments feature fireplaces, walk-in closets and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
$
Willow Bend
16 Units Available
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1125 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to North Dallas Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike. Residents enjoy units with patio/balcony, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community has pool, trash valet and hot tub.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
28 Units Available
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1245 sqft
Resort-style community with a relaxing courtyard, BBQ/grill area for outdoor dining, pool table and swimming pool. Located near West Plano shopping and dining. Private garages and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
22 Units Available
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1178 sqft
Recently updated homes with grand oval soaking tubs, designer finishes and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy a playground, cyber cafe and bike storage. Near gorgeous Russell Creek Park. Close to Highway 121.
Verified

1 of 33

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
9 Units Available
Summer Meadows Apartments
6000 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,252
1069 sqft
Upgrade options include wood style flooring and brushed nickel fixtures. Generous storage space with numerous closets throughout all floor plans. Plenty of options for outdoor activities with two pools, sports courts and playground.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
6 Units Available
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
962 sqft
Contemporary homes with front porches and high-end finishes. Pet friendly. Gated entry. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy nature at nearby Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve, and get daily necessities at Ruisseau Village. By Highway 75.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
15 Units Available
Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
959 sqft
Convenience meets comfort with easy access to 75 and apartments featuring 9-foot ceilings, designer two-tone paint, and breakfast bars. Relax at one of the two swimming pools or the 24-hour fitness center.

June 2020 Plano Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Plano Rent Report. Plano rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Plano rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Plano Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Plano Rent Report. Plano rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Plano rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Plano rents declined significantly over the past month

Plano rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Plano stand at $1,176 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,461 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Plano's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Plano, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Plano

    As rents have increased marginally in Plano, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Plano is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Plano's median two-bedroom rent of $1,461 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Plano.
    • While Plano's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Plano than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Plano is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlano 3 BedroomsPlano Accessible ApartmentsPlano Apartments under $1,000Plano Apartments under $1,100
    Plano Apartments under $900Plano Apartments with BalconyPlano Apartments with GaragePlano Apartments with GymPlano Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPlano Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPlano Apartments with Parking
    Plano Apartments with PoolPlano Apartments with Washer-DryerPlano Dog Friendly ApartmentsPlano Furnished ApartmentsPlano Pet Friendly PlacesPlano Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
    Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
    McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Willow BendStratford Estates
    Downtown Plano

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
    The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Collin County Community College District