106 Accessible Apartments for rent in Plano, TX

June 2020 Plano Rent Report Welcome to the June 2020 Plano Rent Report. Plano rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Plano rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Plano rents declined significantly over the past month Plano rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Plano stand at $1,176 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,461 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Plano's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

Rents rising across the Dallas Metro Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Plano, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro. McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.

Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.

Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.

Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Plano As rents have increased marginally in Plano, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Plano is less affordable for renters. Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.

Plano's median two-bedroom rent of $1,461 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Plano.

While Plano's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).

Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Plano than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Plano is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

City Median 1BR Rent Median 2BR Rent M/M Rent Growth Y/Y Rent Growth Dallas $910 $1,140 -0.2% 1.1% Fort Worth $930 $1,150 0 0 Arlington $1,020 $1,270 0.1% 1.6% Plano $1,180 $1,460 -0.4% 1% Garland $1,010 $1,260 0.2% 0.8% Irving $1,000 $1,240 -0.4% 1.3% Grand Prairie $1,030 $1,280 0.1% 1.8% Mesquite $1,100 $1,370 0 1.5% McKinney $1,170 $1,450 0.2% 1.8% Carrollton $1,120 $1,390 -0.2% 0.7% Frisco $1,290 $1,600 -0.4% 1.2% Denton $880 $1,090 0 1.6% Richardson $1,060 $1,320 -0.8% -0.1% Lewisville $1,040 $1,290 0.3% 2.6% Allen $1,260 $1,560 -0.4% 0.1% Flower Mound $1,840 $2,280 -0.2% 0.6% North Richland Hills $1,100 $1,370 -0.5% 0.6% Mansfield $1,240 $1,540 -0.1% 2.2% Euless $1,020 $1,260 -0.4% 1.7% DeSoto $990 $1,230 0.3% 0.7% Bedford $1,070 $1,330 0.1% 4% Grapevine $1,080 $1,340 -0.5% -0.5% Cedar Hill $1,260 $1,560 0.1% 3.5% Haltom City $790 $980 0 -0.4% Wylie $1,100 $1,360 0.3% 3.9% Keller $1,380 $1,720 -0.3% -0.3% Coppell $1,280 $1,590 -0.7% 0.9% Duncanville $1,000 $1,250 0.1% 1.8% Rockwall $1,470 $1,820 0.5% 7.3% Hurst $980 $1,220 -0.1% 1.4% Burleson $1,130 $1,410 0.1% -1.3% The Colony $1,210 $1,510 0.1% 2.8% Waxahachie $940 $1,170 -0.3% 2.7% Little Elm $1,230 $1,530 -0.6% 4.2% Weatherford $910 $1,130 0 0.6% Sachse $1,070 $1,340 1.7% -1.1% Midlothian $1,060 $1,320 0.6% 3.7% Addison $980 $1,220 -0.9% -2.9% Prosper $1,370 $1,700 2% 0.3% See More

Methodology - Recent Updates:

Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

Methodology:

Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

Read more about our methodology here.

About Rent Reports:

Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.