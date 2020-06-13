Apartment List
/
TX
/
plano
/
accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 AM

106 Accessible Apartments for rent in Plano, TX

Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
11 Units Available
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime central location close to downtown Plano and Highway 75. One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with private backyards, faux wood flooring, raised ceilings and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
28 Units Available
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1245 sqft
Resort-style community with a relaxing courtyard, BBQ/grill area for outdoor dining, pool table and swimming pool. Located near West Plano shopping and dining. Private garages and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Stratford Estates
33 Units Available
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$935
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1000 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Plano just minutes from George Bush Freeway, Highway 75 and DART. Newly renovated apartments feature fireplace, hardwood floors and W/D in unit. Bark park and five saltwater pools!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
55 Units Available
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1416 sqft
Residents have many amenities, including a hot tub, volleyball court, gym and media room, to enjoy at this property. Plenty of shopping and dining options at Headquarters Village. Units include hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:18am
31 Units Available
The Domaine
6400 Windcrest Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,350
838 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1255 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,030
1556 sqft
Community is located just steps away from the Legacy Trail in Plano. Residents live in units with walk-in closets, extra storage and dishwasher. Community has 24-hour maintenance, pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
Willow Bend
24 Units Available
The Parker
4701 Charles Pl, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,447
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1433 sqft
Sleek townhomes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and spacious designs. Parking available on site. Community amenities include a gym and fitness center. Close to Gleneagles Country Club. Near Preston Towne Crossing for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 12 at 08:22pm
$
Armstrong Park
8 Units Available
Plano Park Townhomes
2253 Ashley Park Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$999
931 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,419
1115 sqft
Located close to Downtown Plano, Collin Creek Mall and Allen Premium Outlets. Units with built-in bookcases, vaulted ceilings, double pane windows, hardwood floors and wet bars.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
35 Units Available
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Thornbury at Chase Oaks, a luxurious way of life.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
85 Units Available
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,428
481 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,304
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,690
1279 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community in Plano within close proximity to Highways 75 and 121, and George Bush Turnpike. Pet-friendly apartment with on-site fitness center, swimming pool, playground and dog park. Includes oversized closets, vaulted ceilings and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Stratford Estates
76 Units Available
Cityscape at Market Center
3825 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
Studio
$888
518 sqft
1 Bedroom
$998
754 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1242 sqft
This pet-friendly community offers outdoor grilling, a tanning spa and a sparkling swimming pool. Units have walk-in closets, wood flooring and full-size washers and dryers. Conveniently located next to Market Plaza and Point North Park.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Ridgewood
20 Units Available
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities at the pet-friendly community include spacious closets, laundry connections and fully equipped kitchens. Conveniently located near George Bush Turnpike, with the Collin Creek Mall and Walmart just minutes away.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
35 Units Available
Villas of Spring Creek
6301 Stonewood Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$996
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,382
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1390 sqft
Located only minutes from several of DFW's top shopping and entertainment districts, Legacy West, Shops at Legacy and Stonebriar Centre, Villas of Spring Creek is close to everything but far from ordinary! Villas offers thoughtfully designed, one
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 12 at 01:57pm
12 Units Available
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1155 sqft
Luxury amenities like garden tub, vaulted ceilings and built-in bookcases. Property offers special features including a pool, gym, cafe and clubhouse. Right off Independence Highway and close to Willow Bend Mall and Shops of Legacy.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:16am
Coit-Ridgeview
10 Units Available
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$994
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,699
1283 sqft
Outdoor lounge with flatscreen TV and fireplace. Resort-style pool and hot tub with brick water wall, landscaped pocket garden. Private one acre park. All floor plans have utility rooms and walk-in closets for ample storage throughout.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,005
658 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
932 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1098 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring high ceilings and full appliances. Pool, state-of-the- art gym on-site. Conveniently located near the Dallas North Tollway to the Metroplex, The Shops at Willow Bend, Legacy Town Center and Stonebriar.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated January 18 at 12:23am
Hunters Glen
Contact for Availability
Greenbriar Apartments
1901 W Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
703 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,095
883 sqft
Discover a world of features at Greenbriar. We have lavish one and two-bedroom apartments in West Plano, TX in a variety of sizes and styles. Apply today and see what youve been missing.
Results within 1 mile of Plano
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
68 Units Available
The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge
1160 Montgomery Blvd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
794 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,538
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Reflection at Montgomery Ridge will change the way you look for an apartment home in the metroplex. You'll soon discover that living here in Allen is far more meaningful than simply being near Dallas and Fort Worth.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
58 Units Available
Society 190
850 Greenside Drive, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,275
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,735
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,299
1450 sqft
Live Well Richardson - Society 190's new one, two, and three bedroom apartments extend ultra modern finishes against large, open concept floorplans - Designed with you in mind.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
20 Units Available
The Champions of North Dallas
4912 Haverwood Ln, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$757
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,191
1009 sqft
Modern apartments with utilities included, contemporary furnishings, flat-screen TV and additional storage. Community has on-site cafe, fitness center and business center. Affordable meal plans available.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:17am
54 Units Available
McCallum Communites
7740 McCallum Blvd, Dallas, TX
1 Bedroom
$737
615 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
875 sqft
Popular community with UTD students and professors, located on the UTD Shuttle Bus Line 883. The community's units include amenities like fireplaces, patios/balconies and W/D hookups. Residents also enjoy gym, pool and parking.
Verified

1 of 62

Last updated June 13 at 12:14am
$
84 Units Available
Circa Frisco
9779 Gaylord Pkwy, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,299
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,799
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,499
1364 sqft
With its distinctively aesthetic facade, Circa Frisco Apartments sets a lavish stage from the outside in, ushering its residents into an entirely unique, sophisticated, ultra-luxury environment where every detail has been considered.
Verified

1 of 57

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
$
35 Units Available
Jefferson Reserve
2710 Routh Creek Parkway, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
834 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1170 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,413
1448 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. At Jefferson Reserve, life is layered with rich texture, sophistication, and youthful spirit.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
32 Units Available
Presidio
1500 S Jupiter Rd, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,128
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
1023 sqft
Home should be somewhere you are excited to come back to. All of our amenities and in-home features are designed with your needs and wants in mind.

June 2020 Plano Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Plano Rent Report. Plano rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Plano rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Plano Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Plano Rent Report. Plano rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Plano rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Plano rents declined significantly over the past month

Plano rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Plano stand at $1,176 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,461 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Plano's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Plano, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Plano

    As rents have increased marginally in Plano, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Plano is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Plano's median two-bedroom rent of $1,461 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Plano.
    • While Plano's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Plano than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Plano is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Similar Pages

    Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPlano 3 BedroomsPlano Accessible ApartmentsPlano Apartments under $1,000Plano Apartments under $1,100
    Plano Apartments under $900Plano Apartments with BalconyPlano Apartments with GaragePlano Apartments with GymPlano Apartments with Hardwood FloorsPlano Apartments with Move-in SpecialsPlano Apartments with Parking
    Plano Apartments with PoolPlano Apartments with Washer-DryerPlano Dog Friendly ApartmentsPlano Furnished ApartmentsPlano Pet Friendly PlacesPlano Studio Apartments

    Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

    Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
    Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
    McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    Willow BendStratford Estates
    Downtown Plano

    Apartments Near Colleges

    Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
    The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Collin County Community College District