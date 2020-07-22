Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel dishwasher w/d hookup carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities business center car wash area carport clubhouse coffee bar 24hr gym game room parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage trash valet volleyball court cats allowed dogs allowed accessible on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr laundry alarm system basketball court bike storage cc payments conference room courtyard e-payments fire pit green community guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe lobby online portal package receiving shuffle board smoke-free community yoga

Brick-by-brick, step-by-step your Lakeshore at Preston retreat was designed to capture an effortless lifestyle within the charmed confines of Plano, Texas. Offering a pathway between a serene setting and streamlined suburban way of life, Lakeshore at Preston features a desirable selection of newly renovated one and two-bedroom apartment homes.



Everything you aspire to achieve is well within reach. From admission to the area’s sought after Plano Independent School District to a convenient connection to the thriving Platinum Corridor and Legacy West Development. Allow yourself to envision what life could be like living in one of the Dallas’ most aspirational areas.



A modernized take on typical Plano apartments, Lakeshore at Preston is a destination in itself. The grounds feature two saltwater swimming pools, a private lake with a beachfront lounge, and expansive garden-style architecture throughout. Experience this detailed difference for yourself— plan a personal tour.