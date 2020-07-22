All apartments in Plano
Find more places like Lakeshore at Preston.
Last updated July 22 2020 at 6:49 PM

Lakeshore at Preston

Open Now until 6pm
3700 Preston Rd · (931) 347-1916
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Savings
Now offering virtual touring options! Receive up to 1 MONTH FREE on select units and lease within 24-hours. *See a Leasing Associate for details.
logo
Fee Reduction
Now offering virtual touring options! Lease within 24-hours and receive a waived admin fee. *See a Leasing Associate for details.
Location

3700 Preston Rd, Plano, TX 75093

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 00213 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,005

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 01612 · Avail. Sep 21

$1,165

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 911 sqft

Unit 01317 · Avail. Sep 4

$1,175

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

See 14+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 01531 · Avail. Aug 16

$1,555

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1201 sqft

Unit 00932 · Avail. now

$1,685

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

Unit 01137 · Avail. now

$1,715

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1026 sqft

See 13+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Lakeshore at Preston.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
dishwasher
w/d hookup
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
business center
car wash area
carport
clubhouse
coffee bar
24hr gym
game room
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
trash valet
volleyball court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr laundry
alarm system
basketball court
bike storage
cc payments
conference room
courtyard
e-payments
fire pit
green community
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
lobby
online portal
package receiving
shuffle board
smoke-free community
yoga
Brick-by-brick, step-by-step your Lakeshore at Preston retreat was designed to capture an effortless lifestyle within the charmed confines of Plano, Texas. Offering a pathway between a serene setting and streamlined suburban way of life, Lakeshore at Preston features a desirable selection of newly renovated one and two-bedroom apartment homes.

Everything you aspire to achieve is well within reach. From admission to the area’s sought after Plano Independent School District to a convenient connection to the thriving Platinum Corridor and Legacy West Development. Allow yourself to envision what life could be like living in one of the Dallas’ most aspirational areas.

A modernized take on typical Plano apartments, Lakeshore at Preston is a destination in itself. The grounds feature two saltwater swimming pools, a private lake with a beachfront lounge, and expansive garden-style architecture throughout. Experience this detailed difference for yourself— plan a personal tour.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas
Application Fee: $75 per person, $125 for joint application
Deposit: $150-$250 with approved credit
Move-in Fees: $175 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $350 one time fee
rent: $20
restrictions: Aggressive breed restrictions.
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Lakeshore at Preston have any available units?
Lakeshore at Preston has 33 units available starting at $1,005 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does Lakeshore at Preston have?
Some of Lakeshore at Preston's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Lakeshore at Preston currently offering any rent specials?
Lakeshore at Preston is offering the following rent specials: Now offering virtual touring options! Receive up to 1 MONTH FREE on select units and lease within 24-hours. *See a Leasing Associate for details.
Is Lakeshore at Preston pet-friendly?
Yes, Lakeshore at Preston is pet friendly.
Does Lakeshore at Preston offer parking?
Yes, Lakeshore at Preston offers parking.
Does Lakeshore at Preston have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Lakeshore at Preston offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Lakeshore at Preston have a pool?
Yes, Lakeshore at Preston has a pool.
Does Lakeshore at Preston have accessible units?
Yes, Lakeshore at Preston has accessible units.
Does Lakeshore at Preston have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Lakeshore at Preston has units with dishwashers.
