177 Apartments for rent in Wylie, TX

Apartments for rent in Wylie, TX
Wiley, TX was one of the few towns in rural Texas (and the entire country for that matter) that actually grew during the Great Depression. The growth was due to a booming dairy farming industry in town, which was thriving to meet the needs of people in nearby big city Dallas. The town also started growing onions in the '30, which eventually turned into a huge cash crop for residents. Today, Wylie isn't known for its onions or its milk, but it is known for being a great suburban area of Dallas where many people live and commute into work in the nearby big city.
If you've decided that Wylie's the place you want to look for apartments for rent, grab onto your bootstraps and begin your hunt! You'll want to make sure you have all of necessary leasing documents in order to apply. What landlords require differs depending on the company, but in all likelihood, you'll need copies of your ID, bank statements, tax returns, proof of income, a letter of employment, letters of reference from former landlords, and maybe more! You'll also probably need to make a deposit in order to secure the apartment. Deposits can be big (like 3 times the monthly rent big), so be sure to save up before you begin looking for your home for rent in Wylie!
Before you move to a new town, it always helps to do research about the neighborhoods in town. This can help ensure that you don't waste time looking at places in neighborhoods where you wouldn't actually be happy living. To learn more about Wylie neighborhoods, check out the info below.
City Center: The center of Wylie is cut in half by highway 78. This makes it the most traveled through and commercial part of the city. You can find affordable hi rise apartments and one bedroom apartments in this neighborhood, and even 2 bedroom apartments if you're lucky. Living here will afford you easy access to restaurants, businesses and stores, too!
Western Wylie: Western Wylie is the most upscale neighborhood in all of Wylie. It's full of big homes with yards. This area is the most expensive place to find an apartment in Wylie, and probably the most difficult. It's mostly single family homes, anyway.
Eastern Wylie: This is the area in town farthest from Dallas. It's one of the least expensive areas in town, so if you find a home here, you'll probably be able to afford it. However, this area is quiet and residential so there's a chance you won't find too many apartments, and also a chance it's too quiet and sleepy.
Today, Wylie is essentially a commuter suburb of Dallas, TX. The cities are only 28 miles apart, which means it takes about a half hour to drive into town. And drive you will do; nearly everyone in Wylie has a car and they take it along Interstate 30 to get into the big city nearby. Once you're there, there are endless options for entertainment, dining and shopping. Sports fans can watch professional ball at Mavericks basketball games, Rangers Baseball games, Stars hockey games, FC Dallas soccer games and Cowboys football games. Arts lovers can check out the world-class Dallas Museum of Art, the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth, and Dallas theater Center, which produces new plays and old classics. For dining aficionados, the town has some of the best restaurants in the country. You can dine on authentic Mexican food at Javier's Gourmey Mexican or go way upscale with dinner at The French Room.
If you live in Wylie, though, you don't have to go into Dallas to have fun. There's plenty to do in town to keep you entertained and active. In-Sync Exotics is one of the most popular attractions in the area, especially for animal lovers. This is a rescue organization that takes care of exotic felines that were born in captivity and neglected or abused. At In-Sync, you can visit tigers, lions, lynxes, leopards, cougars, cheetahs, bobcats, servals, and ocelots.
If animals aren't your thing, there is plenty to do in town. Downtown Wylie has a historic district of beautiful old buildings to tour and shops to explore. There is also a beautiful park on Ballard Street, with playgrounds, picnic tables and more. For music lovers in Wylie there's the Wiley Opry. The Wylie Opry has been playing live shows for nearly 30 years, and country music and gospel lovers can come enjoy the music and sing along with their favorite tunes. Arts and culture lovers will also be happy to find the town even has its own movie theater, so you don't have to go very far to catch a good flick.