177 Apartments for rent in Wylie, TX

Know Your Neighborhoods

Before you move to a new town, it always helps to do research about the neighborhoods in town. This can help ensure that you don't waste time looking at places in neighborhoods where you wouldn't actually be happy living. To learn more about Wylie neighborhoods, check out the info below.

City Center: The center of Wylie is cut in half by highway 78. This makes it the most traveled through and commercial part of the city. You can find affordable hi rise apartments and one bedroom apartments in this neighborhood, and even 2 bedroom apartments if you're lucky. Living here will afford you easy access to restaurants, businesses and stores, too!

Western Wylie: Western Wylie is the most upscale neighborhood in all of Wylie. It's full of big homes with yards. This area is the most expensive place to find an apartment in Wylie, and probably the most difficult. It's mostly single family homes, anyway.

Eastern Wylie: This is the area in town farthest from Dallas. It's one of the least expensive areas in town, so if you find a home here, you'll probably be able to afford it. However, this area is quiet and residential so there's a chance you won't find too many apartments, and also a chance it's too quiet and sleepy.