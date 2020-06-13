Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 1:23 PM

177 Apartments for rent in Wylie, TX

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
16 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1272 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
15 Units Available
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1520 sqft
The Parc at Wylie can provide you with more than just your home. Our beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments offers spacious walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars, lofty nine foot ceilings, and washers & dryers in the units.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
60 Units Available
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way, Wylie, TX
Studio
$1,005
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1124 sqft
Style, substance, and comfortability are the pillars of quality living at Seventy8 and Westgate. Our extraordinary Wylie apartments are located at the intersection of Interstate 78 and S.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
7 Units Available
River Oaks Apartments
2000 Country Club Rd, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
967 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1185 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at River Oaks Apartments in Wylie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Results within 1 mile of Wylie
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
31 Units Available
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln, Sachse, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,007
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1475 sqft
Modern living near SR-78. Granite counters and designer kitchens. Walk-in closets. Community features clubhouse, game room and pool. Residents enjoy concierge service. Garage parking available.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr, Sachse, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,042
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1193 sqft
Discover Woodbridge Villas, the best kept secret in luxury apartments in Sachse, TX and newest addition to the Dayrise Residential family.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8277 Private Road 5397
8277 Private Road 5397, Collin County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,399
Wow!!! This exceptional home on about 3 acres with open concept floorplan, stunning pool and huge barn that has been completely updated all throughout. Granite & stainless kitchen island with walk-in butlers pantry. Split bedrooms with a gameroom.
Results within 5 miles of Wylie
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
38 Units Available
The Towers at Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,237
1550 sqft
Luxury living minutes from Downtown Rockwall. Beautiful craftsmanship throughout. A private indoor tanning facility, cyber lounge, multi-level parking and community events. Spacious interiors with resort-style amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
26 Units Available
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is near major employers and new shopping. Homes offer a patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, a breakfast bar and lots of storage. On-site amenities include grilling area, hot tubs and four pools.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
23 Units Available
Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR, Rowlett, TX
Studio
$981
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,167
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1092 sqft
Tree-lined neighborhood near Coyle Middle School and Herfurth Park. Two-story townhomes with designer finishes, wood-style flooring, private terraces, tile backsplashes, built-in USB ports, and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
28 Units Available
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court, Rowlett, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1255 sqft
Offering a series of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, this apartment complex provides amenities like granite countertops, ceiling fans, 2" faux wood blinds, and more. Select units offer islands and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
58 Units Available
The Mansions at Spring Creek
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1408 sqft
Numerous amenities including community events, gourmet coffee bars, concierge service and outdoor entertainment space. Located minutes from Spring Creek Forest Preserve. Eco-friendly, no-smoking environment. Spacious interiors.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
34 Units Available
Domain at the One Forty
4201 Bunker Hill Road, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,229
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,327
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1532 sqft
Located just off Interstate 90 for each access to Downtown Dallas. Modern apartment community boasting 140 acres of green space. On-site wellness center, social room, coffee bar and swimming pools.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
30 Units Available
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fitness center with cardio theater, free weights, spinning room. Luxury pool with lap lanes. Cabanas with cushioned lounge chairs. Generous in-home storage, with options like kitchen pantries and off-balcony storage in addition to walk-in closets with every floor plan.
Last updated June 13 at 12:40pm
9 Units Available
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1738 sqft
Close to Bob Woodruff Park, Colin County Community College and Walmart. Spacious townhome apartments including washer and dryer connections, covered parking and private fenced backyards.
Last updated June 13 at 12:44pm
15 Units Available
Maple Trail
315 N Greenville Ave, Allen, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,180
990 sqft
Welcome to Maple Trail Apartment Homes where you can experience true hospitality! Here we offer a great residential environment close to shopping, movies and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
74 Units Available
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave, Garland, TX
Studio
$885
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1146 sqft
Attractive apartment community featuring courtyards with foundations. Situated within walking distance of Firewheel Town Center. Amenities include hardwood-style floors, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with sundeck and fitness studio available on-site.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
20 Units Available
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$930
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amenities at the pet-friendly community include spacious closets, laundry connections and fully equipped kitchens. Conveniently located near George Bush Turnpike, with the Collin Creek Mall and Walmart just minutes away.
Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
$
15 Units Available
Shiloh Oaks
2379 Apollo Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
680 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,103
937 sqft
Luxury community with parking, pool, playground, and gym. Units include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and fireplace. This community is located in Garland, off N Garland Ave. and close to the Curtis Culwell Center.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
1 Unit Available
Lakeshore Villa
5304 Edgewater Dr, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$879
647 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Lake Ray Hubbard in Rowlett Texas, where a shimmering lake and intoxicating afternoon breeze are the essences of home at Lakeshore Villa Apartments.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
39 Units Available
The Hendry Apartment Homes
1759 W Campbell Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,291
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,579
1227 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,221
1833 sqft
This brand new luxury community offers stainless steel appliances and crown molding in their 16 different floor plans. Firewheel Town Center is minutes away. The pet-friendly community offers a rooftop pool and valet dry cleaning.
Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
5 Units Available
Waters Edge Villas
5501 Lakeview Pkwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,170
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
At Waters Edge Villas in Rowlett, TX we offer a 1, and 2 bedroom apartment homes. Our goal is to give residents more time to enjoy a community of friends, family and neighbors.
Last updated April 8 at 12:16am
239 Units Available
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1440 sqft
The brand-new Harmony Luxury Apartments offers an elevated way of living. Located in Rowlett, Texas on the George Bush Turnpike, Harmony delivers open and spacious one-, two,-, and three- bedroom apartment homes.

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
504 E Hazelwood Street
504 E Hazelwood St, Collin County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1380 sqft
Upgraded 2018 built apartment units that has quality features that other neighboring apartment Units don't - Superior kitchen and Bath cabinets,Stainless steel appliance. Situated on a quite street in the heart of Princeton.

Median Rent in Wylie

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Wylie is $1,097, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,363.
Studio
$920
1 Bed
$1,097
2 Beds
$1,363
3+ Beds
$1,848
City GuideWylie
Did you know? Wylie, Texas was once called Nickelville! Its first residents named it after a store there. Eventually, the store moved, and the name of the area was changed to Wiley.

Wiley, TX was one of the few towns in rural Texas (and the entire country for that matter) that actually grew during the Great Depression. The growth was due to a booming dairy farming industry in town, which was thriving to meet the needs of people in nearby big city Dallas. The town also started growing onions in the '30, which eventually turned into a huge cash crop for residents. Today, Wylie isn't known for its onions or its milk, but it is known for being a great suburban area of Dallas where many people live and commute into work in the nearby big city.

Moving to Wylie, TX

If you've decided that Wylie's the place you want to look for apartments for rent, grab onto your bootstraps and begin your hunt! You'll want to make sure you have all of necessary leasing documents in order to apply. What landlords require differs depending on the company, but in all likelihood, you'll need copies of your ID, bank statements, tax returns, proof of income, a letter of employment, letters of reference from former landlords, and maybe more! You'll also probably need to make a deposit in order to secure the apartment. Deposits can be big (like 3 times the monthly rent big), so be sure to save up before you begin looking for your home for rent in Wylie!

Know Your Neighborhoods

Before you move to a new town, it always helps to do research about the neighborhoods in town. This can help ensure that you don't waste time looking at places in neighborhoods where you wouldn't actually be happy living. To learn more about Wylie neighborhoods, check out the info below.

City Center: The center of Wylie is cut in half by highway 78. This makes it the most traveled through and commercial part of the city. You can find affordable hi rise apartments and one bedroom apartments in this neighborhood, and even 2 bedroom apartments if you're lucky. Living here will afford you easy access to restaurants, businesses and stores, too!

Western Wylie: Western Wylie is the most upscale neighborhood in all of Wylie. It's full of big homes with yards. This area is the most expensive place to find an apartment in Wylie, and probably the most difficult. It's mostly single family homes, anyway.

Eastern Wylie: This is the area in town farthest from Dallas. It's one of the least expensive areas in town, so if you find a home here, you'll probably be able to afford it. However, this area is quiet and residential so there's a chance you won't find too many apartments, and also a chance it's too quiet and sleepy.

Living in Wylie

Today, Wylie is essentially a commuter suburb of Dallas, TX. The cities are only 28 miles apart, which means it takes about a half hour to drive into town. And drive you will do; nearly everyone in Wylie has a car and they take it along Interstate 30 to get into the big city nearby. Once you're there, there are endless options for entertainment, dining and shopping. Sports fans can watch professional ball at Mavericks basketball games, Rangers Baseball games, Stars hockey games, FC Dallas soccer games and Cowboys football games. Arts lovers can check out the world-class Dallas Museum of Art, the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth, and Dallas theater Center, which produces new plays and old classics. For dining aficionados, the town has some of the best restaurants in the country. You can dine on authentic Mexican food at Javier's Gourmey Mexican or go way upscale with dinner at The French Room.

If you live in Wylie, though, you don't have to go into Dallas to have fun. There's plenty to do in town to keep you entertained and active. In-Sync Exotics is one of the most popular attractions in the area, especially for animal lovers. This is a rescue organization that takes care of exotic felines that were born in captivity and neglected or abused. At In-Sync, you can visit tigers, lions, lynxes, leopards, cougars, cheetahs, bobcats, servals, and ocelots.

If animals aren't your thing, there is plenty to do in town. Downtown Wylie has a historic district of beautiful old buildings to tour and shops to explore. There is also a beautiful park on Ballard Street, with playgrounds, picnic tables and more. For music lovers in Wylie there's the Wiley Opry. The Wylie Opry has been playing live shows for nearly 30 years, and country music and gospel lovers can come enjoy the music and sing along with their favorite tunes. Arts and culture lovers will also be happy to find the town even has its own movie theater, so you don't have to go very far to catch a good flick.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Wylie?
In Wylie, the median rent is $920 for a studio, $1,097 for a 1-bedroom, $1,363 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,848 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Wylie, check out our monthly Wylie Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Wylie?
Some of the colleges located in the Wylie area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Wylie?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Wylie from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.

