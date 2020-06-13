177 Apartments for rent in Wylie, TX

Living in Wylie

Today, Wylie is essentially a commuter suburb of Dallas, TX. The cities are only 28 miles apart, which means it takes about a half hour to drive into town. And drive you will do; nearly everyone in Wylie has a car and they take it along Interstate 30 to get into the big city nearby. Once you're there, there are endless options for entertainment, dining and shopping. Sports fans can watch professional ball at Mavericks basketball games, Rangers Baseball games, Stars hockey games, FC Dallas soccer games and Cowboys football games. Arts lovers can check out the world-class Dallas Museum of Art, the Kimbell Art Museum in Fort Worth, and Dallas theater Center, which produces new plays and old classics. For dining aficionados, the town has some of the best restaurants in the country. You can dine on authentic Mexican food at Javier's Gourmey Mexican or go way upscale with dinner at The French Room.

If you live in Wylie, though, you don't have to go into Dallas to have fun. There's plenty to do in town to keep you entertained and active. In-Sync Exotics is one of the most popular attractions in the area, especially for animal lovers. This is a rescue organization that takes care of exotic felines that were born in captivity and neglected or abused. At In-Sync, you can visit tigers, lions, lynxes, leopards, cougars, cheetahs, bobcats, servals, and ocelots.

If animals aren't your thing, there is plenty to do in town. Downtown Wylie has a historic district of beautiful old buildings to tour and shops to explore. There is also a beautiful park on Ballard Street, with playgrounds, picnic tables and more. For music lovers in Wylie there's the Wiley Opry. The Wylie Opry has been playing live shows for nearly 30 years, and country music and gospel lovers can come enjoy the music and sing along with their favorite tunes. Arts and culture lovers will also be happy to find the town even has its own movie theater, so you don't have to go very far to catch a good flick.