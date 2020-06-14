Apartment List
208 Apartments for rent in Plano, TX with garage

Plano apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and daily struggle... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 14 at 07:14am
21 Units Available
Heritage at Lakeside
5900 Baywater Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,424
1007 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,024
1504 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,174
1850 sqft
Cushioned lounge seating in poolside cabanas. Resident clubhouse with foosball, shuffleboard. Windows on at least two sides of all homes for abundant natural light. Walk to shopping and dining at LakeSide Market.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 14 at 07:09am
$
14 Units Available
Cottonwood Ridgeview
9100 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
898 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1275 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,860
1555 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Come home at last to Cottonwood Ridgeview apartments.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 14 at 06:30am
Coit-Ridgeview
10 Units Available
Kia Ora Park
9300 Coit Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1283 sqft
Outdoor lounge with flatscreen TV and fireplace. Resort-style pool and hot tub with brick water wall, landscaped pocket garden. Private one acre park. All floor plans have utility rooms and walk-in closets for ample storage throughout.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
11 Units Available
Sheridan Park
2001 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
737 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime central location close to downtown Plano and Highway 75. One-, two- and three-bedroom homes with private backyards, faux wood flooring, raised ceilings and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
88 Units Available
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,016
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1463 sqft
Situated alongside the President George Bush Turnpike, this brand new property makes it easy for residents to get wherever they're going. Onsite pool, coffee bar and clubhouse. Units have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
9 Units Available
Legends at Chase Oaks
701 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,015
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1199 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community in Plano within close proximity to Highways 75 and 121, and George Bush Turnpike. Pet-friendly apartment with on-site fitness center, swimming pool, playground and dog park. Includes oversized closets, vaulted ceilings and fireplace.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
22 Units Available
McDermott Place
8900 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,070
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,355
1178 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Recently updated homes with grand oval soaking tubs, designer finishes and built-in bookshelves. Enjoy a playground, cyber cafe and bike storage. Near gorgeous Russell Creek Park. Close to Highway 121.
Verified

1 of 73

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
58 Units Available
The Lincoln at Towne Square
8205 Towne Main Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$905
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,381
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,712
1425 sqft
Home-like interiors are just the beginning of the treats at Lincoln at Towne Square. The Plano luxury apartments feature granite counters and a dog park, plus easy access to the Rayburn Tollway and Highway 289.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
22 Units Available
Axis 3700
3700 Mapleshade Ln, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,105
630 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,250
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1167 sqft
Distinct homes within a short distance of University of Texas at Dallas. Community highlights include a dog park, conference room and pool. Close to Gleneagles Country Club.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
17 Units Available
Fox Trails
6300 Roundrock Trl, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$885
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1465 sqft
Spacious 1-2 bedroom apartments include walk-in closets, private balconies or patios, in-unit washers and dryers, and wood vinyl flooring. Residents enjoy a poolside fitness center and cyber cafe on the premises.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
48 Units Available
The Huntington
4925 Rasor Blvd, Plano, TX
Studio
$945
611 sqft
1 Bedroom
$986
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,507
1212 sqft
Pet-friendly upscale living with swimming pool, fitness center and on-site nature path. Nest Wi-Fi and keyless entry in every home. Easy access to the Sam Rayburn Tollway.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
39 Units Available
23Hundred at Ridgeview
2300 Kathryn Ln, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,030
894 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
1205 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,805
1539 sqft
This pet-friendly community features a clubhouse, concierge, hot tub and garage parking. Residents can walk right over to the Ridgeview Ranch Golf Course. Units feature hardwood flooring, washer/dryer hookup and a fireplace.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
$
23 Units Available
Avalon at Chase Oaks
801 Legacy Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$987
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
1017 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,623
1170 sqft
Welcome home to the heart of Plano, Texas, at Avalon at Chase Oaks Apartment Homes. Our prime location is minutes from highways 75 and 121. Enjoy nearby shopping, dining and nightlife.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
23 Units Available
Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,569
995 sqft
Nestled in a bucolic setting is Camden Legacy Creek, home to spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes. Pet-friendly residences feature resort-style pools, outdoor living areas and stainless-steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
28 Units Available
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1245 sqft
Resort-style community with a relaxing courtyard, BBQ/grill area for outdoor dining, pool table and swimming pool. Located near West Plano shopping and dining. Private garages and patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
39 Units Available
Aura One 90
680 Executive Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,127
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,464
1170 sqft
Spacious apartments with large living rooms, in-unit laundry and ice-makers. Community includes a fire pit, dog park and pool. Car charging stations available. Near the Spring Creek Natural Area. By President George Bush Turnpike.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
33 Units Available
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave, Plano, TX
Studio
$1,135
473 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,390
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1187 sqft
Windsor Metro West redefines glamour. From exceptional amenities and services to master-designed floor plans that answer your need for lavish comfort, our luxury apartments have it all.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
19 Units Available
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,084
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1270 sqft
Home-style one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, granite counters, hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry, pet-friendly. Enjoy pool, spa, fitness center, internet cafe. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
52 Units Available
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
830 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1416 sqft
Residents have many amenities, including a hot tub, volleyball court, gym and media room, to enjoy at this property. Plenty of shopping and dining options at Headquarters Village. Units include hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
$
23 Units Available
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$921
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,241
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans and ample storage space. Play tennis and volleyball on site. Enjoy access to a laundry center, gym and lobby. Near Lone Star Park. By Central Expressway.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
Willow Bend
23 Units Available
The Parker
4701 Charles Pl, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,447
867 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1433 sqft
Sleek townhomes with a fireplace, ceiling fans and spacious designs. Parking available on site. Community amenities include a gym and fitness center. Close to Gleneagles Country Club. Near Preston Towne Crossing for convenient shopping.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 14 at 06:25am
28 Units Available
Villas at Legacy
5301 W Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,061
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,429
1546 sqft
The Villas at Legacy are conveniently located near Plano's premier destination, the Shops at Legacy.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 03:53pm
12 Units Available
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
839 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,455
1155 sqft
Luxury amenities like garden tub, vaulted ceilings and built-in bookcases. Property offers special features including a pool, gym, cafe and clubhouse. Right off Independence Highway and close to Willow Bend Mall and Shops of Legacy.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
7 Units Available
Horizon at Premier
3409 Premier Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,400
635 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,825
962 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,185
1236 sqft
Contemporary homes with front porches and high-end finishes. Pet friendly. Gated entry. 24-hour maintenance available. Enjoy nature at nearby Oak Point Park and Nature Preserve, and get daily necessities at Ruisseau Village. By Highway 75.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in Plano, TX

Plano apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

