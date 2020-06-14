Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020

126 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Plano, TX

Last updated June 14
23 Units Available
Camden Legacy Creek
6400 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,089
716 sqft
Nestled in a bucolic setting is Camden Legacy Creek, home to spacious 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes. Pet-friendly residences feature resort-style pools, outdoor living areas and stainless-steel appliances.
Last updated June 14
$
86 Units Available
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,016
691 sqft
Situated alongside the President George Bush Turnpike, this brand new property makes it easy for residents to get wherever they're going. Onsite pool, coffee bar and clubhouse. Units have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 14
8 Units Available
Summers Crossing Apartments
1500 Preston Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$931
761 sqft
On-site management, maintenance, and laundry facilities. Covered parking included. Wooden picnic deck. Under a mile to President George Bush Turnpike.
Last updated June 14
$
20 Units Available
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,084
878 sqft
Home-style one- and two-bedroom apartments with modern kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, vaulted ceilings, granite counters, hardwood floors, granite counters, in-unit laundry, pet-friendly. Enjoy pool, spa, fitness center, internet cafe. Easy access to shopping, dining, entertainment.
Last updated June 14
$
52 Units Available
Mission Gate
8025 Ohio Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
830 sqft
Residents have many amenities, including a hot tub, volleyball court, gym and media room, to enjoy at this property. Plenty of shopping and dining options at Headquarters Village. Units include hardwood flooring.
Last updated June 14
$
23 Units Available
Hunters Glen
6400 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$921
832 sqft
Cozy apartment homes with fully equipped kitchens, ceiling fans and ample storage space. Play tennis and volleyball on site. Enjoy access to a laundry center, gym and lobby. Near Lone Star Park. By Central Expressway.
Last updated June 13
12 Units Available
Independence Crossing
6501 Independence Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
839 sqft
Luxury amenities like garden tub, vaulted ceilings and built-in bookcases. Property offers special features including a pool, gym, cafe and clubhouse. Right off Independence Highway and close to Willow Bend Mall and Shops of Legacy.
Last updated June 14
$
Downtown Plano
41 Units Available
Bel Air Downtown
1410 K Ave Suite 1105A, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,025
703 sqft
Bel Air Downtown is located at 1410 K Avenue Suite #1105A Plano, TX and is managed by American Communities. Bel Air Downtown offers Studio to 2 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 497 to 1324 sq.ft.
Last updated June 14
27 Units Available
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
821 sqft
Riachi at One21 is conveniently located in the Plano/Frisco area of the Metroplex. Their recently renovated units have stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, and walk-in closets that are both luxurious and spacious.
Last updated June 14
$
15 Units Available
Collin Creek Apartment Homes
2301 Pebble Vale Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$926
750 sqft
Convenience meets comfort with easy access to 75 and apartments featuring 9-foot ceilings, designer two-tone paint, and breakfast bars. Relax at one of the two swimming pools or the 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated June 14
38 Units Available
Giovanna
1800 E Spring Creek Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,045
762 sqft
Conveniently located just off Central Expressway and close to restaurants, shops and nightlife. Four resort-style pools, large fitness center and steam sauna. Luxury apartment with built-in bookshelves and 9-foot ceilings.
Last updated June 14
10 Units Available
The Wellington at Willow Bend
3200 Parkwood Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
658 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring high ceilings and full appliances. Pool, state-of-the- art gym on-site. Conveniently located near the Dallas North Tollway to the Metroplex, The Shops at Willow Bend, Legacy Town Center and Stonebriar.
Last updated June 14
$
Willow Bend
17 Units Available
Towns of Chapel Hill
6201 Chapel Hill Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
809 sqft
Perfect location for commuters with easy access to North Dallas Tollway and President George Bush Turnpike. Residents enjoy units with patio/balcony, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Community has pool, trash valet and hot tub.
Last updated June 14
8 Units Available
Steeplechase Apartments
7301 Alma Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
765 sqft
Residents live in units with dishwasher, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. Community also offers parking, pool, gym and BBQ grill. Great location for commuters, just minutes from I-75.
Last updated June 14
Downtown Plano
23 Units Available
Junction 15
930 E 15th St, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,157
839 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments in historic downtown Plano, TX. Walk to shopping, dining, and entertainment. Pet-friendly living with modern kitchens, granite counters, in-unit laundry, patio/balcony. Easy access to Central Expressway and public transit.
Last updated June 14
28 Units Available
Tribeca
8401 Memorial Lane, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$965
832 sqft
Resort-style community with a relaxing courtyard, BBQ/grill area for outdoor dining, pool table and swimming pool. Located near West Plano shopping and dining. Private garages and patio/balcony.
Last updated June 14
33 Units Available
Windsor Metro West
8055 Windrose Ave, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,390
810 sqft
Windsor Metro West redefines glamour. From exceptional amenities and services to master-designed floor plans that answer your need for lavish comfort, our luxury apartments have it all.
Last updated June 14
27 Units Available
Carrington Park
3001 Communications Pkwy, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$895
788 sqft
Modern homes with walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood style flooring. Enjoy a business center, resort style pool and fitness facility on site. Just a stone's throw from the Shops at Willow Bend Mall.
Last updated June 14
Ridgeview Ranch
21 Units Available
Ranch at Ridgeview
2901 Ridgeview Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$985
754 sqft
Welcome to The Ranch! A beautiful, gated community, located just off of Highway 121 in Plano. We are nestled among residential neighborhoods and within walking distance to a community golf course.
Last updated June 14
$
34 Units Available
Thornbury at Chase Oaks
7101 Chase Oaks Blvd, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
778 sqft
Welcome home to Thornbury at Chase Oaks, a luxurious way of life.
Last updated June 14
50 Units Available
Alexan Legacy Central
6550 Chase Oaks Boulevard, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,275
761 sqft
Our leasing office has gone virtual and we are temporarily ceasing all in-person property tours. Instead, we invite you to use our website to explore our community virtually and call or email us to lease online.
Last updated June 14
$
79 Units Available
Alta 289
7950 Preston Road, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,304
762 sqft
WE ARE NOW TOURING VIRTUALLY! Call, Text or Email to Schedule Your Tour!
Last updated June 14
Downtown Plano
38 Units Available
Bel Air K Station
1045 15th Pl Ste.159, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
735 sqft
Residents at this community can enjoy two swimming pools, dog park, courtyard and professional business center. Located only 30 minutes from the Dallas Metro, residents also have easy access to Highway 75. Furnished units.
Last updated June 14
$
86 Units Available
Morada Plano
1009 14th Street, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,226
755 sqft
Welcome to Morada Plano, luxury living at its finest located within the Plano Arts District and Historic Downtown Plano.

June 2020 Plano Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Plano Rent Report. Plano rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Plano rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Plano rents declined significantly over the past month

Plano rents have declined 0.4% over the past month, but have increased slightly by 1.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Plano stand at $1,176 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,461 for a two-bedroom. This is the fourth straight month that the city has seen rent decreases after an increase in January. Plano's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.6%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across the Dallas Metro

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Plano, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Dallas metro, 9 of them have seen prices rise. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • McKinney has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,453, while one-bedrooms go for $1,170.
    • Over the past month, Irving has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 0.4%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,242, while one-bedrooms go for $999.
    • Dallas proper has the least expensive rents in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,136; rents decreased 0.2% over the past month but were up 1.1% over the past year.
    • Plano has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Dallas metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,461; rents went down 0.4% over the past month but rose 1.0% over the past year.

    Many large cities nationwide show more affordable rents compared to Plano

    As rents have increased marginally in Plano, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Compared to most large cities across the country, Plano is less affordable for renters.

    • Rents increased slightly in other cities across the state, with Texas as a whole logging rent growth of 0.6% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 1.3% in Austin and 0.1% in Houston.
    • Plano's median two-bedroom rent of $1,461 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 1.0% increase in Plano.
    • While Plano's rents rose marginally over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Los Angeles (-0.1%).
    • Renters will generally find more expensive prices in Plano than most large cities. For example, Houston has a median 2BR rent of $1,030, where Plano is nearly one-and-a-half times that price.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Dallas
    $910
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    1.1%
    Fort Worth
    $930
    $1,150
    0
    0
    Arlington
    $1,020
    $1,270
    0.1%
    1.6%
    Plano
    $1,180
    $1,460
    -0.4%
    1%
    Garland
    $1,010
    $1,260
    0.2%
    0.8%
    Irving
    $1,000
    $1,240
    -0.4%
    1.3%
    Grand Prairie
    $1,030
    $1,280
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Mesquite
    $1,100
    $1,370
    0
    1.5%
    McKinney
    $1,170
    $1,450
    0.2%
    1.8%
    Carrollton
    $1,120
    $1,390
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Frisco
    $1,290
    $1,600
    -0.4%
    1.2%
    Denton
    $880
    $1,090
    0
    1.6%
    Richardson
    $1,060
    $1,320
    -0.8%
    -0.1%
    Lewisville
    $1,040
    $1,290
    0.3%
    2.6%
    Allen
    $1,260
    $1,560
    -0.4%
    0.1%
    Flower Mound
    $1,840
    $2,280
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    North Richland Hills
    $1,100
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    0.6%
    Mansfield
    $1,240
    $1,540
    -0.1%
    2.2%
    Euless
    $1,020
    $1,260
    -0.4%
    1.7%
    DeSoto
    $990
    $1,230
    0.3%
    0.7%
    Bedford
    $1,070
    $1,330
    0.1%
    4%
    Grapevine
    $1,080
    $1,340
    -0.5%
    -0.5%
    Cedar Hill
    $1,260
    $1,560
    0.1%
    3.5%
    Haltom City
    $790
    $980
    0
    -0.4%
    Wylie
    $1,100
    $1,360
    0.3%
    3.9%
    Keller
    $1,380
    $1,720
    -0.3%
    -0.3%
    Coppell
    $1,280
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    0.9%
    Duncanville
    $1,000
    $1,250
    0.1%
    1.8%
    Rockwall
    $1,470
    $1,820
    0.5%
    7.3%
    Hurst
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.1%
    1.4%
    Burleson
    $1,130
    $1,410
    0.1%
    -1.3%
    The Colony
    $1,210
    $1,510
    0.1%
    2.8%
    Waxahachie
    $940
    $1,170
    -0.3%
    2.7%
    Little Elm
    $1,230
    $1,530
    -0.6%
    4.2%
    Weatherford
    $910
    $1,130
    0
    0.6%
    Sachse
    $1,070
    $1,340
    1.7%
    -1.1%
    Midlothian
    $1,060
    $1,320
    0.6%
    3.7%
    Addison
    $980
    $1,220
    -0.9%
    -2.9%
    Prosper
    $1,370
    $1,700
    2%
    0.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

