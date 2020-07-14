Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel w/d hookup bathtub oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse courtyard dog grooming area elevator 24hr gym parking pool bike storage garage package receiving internet access lobby new construction online portal

Welcome to Morada Plano, luxury living at its finest located within the Plano Arts District and Historic Downtown Plano. Morada Plano consists of two 5-story brick buildings, where you have the option to choose from Junior one bedroom, one bedroom and two bedroom apartment homes. Each of our apartments in Plano are beautifully designed with superior finishes such as quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood-panel flooring, and so much more!



Each of our apartments in downtown Plano offers high-level interior amenities. Show off your luxurious lifestyle with superior finishes like wood-panel flooring, private balconies, and your own in-home washer and dryer. Show off your culinary skills in your beautiful kitchen designed with quartz countertops and a kitchen island. Stainless steel appliances are a staple throughout every kitchen at our apartments community.



Enjoy an exceptional amenity package where you have access to a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, gorgeous la