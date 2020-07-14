All apartments in Plano
Find more places like Morada Plano.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Plano, TX
/
Morada Plano
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

Morada Plano

Open Now until 6pm
1009 14th Street · (972) 645-2864
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Plano
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1009 14th Street, Plano, TX 88101

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 108 · Avail. now

$1,226

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 602 sqft

Unit 008 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,262

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 604 sqft

Unit 305 · Avail. now

$1,319

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

See 52+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 143 · Avail. now

$1,847

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1078 sqft

Unit 126 · Avail. now

$2,194

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

Unit 226 · Avail. now

$2,204

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1123 sqft

See 18+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Morada Plano.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
w/d hookup
bathtub
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
courtyard
dog grooming area
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool
bike storage
garage
package receiving
internet access
lobby
new construction
online portal
Welcome to Morada Plano, luxury living at its finest located within the Plano Arts District and Historic Downtown Plano. Morada Plano consists of two 5-story brick buildings, where you have the option to choose from Junior one bedroom, one bedroom and two bedroom apartment homes. Each of our apartments in Plano are beautifully designed with superior finishes such as quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood-panel flooring, and so much more!

Each of our apartments in downtown Plano offers high-level interior amenities. Show off your luxurious lifestyle with superior finishes like wood-panel flooring, private balconies, and your own in-home washer and dryer. Show off your culinary skills in your beautiful kitchen designed with quartz countertops and a kitchen island. Stainless steel appliances are a staple throughout every kitchen at our apartments community.

Enjoy an exceptional amenity package where you have access to a 24-hour state-of-the-art fitness center, gorgeous la

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6, 9, 12, 13 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $75 Per Applicant
Deposit: $300-1 month rent
Move-in Fees: Admin fee: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Pest control: $5/month
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $25/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breed
Parking Details: Underground parking: $35/month. Covered lot. Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Morada Plano have any available units?
Morada Plano has 76 units available starting at $1,226 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Plano, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Plano Rent Report.
What amenities does Morada Plano have?
Some of Morada Plano's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Morada Plano currently offering any rent specials?
Morada Plano is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Morada Plano pet-friendly?
Yes, Morada Plano is pet friendly.
Does Morada Plano offer parking?
Yes, Morada Plano offers parking.
Does Morada Plano have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Morada Plano offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Morada Plano have a pool?
Yes, Morada Plano has a pool.
Does Morada Plano have accessible units?
No, Morada Plano does not have accessible units.
Does Morada Plano have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Morada Plano has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Morada Plano?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Highpoint Apartments and Townhomes
6533 E Medalist Cir
Plano, TX 75023
Bellevue at Spring Creek
2401 W Spring Creek Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Creekside at Legacy
6300 Windcrest Dr
Plano, TX 75024
The Westside Apartment Homes
1515 Rio Grande Dr
Plano, TX 75075
The Place At Harvestree
5401 Independence Pkwy
Plano, TX 75023
Bel Air Plano
3500 Hillridge Dr
Plano, TX 75074
Marquette at Preston Park
4701 Preston Park Blvd
Plano, TX 75093
Riachi at ONE21
9600 Coit Rd
Plano, TX 75025

Similar Pages

Plano 1 BedroomsPlano 2 Bedrooms
Plano Dog Friendly ApartmentsPlano Pet Friendly Places
Plano Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXIrving, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Willow BendStratford Estates
Downtown Plano

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity