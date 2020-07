Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony w/d hookup dishwasher hardwood floors granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center car charging community garden dog park parking garage internet access package receiving trash valet elevator pool gym bbq/grill carport clubhouse coffee bar fire pit game room media room pool table

Aura One90 brings inspired living to an ideal location. Enjoy a selection of spacious and modern one- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes and live within minutes from numerous dining and entertainment options in the heart of Plano. Our community provides state-of-the-art amenities for residents and superior service. Refresh your view on apartment living. Reside at Aura One90.