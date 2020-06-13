166 Apartments for rent in Sachse, TX📍
Though the story of Sachse's founder, William Sachse, losing land due to signing the bond of a convict who would eventually flee makes the town sound dangerous and exhilarating, the story of the town being founded around a cotton mill expresses its level of danger a bit more. Sachse, though it has a relatively dense population, actually is a quaint little city where people can sit back and relax. The city's website literally brags about the winner of the state's backhoe competition living there. Yeah, it's that kind of exciting.
Whether you're looking for rental properties, a house boat or even a place to park an RV, Sachse has what you're looking for. Seriously, lots of people live in RVs here. How could you not love that? Even with all of these options, though, you need to put in a little preparation before making the move. It's not as if you're picking out a new couch; you're literally picking out what could prove to be your new home for years. Well, unless you're going to do a month to month lease, and then you can play it by ear. And heck, if you don't like the place you move into, there's always the RV!
When to start looking
Those thinking of moving to Sachse would do well to start looking for their new home at least 2-3 months in advance. In reality, it could take some time to find a vacant home, and this is especially the case if you're really anal retentive. Seriously, the renters in the city only make up about 10% of the entire population, so you're heading to a place that's so popular that renters just end up buying places. Fortunately, you can try out the property rentals in the area and see just how much you'll love it before committing to this little corner of The Lone Star State.
When to make the move
Many cities have certain times of the year that would just be better not to move in during. Who in the world, for instance, would move to a beachfront property during the summer? Too many tourists, genius! Fortunately, this isn't really an issue in Sachse. The biggest event going on the majority of the time in this city is classes at the local library. Now if you're looking for comfort, you might as well avoid July and August. The average high temperatures can top out around 95 degrees, and who wants to carry in a television in that type of heat?
What to bring with you
Didn't we mention that only one out of 10 Sachse residents are renters? That means landlords that do have places to spare, even if it's just a few studio apartments in Sachse, and can be really picky when choosing tenants. Because of this, you need to bring your A-game. Come prepared with personal references, including those from prior landlords, and even a background and credit check. Proof of income is also important, and in the end, you may just be deemed suitable to live in this peaceful community.
Sachse sounds relatively relaxing, and in reality, that's because it is. In fact, it's one of the main draws. It's not a huge city, it's not packed to high heaven and it doesn't get flooded with tourists at any given point during the year. With that in mind, you should consider the following areas around town. Just like the rest of the city, you should be able to catch a break in Sachse's neighborhoods.
Southern Sachse: There's not a lot going on in this neighborhood; even less than in the other areas. You do have nearby Bunker Hill Park, though; and if you want to check out the surrounding areas, the President George Bush Turnpike makes it easy. Watch it, though; it's a toll road!
Eastern Area: Want to break away from the rental apts and feel classy for a bit? Well the Woodbridge Golf Club should make this easy. This and a ton of little waterways in the area make it really appealing.
West: Western Sachse, also relatively uninhabited as far as cities goes, at least has a bit of fun to be had. Heading over the Mambo Dallas will result in you heading out with a bit of Salsa in your step. The locals may just think you're cool if you manage this quickly.
North: Even if you don't live in northern Sachse, you're likely to at least visit. This is where a bunch of your shops will be. Head just a little further north, and you'll find a Super Target. That's right, super!
Okay, okay... so one of the highlights of Sachse history is a roof flying off of an onion shed, but that doesn't mean that there aren't still awesome things to do while living there. You just got to look harder than usual, but trust the fact that, once you're a local, you'll find plenty to keep you occupied.
Nearby Everything
So Sachse sounds boring to you? What if we told you you're less than half an hour from Dallas? Oh yeah, that changes everything now, doesn't it?
Water Fun
With Lake Ray Hubbard conveniently located nearby, which you can easily reach on the turnpike, you can get away from the Texas heat with some water fun. Feel like driving further? Hit 78 and visit Lavon Lake.
Awesome Movie Night
No need to hit up the Redbox. The Plaza Theater is literally only about a five minute drive!