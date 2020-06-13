166 Apartments for rent in Sachse, TX

Apartment List
1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
31 Units Available
Olympus Woodbridge
7700 Cody Ln, Sachse, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,007
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,713
1475 sqft
Modern living near SR-78. Granite counters and designer kitchens. Walk-in closets. Community features clubhouse, game room and pool. Residents enjoy concierge service. Garage parking available.
Verified

1 of 97

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
Woodbridge Villas
7920 Country Club Dr, Sachse, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,042
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,232
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,408
1193 sqft
Discover Woodbridge Villas, the best kept secret in luxury apartments in Sachse, TX and newest addition to the Dayrise Residential family.
Results within 1 mile of Sachse
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
74 Units Available
Parkside at Firewheel Apartments
305 River Fern Ave, Garland, TX
Studio
$885
497 sqft
1 Bedroom
$920
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1146 sqft
Attractive apartment community featuring courtyards with foundations. Situated within walking distance of Firewheel Town Center. Amenities include hardwood-style floors, ceiling fans and walk-in closets. Swimming pool with sundeck and fitness studio available on-site.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated April 8 at 12:16am
239 Units Available
Harmony
11010 Harmony Hill Ln, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$968
697 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,980
1440 sqft
The brand-new Harmony Luxury Apartments offers an elevated way of living. Located in Rowlett, Texas on the George Bush Turnpike, Harmony delivers open and spacious one-, two,-, and three- bedroom apartment homes.
Results within 5 miles of Sachse
Verified

1 of 2

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
14 Units Available
Alta Spring Creek
6310 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
Studio
$1,069
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,180
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1193 sqft
Set in a refreshing landscape, Alta Spring Creek's relaxed, modern living spaces deliver on the promise of a down-to-earth lifestyle without the long commute.
Verified

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
16 Units Available
The Villas at Wylie
600 Woodbridge Pkwy, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$960
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,777
1272 sqft
Just steps from Founder's Park and close to the theater, dozens of restaurants and Woodbridge Crossing shopping center. This pet-friendly community offers everything you need, including a clubhouse, media room, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
38 Units Available
The Towers at Spring Creek
6305 N President George Bush Hwy, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,032
728 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1161 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,237
1550 sqft
Luxury living minutes from Downtown Rockwall. Beautiful craftsmanship throughout. A private indoor tanning facility, cyber lounge, multi-level parking and community events. Spacious interiors with resort-style amenities.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
26 Units Available
Stoneleigh on Spring Creek
5501 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$956
732 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This pet-friendly community is near major employers and new shopping. Homes offer a patio or balcony, 9-foot ceilings, a breakfast bar and lots of storage. On-site amenities include grilling area, hot tubs and four pools.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:17pm
$
12 Units Available
Spring Pointe
3501 N Jupiter Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,110
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
955 sqft
Take a self-guided tour today or connect with us for a virtual tour. Spring Pointe is a pet-friendly community featuring newly renovated and spacious one bedrooms and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 81

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
Freeman
68 Units Available
Jefferson Woodlands
4501 North Garland Avenue, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,292
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,683
1229 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,078
1410 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment. Jefferson Woodlands features the newest lakeside apartments for rent in Garland, TX.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
Crowley Park
23 Units Available
Canterbury Courts
2600 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,065
719 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,401
1046 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,704
1214 sqft
Located close to freeways US 75 and 190 as well as UT, shopping malls and restaurants. Full-size W/D connections, private patios/balconies and huge tubs. Media room, cafe and swimming pool on premises.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:33pm
37 Units Available
Equinox on the Park
6200 N Shiloh Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,075
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,120
1117 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,970
1274 sqft
Just minutes from the Firewheel Town Center area. On-site fitness facility, pet play area, two pools and a business center. Garages provided. Homes offer spacious layouts, washer and dryer connections, and vaulted ceilings.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:02pm
$
123 Units Available
The Mansions on the Lake
1600 N President George Bush Hwy, Rowlett, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,301
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,626
1218 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,406
1539 sqft
Welcome home to the Mansions on the Lake! Coming home to resort-style living means every dayfeels like a holiday. Whether its a refreshing swimafter work or a weekend pool party, time spent outsideis genuinely relaxing.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
23 Units Available
Village of Rowlett
4500 SOUTHRIDGE DR, Rowlett, TX
Studio
$981
634 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,167
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1092 sqft
Tree-lined neighborhood near Coyle Middle School and Herfurth Park. Two-story townhomes with designer finishes, wood-style flooring, private terraces, tile backsplashes, built-in USB ports, and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 61

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
15 Units Available
Parc at Wylie
1315 W Brown St, Wylie, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,044
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,434
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1520 sqft
The Parc at Wylie can provide you with more than just your home. Our beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments offers spacious walk-in closets, gourmet kitchens with breakfast bars, lofty nine foot ceilings, and washers & dryers in the units.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 12:25pm
49 Units Available
Pecan Knoll
1051 E Centerville Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$835
671 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,220
952 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1186 sqft
Welcome to Pecan Knoll and Broadway Manor Apartments in Garland, Texas! When you step into our community, you will feel the charm of our peaceful atmosphere immediately.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:50pm
28 Units Available
Terra Lago
9701 Terra Lago Court, Rowlett, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,140
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1255 sqft
Offering a series of one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans, this apartment complex provides amenities like granite countertops, ceiling fans, 2" faux wood blinds, and more. Select units offer islands and walk-in closets.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
86 Units Available
Gateway Crossing
380 Vistacourt Dr, Plano, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,016
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,312
1283 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1463 sqft
Situated alongside the President George Bush Turnpike, this brand new property makes it easy for residents to get wherever they're going. Onsite pool, coffee bar and clubhouse. Units have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
58 Units Available
The Mansions at Spring Creek
6221 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$997
683 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,492
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,859
1408 sqft
Numerous amenities including community events, gourmet coffee bars, concierge service and outdoor entertainment space. Located minutes from Spring Creek Forest Preserve. Eco-friendly, no-smoking environment. Spacious interiors.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
60 Units Available
Seventy8 & Westgate
960 Westgate Way, Wylie, TX
Studio
$1,005
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,070
879 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1124 sqft
Style, substance, and comfortability are the pillars of quality living at Seventy8 and Westgate. Our extraordinary Wylie apartments are located at the intersection of Interstate 78 and S.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
$
30 Units Available
Breckinridge Point
4250 E Renner Rd, Richardson, TX
1 Bedroom
$970
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1106 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Fitness center with cardio theater, free weights, spinning room. Luxury pool with lap lanes. Cabanas with cushioned lounge chairs. Generous in-home storage, with options like kitchen pantries and off-balcony storage in addition to walk-in closets with every floor plan.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 01:06pm
$
Apollo
25 Units Available
Nova Park Apartment Homes
4622 N Jupiter Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$945
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,285
990 sqft
Quality apartment homes with modern espresso cabinetry, gourmet kitchens and a private patio/balcony. Enjoy a coffee cafe, jogging trail and business center on-site. Near Spring Creek Forest Preserve.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:40pm
Briarwood
9 Units Available
Shiloh Park Townhomes
3500 E Park Blvd, Plano, TX
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1450 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,672
1738 sqft
Close to Bob Woodruff Park, Colin County Community College and Walmart. Spacious townhome apartments including washer and dryer connections, covered parking and private fenced backyards.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
8 Units Available
Landmark at Spring Creek Apartment Homes
1802 Apollo Rd, Garland, TX
1 Bedroom
$876
698 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,239
1006 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,414
1095 sqft
Cozy interior amenities include in-home fireplaces, custom accent wall, fully-equipped kitchens, and spacious layouts. Relax at home with two swimming pools, a dog park, and 24-hour laundry facility.

Median Rent in Sachse

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Sachse is $1,074, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,335.
Studio
$901
1 Bed
$1,074
2 Beds
$1,335
3+ Beds
$1,810
City GuideSachse
Sachse: The town that started out with a land purchase by a 25-year-old man, and one that began growing when that man had to sell acres of land to cover the bond of a fleeing convict.

Though the story of Sachse's founder, William Sachse, losing land due to signing the bond of a convict who would eventually flee makes the town sound dangerous and exhilarating, the story of the town being founded around a cotton mill expresses its level of danger a bit more. Sachse, though it has a relatively dense population, actually is a quaint little city where people can sit back and relax. The city's website literally brags about the winner of the state's backhoe competition living there. Yeah, it's that kind of exciting.

Moving to Sachse

Whether you're looking for rental properties, a house boat or even a place to park an RV, Sachse has what you're looking for. Seriously, lots of people live in RVs here. How could you not love that? Even with all of these options, though, you need to put in a little preparation before making the move. It's not as if you're picking out a new couch; you're literally picking out what could prove to be your new home for years. Well, unless you're going to do a month to month lease, and then you can play it by ear. And heck, if you don't like the place you move into, there's always the RV!

When to start looking

Those thinking of moving to Sachse would do well to start looking for their new home at least 2-3 months in advance. In reality, it could take some time to find a vacant home, and this is especially the case if you're really anal retentive. Seriously, the renters in the city only make up about 10% of the entire population, so you're heading to a place that's so popular that renters just end up buying places. Fortunately, you can try out the property rentals in the area and see just how much you'll love it before committing to this little corner of The Lone Star State.

When to make the move

Many cities have certain times of the year that would just be better not to move in during. Who in the world, for instance, would move to a beachfront property during the summer? Too many tourists, genius! Fortunately, this isn't really an issue in Sachse. The biggest event going on the majority of the time in this city is classes at the local library. Now if you're looking for comfort, you might as well avoid July and August. The average high temperatures can top out around 95 degrees, and who wants to carry in a television in that type of heat?

What to bring with you

Didn't we mention that only one out of 10 Sachse residents are renters? That means landlords that do have places to spare, even if it's just a few studio apartments in Sachse, and can be really picky when choosing tenants. Because of this, you need to bring your A-game. Come prepared with personal references, including those from prior landlords, and even a background and credit check. Proof of income is also important, and in the end, you may just be deemed suitable to live in this peaceful community.

Sachse Neighborhoods

Sachse sounds relatively relaxing, and in reality, that's because it is. In fact, it's one of the main draws. It's not a huge city, it's not packed to high heaven and it doesn't get flooded with tourists at any given point during the year. With that in mind, you should consider the following areas around town. Just like the rest of the city, you should be able to catch a break in Sachse's neighborhoods.

Southern Sachse: There's not a lot going on in this neighborhood; even less than in the other areas. You do have nearby Bunker Hill Park, though; and if you want to check out the surrounding areas, the President George Bush Turnpike makes it easy. Watch it, though; it's a toll road!

Eastern Area: Want to break away from the rental apts and feel classy for a bit? Well the Woodbridge Golf Club should make this easy. This and a ton of little waterways in the area make it really appealing.

West: Western Sachse, also relatively uninhabited as far as cities goes, at least has a bit of fun to be had. Heading over the Mambo Dallas will result in you heading out with a bit of Salsa in your step. The locals may just think you're cool if you manage this quickly.

North: Even if you don't live in northern Sachse, you're likely to at least visit. This is where a bunch of your shops will be. Head just a little further north, and you'll find a Super Target. That's right, super!

Living in Sachse

Okay, okay... so one of the highlights of Sachse history is a roof flying off of an onion shed, but that doesn't mean that there aren't still awesome things to do while living there. You just got to look harder than usual, but trust the fact that, once you're a local, you'll find plenty to keep you occupied.

Nearby Everything

So Sachse sounds boring to you? What if we told you you're less than half an hour from Dallas? Oh yeah, that changes everything now, doesn't it?

Water Fun

With Lake Ray Hubbard conveniently located nearby, which you can easily reach on the turnpike, you can get away from the Texas heat with some water fun. Feel like driving further? Hit 78 and visit Lavon Lake.

Awesome Movie Night

No need to hit up the Redbox. The Plaza Theater is literally only about a five minute drive!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Sachse?
In Sachse, the median rent is $901 for a studio, $1,074 for a 1-bedroom, $1,335 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,810 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Sachse, check out our monthly Sachse Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Sachse?
Some of the colleges located in the Sachse area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Sachse?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Sachse from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.

