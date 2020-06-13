159 Apartments for rent in Prosper, TX

Moving to Prosper

When moving to Prosper, it will come in handy to learn beforehand of any construction in the area, since it currently has many properties under development. If moving from nearby, it will be important to plan out the best route to limit the amount of back-and-forth trips. If moving from farther away, it would also be helpful to learn the local traffic problems in order to avoid congestion.

It is also good to keep in mind that there are a number of tollways in the area governed by the NTTA (North Texas Transit Authority), and it's best to go ahead and plan on getting a Tolltag to reduce commuting costs.

Before moving, gather up all the documents that landlords will require before handing over the keys. A credit check, letters of reference, proof of income and copies of your ID will all help ensure a speedy and successful lease signing, getting you into your new home that much more quickly.