159 Apartments for rent in Prosper, TX

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
25 Units Available
Orion Prosper
980 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,039
688 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,537
1309 sqft
Large living spaces in a modern community just north of Frisco. Rooms have in-unit laundry, ceiling fans and air conditioning. On-site pool, dog grooming area, coffee bar and 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
14 Units Available
Orion Prosper Lakes
880 S Coit Rd, Prosper, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,282
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1227 sqft
These elegant townhomes have set a new standard for extraordinary living. Pristine resort-style community and luxury amenities. In a vibrant, modern area that's constantly evolving, with convenient access to all downtown Dallas city amenities.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
22 Units Available
Cortland Windsong Ranch
4500 Bluestem Dr, Prosper, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,543
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,769
1525 sqft
Apartment home community with one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Kitchens with stainless steel appliances, double sinks, breakfast bar with pendant lighting. In-unit washer/dryer, walk-in closets, central A/C. Pet-friendly. Community pool, clubhouse, fitness center.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
3961 Pine Leaf Lane
3961 Pine Leaf Ln, Prosper, TX
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2291 sqft
This property is perfect for young families or empty nests that wish to live the life of their dreams.

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
601 Sunbury Lane
601 Sunbury Lane, Prosper, TX
5 Bedrooms
$4,000
3420 sqft
This gorgeous home in Tanners Mill might be just what you're looking for! Located in the heart of Prosper, it is an easy commute to the Dallas North Tollway 5 miles away.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
600 Hampshire Drive
600 Hampshire Drive, Prosper, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,995
2819 sqft
Built in 2011 Well appointed home just minutes from Dallas N Tollroad. Master bedroom and office on the 1st floor. 3 bedrooms 2 baths and game room on 2nd floor. Granite counter, stainless appliances, designer paint, and design.

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
941 Jessica Lane
941 Jessica Court, Prosper, TX
5 Bedrooms
$5,500
4654 sqft
Gorgeous home on oversized fountain view lot in private gated community. Impressive interior with vaulted ceilings, private study, hand scraped floors and beautiful overlook of the backyard retreat.

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
16716 Central Garden Lane
16716 Central Garden Ln, Prosper, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
3007 sqft
3D Tour Available! Gorgeous Home Situated on a Corner Lot Offers an Abundance of Space Inside & Out. Featuring 4 Bdrm, 3.5 Bath, 2 Car Gar + Office, Game & Media Rooms.

1 of 31

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
3001 Renmuir Dr
3001 Renmuir Dr, Prosper, TX
5 Bedrooms
$3,050
3273 sqft
NEW CONSTRUCTION -- 2 story 4 bedroom home ready for immediate move in! -- - New construction! This light, bright, and happy home features brand new construction build by Ashton Woods with tons of designer upgrades.
Results within 1 mile of Prosper
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated June 13 at 12:27pm
37 Units Available
The Mansions 3Eighty
26850 US-380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,192
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,601
1226 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,042
1498 sqft
Luxury apartments featuring numerous upgrades, including a gym, game room, pool and business center. Units feature granite countertops, stainless steel and Jacuzzi tubs. Minutes from the Dallas North Tollway.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:11pm
37 Units Available
The Estates 3Eighty
27040 East US 380, Aubrey, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,041
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,511
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,812
1408 sqft
Minutes from Highway 380 near Lewisville Lake. A modern community with hardwood floors, granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site gym, business center, pool and clubhouse. Pets welcome.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:16pm
34 Units Available
Cortland Preston North
9440 Stratton Dr, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,088
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,539
1245 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,926
1483 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments offer open design, gourmet kitchens, granite counters, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, upscale flooring, in-unit laundry and private patios. Enjoy saltwater pool, fitness room, outdoor grilling. Near shopping, dining, entertainment.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
16400 Toledo Bend Court
16400 Toledo Bend Court, Denton County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,240
1872 sqft
Available 6-15-2020. Updated home with entertaining back yard & View. 3 Bedrooms plus Study & 2 baths in Prosper ISD. Entry, Family Room & Kitchen with Wood floors. Built ins in Family Room.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
16024 Placid Trail
16024 Placid Trail, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,650
3002 sqft
Originally the model home for the Artesia Community, this never-lived-in home features a gorgeous front room with closet, living rooms upstairs and downstairs, and a media room. Oversized master bedroom on the first floor.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
16516 Amistad Avenue
16516 Amistad Avenue, Denton County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
2252 sqft
Beautiful, upgraded home in sought-after Artesia! Bright, open floor plan loaded with upgrades. Knotty alder cabinets, granite countertops, coffered ceilings, and more! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, plus option to use study as 4th bedroom.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
3105 Austin Bayou
3105 Austin Bayou Trail, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,725
2306 sqft
Hard to find 1.5 story floor plan with 2 car swing garage, 1 car over sized tandem garage, and upstairs Media Room.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
1412 Nacona Drive
1412 Nacona Drive, Denton County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,150
2144 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1412 Nacona Drive in Denton County. View photos, descriptions and more!

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
4308 Salado Creek Way
4308 Salado Creek Way, Celina, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2699 sqft
2 story 4 bed 2 full & 2 half bath with formal dinning, gameroom , cover patio & FP. Granite counters; Ge stainless appliances with built in gas range and electric oven.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
16401 White Rock Boulevard
16401 White Rock Boulevard, Denton County, TX
5 Bedrooms
$2,450
3071 sqft
Amazing home in a fantastic family friendly community, close to Dallas North Tollway and 380. This Beautiful home has 5 bedrooms & 4 bathrooms. Master, guest suites (can be study), & formal dining and family room downstairs.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 01:57pm
1 Unit Available
16400 Dry Creek Boulevard
16400 Dry Creek Boulevard, Denton County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1846 sqft
Beautiful 3BR,2Bath with vaulted ceilings, split open plan. Kitchen has breakfast bar and corian counter top,covered patio, handsome master suite with garden tub, separate shower and vanities. Great Community Pool, Playground and Work-Out Facility.

1 of 23

Last updated April 15 at 09:23am
1 Unit Available
16121 Crosslake Court
16121 Crosslake Ct, Denton County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2418 sqft
PROSPER ISD! New hardwood floors are being installed! Beautiful home on a cul-de-sac with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, study and gameroom in desirable community on Artesia. Gourmet kitchen with SS appliances, granite countertop and lots of cabinets.

1 of 35

Last updated December 10 at 09:59pm
1 Unit Available
421 Smokebrush Street
421 Smokebrush Street, Collin County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
2110 sqft
4 bedroom LEASE in Prosper ISD!Refrigerator can stay! Upgraded front door with iron viewing window invites you inside this adorable craftsman home.Upgrades include hardwood floors, updated interior paint, custom lighting & fans.
Results within 5 miles of Prosper
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
$
42 Units Available
Bell Frisco Market Center
4800 Printers Way, Frisco, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,173
1480 sqft
Close to shopping, restaurants, Dallas North Tollway. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, built-in desks, garden soaking tubs, granite countertops, GE kitchen appliances and double kitchen sinks. Community pool with fountains, entertainment/game room, gym, dog wash area.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:28pm
20 Units Available
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy, McKinney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,076
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1153 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,710
1292 sqft
This amenity-packed community features a ballpark, jacuzzi and media center. Units come with walk-in closets, designer appliances, and full-size washers and dryers. Situated away from the main road, but Eldorado Parkway is just moments away.

Median Rent in Prosper

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Prosper is $1,369, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,701.
Studio
$1,148
1 Bed
$1,369
2 Beds
$1,701
3+ Beds
$2,306
City GuideProsper
Prosper, Texas is the home of former Dallas Cowboys players Deion Sanders and Randy White, and St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Matt Carpenter. But it's not just this star power that makes Prosper great -- in fact, it was named as the #5 best suburb in the DFW Metroplex in 2010 by "Big D Magazine."

With a population of around 9,500, it's easy to enjoy the wide-open Texas space that Prosper showcases without having to feel like an isolated hermit. The town is just north of Frisco, one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States and the home of a new soon-to-open Dallas Cowboys training facility. While Prosper is one of the most affluent suburbs in the DFW area, that does not mean it is not affordable. At first glance, it appears to only be a place to buy a house, but Prosper actually features numerous living options fitting for just about every life stage and budget.

Moving to Prosper

When moving to Prosper, it will come in handy to learn beforehand of any construction in the area, since it currently has many properties under development. If moving from nearby, it will be important to plan out the best route to limit the amount of back-and-forth trips. If moving from farther away, it would also be helpful to learn the local traffic problems in order to avoid congestion.

It is also good to keep in mind that there are a number of tollways in the area governed by the NTTA (North Texas Transit Authority), and it's best to go ahead and plan on getting a Tolltag to reduce commuting costs.

Before moving, gather up all the documents that landlords will require before handing over the keys. A credit check, letters of reference, proof of income and copies of your ID will all help ensure a speedy and successful lease signing, getting you into your new home that much more quickly.

Neighborhoods of Prosper

Prosper has a number of different neighborhoods that are worth checking out, depending on price bracket and whether one is in the market to find apartments for rent or home rentals.

Glenbrooke: This neighborhood is on the western edge of Prosper, just off of Highway 380 and next door to Savannah, a master-planned community. Head to YC Nursery if you're looking to plant a garden in your new neighborhood.

Hillside / Valley View: These two neighborhoods are in the "old" downtown Prosper area, with houses that date back to 1960s construction through the present. If you're in the market for a house rental, check out this area.

Rhea Mills Estates: Rhea Mills Estates is a great location for those who want to avoid being in an HOA and also for those seeking a larger-than-average-size lot, even up to a full acre.

Stone Creek: This is a neighborhood with an HOA, but one with very affordable annual fees, and it features plenty of half-acre properties where it sits off of Preston Road. You'll find Sonic and Pizza Hut just down the road.

Gentle Creek Estates: If you like golf, Gentle Creek Estates is a more upscale golf community located between Prosper Road and Coit Road. The Gentle Creek Golf Club will have you swinging away in no time.

Cedar Ridge Estates: Cedar Ridge is a centrally-located neighborhood with single-story homes built between 1997 and the present.

Collin Green: This community is unique in that it features properties designed for those who want a house of 2000 or fewer square feet but with lots of outdoor space.

Living in Prosper

Life in Prosper has a small-town feel and charm to it, but without having to sacrifice the privileges of city life. As mentioned above, Prosper is just six miles north of thriving Frisco, where one can enjoy shopping at the bustling Stonebriar shopping mall.

Just off of the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco is the Dr. Pepper Ballpark, where you can cheer on the Frisco RoughRiders, a AA minor league team that is a part of the Texas Rangers ball club farm system. Also in Frisco is the Dr. Pepper StarCenter, where you can enjoy ice skating or join in on the local hockey league (we have a feeling they really like Dr. Pepper here).

Every May, Prosper has Founders Fest, a celebration of history and arts that features an International Barbeque Cookers Association-sanctioned barbecue contest, a 5K race through downtown Prosper and an art and music festival complete with kite-flying and picnics. Prosper also has an annual Trout Derby each February for fishing fans of all ages, and, of course, a Christmas Festival in December with plenty of activities to help spread joy and cheer.

For those stuck in the day-to-day grind, Prosper offers enough space, fresh air and friendly neighborhoods to not just survive the week, but to actually enjoy it. Because whether you prefer rental houses or two-bedroom apartments, when in Prosper, there is no doubt that you'll find a home to be loved.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Prosper?
In Prosper, the median rent is $1,148 for a studio, $1,369 for a 1-bedroom, $1,701 for a 2-bedroom, and $2,306 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Prosper, check out our monthly Prosper Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Prosper?
Some of the colleges located in the Prosper area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Prosper?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Prosper from include Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving.

