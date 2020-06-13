159 Apartments for rent in Prosper, TX📍
With a population of around 9,500, it's easy to enjoy the wide-open Texas space that Prosper showcases without having to feel like an isolated hermit. The town is just north of Frisco, one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States and the home of a new soon-to-open Dallas Cowboys training facility. While Prosper is one of the most affluent suburbs in the DFW area, that does not mean it is not affordable. At first glance, it appears to only be a place to buy a house, but Prosper actually features numerous living options fitting for just about every life stage and budget.
When moving to Prosper, it will come in handy to learn beforehand of any construction in the area, since it currently has many properties under development. If moving from nearby, it will be important to plan out the best route to limit the amount of back-and-forth trips. If moving from farther away, it would also be helpful to learn the local traffic problems in order to avoid congestion.
It is also good to keep in mind that there are a number of tollways in the area governed by the NTTA (North Texas Transit Authority), and it's best to go ahead and plan on getting a Tolltag to reduce commuting costs.
Before moving, gather up all the documents that landlords will require before handing over the keys. A credit check, letters of reference, proof of income and copies of your ID will all help ensure a speedy and successful lease signing, getting you into your new home that much more quickly.
Prosper has a number of different neighborhoods that are worth checking out, depending on price bracket and whether one is in the market to find apartments for rent or home rentals.
Glenbrooke: This neighborhood is on the western edge of Prosper, just off of Highway 380 and next door to Savannah, a master-planned community. Head to YC Nursery if you're looking to plant a garden in your new neighborhood.
Hillside / Valley View: These two neighborhoods are in the "old" downtown Prosper area, with houses that date back to 1960s construction through the present. If you're in the market for a house rental, check out this area.
Rhea Mills Estates: Rhea Mills Estates is a great location for those who want to avoid being in an HOA and also for those seeking a larger-than-average-size lot, even up to a full acre.
Stone Creek: This is a neighborhood with an HOA, but one with very affordable annual fees, and it features plenty of half-acre properties where it sits off of Preston Road. You'll find Sonic and Pizza Hut just down the road.
Gentle Creek Estates: If you like golf, Gentle Creek Estates is a more upscale golf community located between Prosper Road and Coit Road. The Gentle Creek Golf Club will have you swinging away in no time.
Cedar Ridge Estates: Cedar Ridge is a centrally-located neighborhood with single-story homes built between 1997 and the present.
Collin Green: This community is unique in that it features properties designed for those who want a house of 2000 or fewer square feet but with lots of outdoor space.
Life in Prosper has a small-town feel and charm to it, but without having to sacrifice the privileges of city life. As mentioned above, Prosper is just six miles north of thriving Frisco, where one can enjoy shopping at the bustling Stonebriar shopping mall.
Just off of the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco is the Dr. Pepper Ballpark, where you can cheer on the Frisco RoughRiders, a AA minor league team that is a part of the Texas Rangers ball club farm system. Also in Frisco is the Dr. Pepper StarCenter, where you can enjoy ice skating or join in on the local hockey league (we have a feeling they really like Dr. Pepper here).
Every May, Prosper has Founders Fest, a celebration of history and arts that features an International Barbeque Cookers Association-sanctioned barbecue contest, a 5K race through downtown Prosper and an art and music festival complete with kite-flying and picnics. Prosper also has an annual Trout Derby each February for fishing fans of all ages, and, of course, a Christmas Festival in December with plenty of activities to help spread joy and cheer.
For those stuck in the day-to-day grind, Prosper offers enough space, fresh air and friendly neighborhoods to not just survive the week, but to actually enjoy it. Because whether you prefer rental houses or two-bedroom apartments, when in Prosper, there is no doubt that you'll find a home to be loved.